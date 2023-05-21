Jen Grabarski was an accomplished sprinter and high jumper in high school and college.

But the hurdles events presented an obstacle that Grabarski, the Waunakee boys and girls track and field coach, just couldn’t overcome.

“You have to be pretty fearless to go over them,” said Grabarski, who is in her 23rd season as the Warriors’ coach. “Back when I was running, I was fast then. But I would run up to them and I’d freeze every time.

“I just couldn’t bring myself to go over them, so I was a sprinter and high jumper. I would go backwards over a bar, but not forward over a hurdle. There was just something about it. I couldn’t get over the mental block, so I am super-impressed with the kids who do.

“It is a challenge. Those that pick to do it think it’s fun.”

Count Monona Grove senior and University of Wisconsin women’s track and field commit Maddie Hogan as one who enjoys running the hurdles.

Getting the steps down, from five to four to three steps. Learning the technique. Sprinting and leaping.

Hogan, a multi-event athlete, started in fifth grade after first learning about the event from her father, John, a former state competitor in hurdling.

“It’s fun to do,” said Hogan, who finished fourth in the 300 hurdles and seventh in the 100 hurdles at last year’s WIAA Division 1 state meet at UW-La Crosse and fourth in the 100 hurdles in 2021. “Having an obstacle in your path makes it more like an obstacle course.”

She acknowledged there is risk, particularly for beginners or if rain falls as it did at the 2021 state meet.

Weather aside, you might take a tumble, but you have to pick yourself up, dust yourself off and finish the race — or try again next time.

“The first time I fell I scraped up my knee pretty bad, so there was a mental block at first,” said Hogan, who only recalled falling a couple times. “But then you get over it.”

Easy for her to say, right?

“It’s hard,” Sun Prairie East junior Audrey Seefeld said. “A lot of people say to me, 'I don’t know how you do that.' You practice your steps and you get it down. You have to trust yourself. Having confidence in yourself helps with this event.”

Postseason begins

WIAA regional track and field meets are scheduled for Monday across the state.

The boys run the 110-meter high hurdles over 10 39-inch high hurdles and the 300 hurdles (eight hurdles, 36 inches high). The girls run the 100 (33 inches high) and 300 hurdles (30 inches high).

The 300 hurdles "is one of the most difficult races in high school track because you need the endurance of a 400 or 800 runner but you need some technique of the 110 hurdler to really clear it,” said Peter Casey, the boys hurdles coach and boys and girls pole vault coach at Monona Grove. “Each hurdle is a new sprint race.”

The two races offer their respective challenges, with the longer race considered one of the most grueling of the high school events.

“The 100 technically is really hard because you’re running as fast as you can and also trying not to face plant, but I really like the 300, as well, because it’s really hard,” Portage sophomore Emerald Pease said. “It’s like running a 400 while jumping, so it’s really physically challenging and it’s really rewarding when you are done. You feel really good about yourself when you’re running it.”

Fear factor

When surveying prospects to compete in the hurdles, Sun Prairie East hurdles coach Scott Nelson joked that you first have to find “anybody crazy enough to try it, right?”

But Nelson — a former UW football standout (1989-93) who was a school record-setting hurdler in both events at Sun Prairie High School — was serious when he said he looked for sprinters who have a desire to work at the hurdles “because not a lot of people want to do this because it looks dangerous.”

That partly can explain why the hurdles group often is among the smallest on a high school track and field team.

“It’s like a fear-factor thing,” Hogan said. “You just have to get over yourself.”

Said Waunakee senior and University of North Carolina commit Drew Regnier: “Eventually you learn to be comfortable with falling, so you are not fearful of it, but you are comfortable with it. You know it might happen. The goal in the race is for it not to happen.”

DeForest senior and UW-Milwaukee track and field commit Anna Szepieniec, who won the WIAA Division 1 300 hurdles state championship as a sophomore during the rainy 2021 Division 1 meet at UW-La Crosse, tried the hurdles as a third-grader and never looked back. She said she started dialing in her technique after eighth grade.

“I don’t think I ever was afraid of the hurdles,” Szepieniec said. “The coach I had in third grade didn’t explain it as being scary. He said you just need to attack the hurdle and jump over it.

“That’s what I tell the kids I coach in the summertime, 'If you want to be a good hurdler, you have to go into this and not be afraid to fall.' Once you get the fear of falling out of the way, it’s fun. I think that holds a lot of people back. They are afraid they are going to fall. They are afraid they are going to look funny. If you just take that out of the equation, then they are really fun.”

DeForest girls track and field coach Christopher Smith said he also believes attitude is critical.

“I think it’s more about respecting the hurdle than fear,” Smith said. “Don’t get me wrong, some kids are deathly afraid of them and just won’t do it. But once you get someone to try it, as their confidence grows, I think the fear starts to fade and as long as they maintain a respect for the hurdling itself, then they are gravy. They are going to be good."

Reasons to hurdle

New hurdlers come from various perspectives, including: There are those who have some idea what to expect, some have been encouraged by friends to give the event a try and those spotted by coaches during warmups in other events.

A 400-meter runner might be well-suited for the 300 hurdles, for instance.

Regnier added hurdles to his schedule last year and finished as Division 1 state champion in the 400, fourth in the triple jump and fifth in the 300 hurdles. He said his mother, Sharon (Manship) Regnier, ran hurdles in high school in California, then in college at Arizona. Hurdling was one of several events Regnier considered for this postseason.

“I am more focused about driving forward instead of jumping over the hurdle, and I naturally go over it instead of thinking about jumping,” said the 6-foot-3 Regnier, named a WIAA scholar athlete this spring. “When you are hurdling, you want to keep as much speed as possible. And the taller you are, the less you have to jump upwards.”

Waunakee senior Kyla Saleh, who has committed to UW, also is a multi-event athlete who began the hurdles in high school last year when competing in the heptathlon in college became the plan.

“I always thought it looked fun, but I never really got into it,” said the 5-11 Saleh, who won the Division 1 state high jump title as a sophomore and whose father, Tarek Saleh, was a football standout at UW. “But with the plan of going into the heptathlon in college, that was a reason I wanted to get into it. I really like it. I like to get after it (in a race). There is a lot of technique. Tammy (Greiber), my coach, makes it a lot of fun.”

In fact, Hogan said she and Saleh are not only going to compete in the heptathlon for the Badgers, they are scheduled to be roommates at UW.

“We are going to be tight, practicing and rooming together all the time,” Hogan said.

Height matters

Physical stature comes into play.

Casey, who’s coached for 31 years, including 26 at Monona Grove, said he usually is looking for boys who are 5-11 to 6-2 to run the hurdles.

“It makes it much easier for them and you (as a coach), since the high hurdles for boys starts at 39 (inches) and the 300s are 36 inches,” Casey said. “It makes a big difference. But anyone has the ability. I have two guys who are 5-7 who are doing very well.”

But being tall helps, particularly in the girls 100 hurdles, Grabarski said.

“To be really competitive, you probably want to be a little bit above your normal gender height,” said Grabarski, who competed at Waunakee and UW-Eau Claire.

“It is definitely an advantage. Obviously if you are short, you are going up and down. (If you’re taller), it just works right into your stride if they are doing it right.”

Grabarski’s daughter, Waunakee junior Sadie Grabarski, first tried the hurdles in third grade and progressed in high school.

“I was a third-grader and going over the hurdles I thought was so cool,” said the 6-foot Sadie Grabarski.

Jen Grabarski figured her daughter, who “started sprouting up” as a freshman, would have her best seasons hurdling as a junior and senior.

“It’s all coming together for her now,” said Jen Grabarski, whose boys and girls teams won Badger East Conference titles earlier this month.

The 5-7 Hogan is proving that height isn’t everything. She said hip flexibility also is important.

“When I was younger, it was more technique because I was shorter,” Hogan said. “But as you get my age, technique now is like riding a bike. So what helps me the most is it’s a sprinting race. So as soon as you get over the hurdle, you are back on the ground and you are sprinting. You can’t be taking your time and you can’t be jumping. You don’t jump a hurdle, you run hurdles.”

Pease trains in dance, including ballet, and believes the use of different muscle groups translates well in both ballet and hurdling.

Seefeld also is a gymnast for Sun Prairie East, a sport where her flexibility helps in the hurdles and pole vault.

“I started hurdling in the summer of sixth grade,” she said. “I thought, 'I want to try that. It looks fun.' I kept doing it and it gets better each year, so I keep coming back. ... You feel like you are flying."

Fast times

DeForest's Smith, whose team’s hurdles coach is Ryan Osterman, said an athlete can be an outstanding technician but he or she has to have speed to be an elite hurdler.

“If you have foot speed, that’s where you find seconds,” Smith said. “When you get better at hurdling, that’s where you find tenths of a second. So I can get somebody to be a better hurdler and, yes, their time will get faster, but they probably will have a ceiling if they aren’t a natural sprinter.”

Beginners tend to jump too high over the hurdle, Casey said. So the coaches usually set the bar lower and incrementally move it up with those new to the event.

“It’s just an extension of your stride,” Casey said. “That’s what it should be. Those that are vertically challenged in the first place, it’s just changing their stride a little bit and getting a little higher knee drop.”

Then it becomes a combination of technique, arm strength and quickness between hurdles.

“Professional hurdlers, they are always counting in their mind — 1-2-3, 1-2-3, 1-2-3, 1-2-3,” Hogan said. “My dad was a 300 hurdler. He was constantly counting to make sure the steps were automatic.”

Attack mode

The goal for the hurdlers essentially is to walk over the hurdle, barely clearly the hurdle without hitting it. That comes with more experience, confidence and technique, which involves the lead leg and trail leg as well as the arm action.

Hogan said her arm comes out, then she snaps it back.

“I’ve been told it’s like, 'Look at your watch and then put it in your back pocket,'" she said.

Szepieniec, who was second in the Division 1 300 hurdles and fourth in the 100 hurdles at state last year, enjoys the 100 hurdles, even though there is little margin for error.

“In the 100 hurdles, you mess up a little bit, game over,” she said. “There is not a lot of room for any mistakes. In the 300s, it doesn’t have to be a perfect race to get good results. I enjoy the 100 hurdles more. It’s super-quick, it’s super-exciting and you shoot for perfection every time, which I like.”

Of course, every hurdles race offers that element of danger.

“It’s definitely nerve-racking and there’s always that feeling you’re going to bust one and just hit your face on the track, but it’s always fun, too,” Pease said. “Instead of always running in a straight line, you have something to do and it’s definitely a challenge. But I feel like it’s worth it.”

Sean Davis of Lee Wisconsin Sports contributed to this report.

Photos: Action from Tuesday's Badger Conference Challenge track and field meet