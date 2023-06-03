LA CROSSE — A trip to the medal stand at the WIAA state track and field championships is nothing new for Kyla Saleh.
The Waunakee senior won the Division 1 girls high jump as a sophomore but never has shared the individual podium with a teammate.
Freshman Lacey Chancellor helped change that Friday night. Saleh recaptured gold in the high jump and was joined by Chancellor, who placed third in her state debut at the Veteran’s Memorial Field Complex.
“For the past season, I’ve just kind of been following her around, so I’m really happy to be right there with her on the podium,” Chancellor said.
Saleh added: “I’m so proud of her. She’s worked so hard and she’s a freshman, but that doesn’t matter. She’s such an incredible high jumper, and that’s so cool to see.”
Saleh matched her winning height from her sophomore season by clearing 5 feet, 7 inches, while Chancellor earned bronze by clearing 5-4. Saleh, a University of Wisconsin track commit and daughter of former Badgers football player Tarek Saleh, attributed the pair’s competition in practice to the pair’s success.
“Having competition at practice is always the best thing you can ask for,” she said.
Chancellor has been a sponge alongside Saleh. Before this year, Chancellor said she watched Saleh “and any minor detail she does.”
“I just learn a lot from her,” she said.
Some of that education has been a locked-in mindset, which came in useful Friday when a pair of long delays helped push back the start of the Division 1 competition.
“We both had the mindset that was like, 'No matter when we do it, we just have to stay focused on what we’re doing and take care of business,’” said Saleh, who also qualified for Saturday’s final of the girls 100-meter hurdles. She qualified for that race in 10th with a time of 15.37 seconds.
