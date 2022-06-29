Waunakee's Drew Regnier earns state track and field honor

Waunakee’s Drew Regnier was named the 2021-22 Gatorade Wisconsin boys track and field player of the year Wednesday.

Regnier became the state’s first Gatorade boys track and field athlete of the year from Waunakee High School.

The player of the year award in the various sports recognizes athletic excellence, high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character on and off the field, according to a release from Gatorade.

Regnier becomes a finalist for the national award, scheduled to be announced in July.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound Regnier, who recently completed his junior year, won the 400-meter dash in 47.80 seconds at the WIAA Division 1 state track and field meet earlier this month in La Crosse. He was fourth in the triple jump and fifth in the 300 hurdles. He also anchored the Warriors’ fourth-place 1,600 relay. He helped lead Waunakee to a fifth-place finish in the Division 1 boys team competition.

Regnier earned all-American status at the Nike Outdoor Nationals by finishing second in the 400. His time of 47.66 ranked No. 75 nationally among high school competitors in 2022 at the time of his selection. Regnier won the 400 intermediate hurdles in the “Emerging Elite Division” at Nike Nationals. His time of 54.05 ranked No. 32 nationally this spring.

“Andrew is special because not only was he dominant in his event areas, but he was versatile in how many events he could assert that dominance,” DeForest boys track and field coach Joe Parker said in the release. “His range was from the 200 all the way up through the mile. His triple and long jump only added to the team points that he could garner in a single meet.”

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.