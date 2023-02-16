Drew Regnier always had dreams of being a college athlete.

However, after he stopped growing after his freshman year Regnier turned his sights from the basketball court to the track.

The Waunakee senior is fully looking ahead now after committing to run track and field at North Carolina on January 19.

“It was definitely a great feeling. At this point it’s really nice because I can just focus on running; I don’t have to worry about what school I’m going to now that things are set in stone,” Regnier said.

Regnier had a breakout sophomore year in 2021, qualifying for the WIAA Division 1 state meet in three events. He finished third in the 400-meter dash and fourth in the triple jump.

Regnier said that taste of success is what really sparked his aspirations of running in college, sparking him to stop playing basketball and dive head-first into training during the winter. It paid off with four more state-podium finishes last season, including winning the 400.

“It was definitely his offseason training that popped him up into this type of high-caliber athlete,” Waunakee coach Jen Grabarski said.

It’s also what caught the eye of Division 1 programs. Regnier said he took all five of his official visits this year visiting Iowa State, Nebraska, Kentucky, Alabama and North Carolina.

In the end, he said it came down to the Crimson Tide and the Tar Heels. For Regnier, the two biggest factors that swung him toward Chapel Hill was the school’s premier academics and connection with his future teammates and coaches.

“Coach Miltenberg and coach Moini at UNC just accepted me; they made me feel like this was a place I would want to and greatly improve spending the next four to five years of my life,” he said. “Along with that, the athletes were great. They showed me around, they seemed really dedicated and I just love being around them.”

Regnier, who plans to major in computer science, said his parents helped spark his passion in both basketball, with his father having played at Division I North Dakota State and his mother having ran track and field at Arizona.

Grabarski is confident that’s where Regnier gets his traits.

“It’s his focus, his drive and ambition,” she said. “He goes about everything in his life giving it 100%; challenging himself and always pushing himself to be the best student, person and athlete he can be.”

Regnier has been busy pushing himself plenty this winter, competing at a number of indoor meets. He ran what was the fastest 600 in the nation this season in 1 minute, 17.52 seconds at the CYUP Misfits Invite in Chicago on January 21.

Regnier said he also is ranked in the top 10 nationally in the 400 (:47.97) and 800 (1:51.56). The Tar Heels are looking him running both the 400 and 800 in college, according to Regnier, who is still undecided on his events this spring.

He’s shown he can do multiple events, finishing fifth in the 300 hurdles at state last season despite running it less than five times. That ability to adapt to something new is something that sets him apart from other athletes Grabarski has coached, and she is confident will set him apart at the next level.

“That combined with his physical ability is just a great weapon to have,” she said.

See where these Madison-area high school athletes will compete in college DEFOREST Jaelyn Derlein School: UW-Parkside Sport: Basketball Mason Keyes School: Minnesota-Duluth Sport: Football (verbally committed, scheduled to sign Feb. 1 period). MADISON EDGEWOOD Kathryn Albright School: Marian University Sport: Softball Ryan Drumm School: Butler Sport: Baseball Izzy Enz School: University of Wisconsin Sport: Swimming Madison Foley School: Washington University (St. Louis) Sport: Soccer Leo Koenig School: St. Olaf Sport: Baseball Sam Klestinski School: North Dakota Sport: Football (Dec. 21). Addie Schmotzer School: University of St. Thomas (Minn.) Sport: Volleyball Brynn Stacey School: University of Arizona Sport: Swimming Sam Vega School: Southern Illinois University Sport: Swimming MADISON MEMORIAL Andrea Jaskowiak School: University of Iowa Sport: Softball Rowan Schreiber School: New Jersey Institute of Technology Sport: Volleyball MIDDLETON Natalie Charles School: University of Idaho Sport: Swimming Nick Chirafisi School: University of Utah Sport: Swimming Braeden Conwell School: Carroll University Sport: Lacrosse Audrey Deptula School: Loyola University Chicago Sport: Basketball Hayden Hellenbrand School: Edgewood College Sport: Baseball Gavyn Hurley School: Winona State University Sport: Men's basketball Evin Jordee School: Saint Peter's University Sport: Volleyball Sydney Knutowski School: University of Wisconsin-Platteville Sport: Soccer Jordan LaScala School: University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee Sport: Volleyball Jack Madoch School: University of Wisconsin Sport: Swimming Zaira Malloy-Salgado School: University of Wisconsin Sports: Cross country and track Sierra Pertzborn School: University of Toledo Sport: Volleyball Madilyn Vander Sanden School: University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Sport: Track and field MONONA GROVE Devin Coyle School: St. Mary's. Sport: Baseball (December period) Jackson Hewitt School: St. Mary's Sport: Baseball (December period) Miles Nelson School: Clark Atlanta University Sport: Baseball Mac Vesperman School: Edgewood College Sport: Baseball (December period) OREGON Elise Boyd School: Cleveland State Sport: Soccer Aubree Caya School: University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Sport: Soccer Seth Niday School: Lewis University (Illinois) Sport: Lacrosse Ashley Wolfe School: Illinois State Sport: Soccer SUN PRAIRIE WEST Lauren Adams School: Iowa Sport: Rowing Avree Antony School: Colorado State Sport: Basketball Tori Barnet School: Indiana University Purdue University Indianapolis Sport: Swimming Isabel Royle School: St. Louis University Sport: Softball December 21 Mateo Alvarado Venegas School: Minnesota Sport: Cross country and track and field Grace Kline School: UW-Milwaukee Sport: Cross country and tack and field Josie Langhans School: Eastern Michigan Sport: Soccer Lily Rimrodt School: University of Dubuque Sport: Soccer Cassie Siegel School: University of Findlay Sport: Track and field Ellianna Trilling School: Wartburg Sport: Soccer VERONA Paige Lambe School: St. Cloud State Sport: Basketball Abbi Rupnow School: Mercer University Sport: Lacrosse Lauren Volk School: Grand Valley State University Sport: Lacrosse WAUNAKEE Payton Ross School: Northern Michigan Sport: Lacrosse Kyla Saleh School: University of Wisconsin Sport: Track and field Emily Whyte School: Northern Michigan Sport: Soccer MORE TO COME Check back for updates to the list as more area students announce their college commitments. And if you notice a local student athlete missing from the list, email the student's information to cdoyle@madison.com. MADISON WEST Elizabeth Arnold School: College of Charleston Sport: Soccer Caleb Karll School: Ohio University Sport: Baseball Ben Minikel-Lacocque School: Davidson Sport: Soccer STOUGHTON Amelia Albers School: Michigan Technological University Sport: Volleyball MADISON LaFOLLETTE Arhman Lewis School: Augustana University (South Dakota) Sport: Basketball MADISON EAST Smith Connor School: University of Minnesota Sport: Men's swimming and diving LODI Zane Licht School: North Dakota State Sport: Wrestling (November). Lily Strong School: Minnesota State-Mankato Sport: Women's track and field (Dec. 21) Kaelyn Tatro School: Viterbo University Sport: Women's soccer (Dec. 21) Raegan Zastrow School: Bryant & Stratton Sport: Women's volleyball (Dec. 21) SUN PRAIRIE EAST Logan Cunningham School: UW-Whitewater Sport: Swimming and Diving (Dec. 21) Jerry Kaminski School: North Dakota Sport: Football (Dec. 21) Kenzie Longley Sport: Softball School: UW-Oshkosh (Dec. 21) Ruth Pavelski School: Minnesota State-Moorhead Sport: Swimming and diving (Dec. 21) Taylor Schick School: Lake Forest Sport: Golf (Dec. 21) Reagan Schwartzer School: Bemidji State Sport: Women's tennis (Dec. 21) Jonathan VandeWalle School: Iowa State University Sport: Football (Dec. 21).