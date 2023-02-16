Drew Regnier always had dreams of being a college athlete.
However, after he stopped growing after his freshman year Regnier turned his sights from the basketball court to the track.
The Waunakee senior is fully looking ahead now after committing to run track and field at North Carolina on January 19.
“It was definitely a great feeling. At this point it’s really nice because I can just focus on running; I don’t have to worry about what school I’m going to now that things are set in stone,” Regnier said.
Regnier had a breakout sophomore year in 2021, qualifying for the WIAA Division 1 state meet in three events. He finished third in the 400-meter dash and fourth in the triple jump.
Regnier said that taste of success is what really sparked his aspirations of running in college, sparking him to stop playing basketball and dive head-first into training during the winter. It paid off with four more state-podium finishes last season, including winning the 400.
“It was definitely his offseason training that popped him up into this type of high-caliber athlete,” Waunakee coach Jen Grabarski said.
It’s also what caught the eye of Division 1 programs. Regnier said he took all five of his official visits this year visiting Iowa State, Nebraska, Kentucky, Alabama and North Carolina.
In the end, he said it came down to the Crimson Tide and the Tar Heels. For Regnier, the two biggest factors that swung him toward Chapel Hill was the school’s premier academics and connection with his future teammates and coaches.
“Coach Miltenberg and coach Moini at UNC just accepted me; they made me feel like this was a place I would want to and greatly improve spending the next four to five years of my life,” he said. “Along with that, the athletes were great. They showed me around, they seemed really dedicated and I just love being around them.”
Regnier, who plans to major in computer science, said his parents helped spark his passion in both basketball, with his father having played at Division I North Dakota State and his mother having ran track and field at Arizona.
Grabarski is confident that’s where Regnier gets his traits.
“It’s his focus, his drive and ambition,” she said. “He goes about everything in his life giving it 100%; challenging himself and always pushing himself to be the best student, person and athlete he can be.”
Regnier has been busy pushing himself plenty this winter, competing at a number of indoor meets. He ran what was the fastest 600 in the nation this season in 1 minute, 17.52 seconds at the CYUP Misfits Invite in Chicago on January 21.
Regnier said he also is ranked in the top 10 nationally in the 400 (:47.97) and 800 (1:51.56). The Tar Heels are looking him running both the 400 and 800 in college, according to Regnier, who is still undecided on his events this spring.
He’s shown he can do multiple events, finishing fifth in the 300 hurdles at state last season despite running it less than five times. That ability to adapt to something new is something that sets him apart from other athletes Grabarski has coached, and she is confident will set him apart at the next level.
“That combined with his physical ability is just a great weapon to have,” she said.
See where these Madison-area high school athletes will compete in college
DEFOREST
Jaelyn Derlein
School: UW-Parkside
Sport: Basketball
Mason Keyes
School: Minnesota-Duluth
Sport: Football (verbally committed, scheduled to sign Feb. 1 period).
MADISON EDGEWOOD
Kathryn Albright
School: Marian University
Sport: Softball
Ryan Drumm
School: Butler
Sport: Baseball
Izzy Enz
School: University of Wisconsin
Sport: Swimming
Madison Foley
School: Washington University (St. Louis)
Sport: Soccer
Leo Koenig
School: St. Olaf
Sport: Baseball
Sam Klestinski
School: North Dakota
Sport: Football (Dec. 21).
Addie Schmotzer
School: University of St. Thomas (Minn.)
Sport: Volleyball
Brynn Stacey
School: University of Arizona
Sport: Swimming
Sam Vega
School: Southern Illinois University
Sport: Swimming
MADISON MEMORIAL
Andrea Jaskowiak
School: University of Iowa
Sport: Softball
Rowan Schreiber
School: New Jersey Institute of Technology
Sport: Volleyball
MIDDLETON
Natalie Charles
School: University of Idaho
Sport: Swimming
Nick Chirafisi
School: University of Utah
Sport: Swimming
Braeden Conwell
School: Carroll University
Sport: Lacrosse
Audrey Deptula
School: Loyola University Chicago
Sport: Basketball
Hayden Hellenbrand
School: Edgewood College
Sport: Baseball
Gavyn Hurley
School: Winona State University
Sport: Men's basketball
Evin Jordee
School: Saint Peter's University
Sport: Volleyball
Sydney Knutowski
School: University of Wisconsin-Platteville
Sport: Soccer
Jordan LaScala
School: University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee
Sport: Volleyball
Jack Madoch
School: University of Wisconsin
Sport: Swimming
Zaira Malloy-Salgado
School: University of Wisconsin
Sports: Cross country and track
Sierra Pertzborn
School: University of Toledo
Sport: Volleyball
Madilyn Vander Sanden
School: University of Wisconsin-La Crosse
Sport: Track and field
MONONA GROVE
Devin Coyle
School: St. Mary's.
Sport: Baseball (December period)
Jackson Hewitt
School: St. Mary's
Sport: Baseball (December period)
Miles Nelson
School: Clark Atlanta University
Sport: Baseball
Mac Vesperman
School: Edgewood College
Sport: Baseball (December period)
OREGON
Elise Boyd
School: Cleveland State
Sport: Soccer
Aubree Caya
School: University of Wisconsin-La Crosse
Sport: Soccer
Seth Niday
School: Lewis University (Illinois)
Sport: Lacrosse
Ashley Wolfe
School: Illinois State
Sport: Soccer
SUN PRAIRIE WEST
Lauren Adams
School: Iowa
Sport: Rowing
Avree Antony
School: Colorado State
Sport: Basketball
Tori Barnet
School: Indiana University Purdue University Indianapolis
Sport: Swimming
Isabel Royle
School: St. Louis University
Sport: Softball
December 21
Mateo Alvarado Venegas
School: Minnesota
Sport: Cross country and track and field
Grace Kline
School: UW-Milwaukee
Sport: Cross country and tack and field
Josie Langhans
School: Eastern Michigan
Sport: Soccer
Lily Rimrodt
School: University of Dubuque
Sport: Soccer
Cassie Siegel
School: University of Findlay
Sport: Track and field
Ellianna Trilling
School: Wartburg
Sport: Soccer
VERONA
Paige Lambe
School: St. Cloud State
Sport: Basketball
Abbi Rupnow
School: Mercer University
Sport: Lacrosse
Lauren Volk
School: Grand Valley State University
Sport: Lacrosse
WAUNAKEE
Payton Ross
School: Northern Michigan
Sport: Lacrosse
Kyla Saleh
School: University of Wisconsin
Sport: Track and field
Emily Whyte
School: Northern Michigan
Sport: Soccer
MORE TO COME
Check back for updates to the list as more area students announce their college commitments. And if you notice a local student athlete missing from the list, email the student's information to cdoyle@madison.com.
MADISON WEST
Elizabeth Arnold
School: College of Charleston
Sport: Soccer
Caleb Karll
School: Ohio University
Sport: Baseball
Ben Minikel-Lacocque
School: Davidson
Sport: Soccer
STOUGHTON
Amelia Albers
School: Michigan Technological University
Sport: Volleyball
MADISON LaFOLLETTE
Arhman Lewis
School: Augustana University (South Dakota)
Sport: Basketball
MADISON EAST
Smith Connor
School: University of Minnesota
Sport: Men's swimming and diving
LODI
Zane Licht
School: North Dakota State
Sport: Wrestling (November).
Lily Strong
School: Minnesota State-Mankato
Sport: Women's track and field (Dec. 21)
Kaelyn Tatro
School: Viterbo University
Sport: Women's soccer (Dec. 21)
Raegan Zastrow
School: Bryant & Stratton
Sport: Women's volleyball (Dec. 21)
SUN PRAIRIE EAST
Logan Cunningham
School: UW-Whitewater
Sport: Swimming and Diving (Dec. 21)
Jerry Kaminski
School: North Dakota
Sport: Football (Dec. 21)
Kenzie Longley
Sport: Softball
School: UW-Oshkosh (Dec. 21)
Ruth Pavelski
School: Minnesota State-Moorhead
Sport: Swimming and diving (Dec. 21)
Taylor Schick
School: Lake Forest
Sport: Golf (Dec. 21)
Reagan Schwartzer
School: Bemidji State
Sport: Women's tennis (Dec. 21)
Jonathan VandeWalle
School: Iowa State University
Sport: Football (Dec. 21).