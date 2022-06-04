View from atop podium at state track meet 'amazing' for Waunakee's Andrew Regnier

LA CROSSE — The view from the top was glorious.

Waunakee junior Andrew Regnier wanted to improve his vantage point on the podium from a year ago at the WIAA state track and field meet.

Regnier accomplished that, winning the Division 1 boys 400-meter dash in a personal-best 47.97 seconds Saturday at UW-La Crosse’s Veterans Memorial Stadium Complex.

“Winning the 400, winning an event at state, has been my goal this entire year, basically,” Regnier said. “It was basically achieving my dream. It felt really cool, to be honest with you.

“I was third place last year and I really wanted to get to the top of the podium this year.”

He absorbed every moment, looking out at the crowd when his name was announced as champion.

“It was amazing,” he said. “I saw all my family cheering for me, smiling, waving, recording. It’s honestly one of the best feelings in the world. I can’t describe anything else like it.”

Regnier, who spent the winter working on his mechanics instead of playing basketball, needed to finish strong to make his dream a reality.

“I saw some people alongside of me, and I thought, 'This is it. I have to give it all I’ve got if I want to cross that finish line in first place,'" he said. “And I did. It was just pushing every ounce of strength I had into that ground, and it worked out.”

He didn’t let the rain faze him.

“It was a little rainy, but there was almost no wind, so I honestly don’t mind these conditions,” he said. “With spikes, the ground is not really slippery. It’s good weather. It’s obviously not perfect, but it’s good.”

Regnier added a fourth-place finished in the triple jump with a leap of 45 feet, 6½ inches. La Crosse Central junior Bennett Fried was the winner (46-9½). Regnier was fifth in the 300 hurdles in 39.76, while Reedsburg senior Bryant Yanke claimed first (39.11).

Regnier also was the anchor runner in the Warriors’ fourth-place 1,600 relay. The Waunakee team of sophomore Jake Bova, junior Isaiah Jakel, senior Drew Mais and Regnier finished in 3:23.44. West De Pere was first (3:19.65).

But it was the 400 that made Regnier’s busy state meet so worthwhile.

“As soon as I crossed that finish line, I didn’t see anyone beside me, I knew this was it,” he said. “I achieved my goals. I have to keep on doing what I have been doing and get better and better and become the best I can be.”

