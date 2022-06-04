View from atop podium at state track meet 'amazing' for Waunakee's Andrew Regnier

LA CROSSE — The view from the top was glorious.
Waunakee junior Andrew Regnier wanted to improve his vantage point on the podium from a year ago at the WIAA state track and field meet.
Regnier accomplished that, winning the Division 1 boys 400-meter dash in a personal-best 47.97 seconds Saturday at UW-La Crosse’s Veterans Memorial Stadium Complex.
“Winning the 400, winning an event at state, has been my goal this entire year, basically,” Regnier said. “It was basically achieving my dream. It felt really cool, to be honest with you.
“I was third place last year and I really wanted to get to the top of the podium this year.”
He absorbed every moment, looking out at the crowd when his name was announced as champion.
“It was amazing,” he said. “I saw all my family cheering for me, smiling, waving, recording. It’s honestly one of the best feelings in the world. I can’t describe anything else like it.”
Regnier, who spent the winter working on his mechanics instead of playing basketball, needed to finish strong to make his dream a reality.
“I saw some people alongside of me, and I thought, 'This is it. I have to give it all I’ve got if I want to cross that finish line in first place,'" he said. “And I did. It was just pushing every ounce of strength I had into that ground, and it worked out.”
He didn’t let the rain faze him.
“It was a little rainy, but there was almost no wind, so I honestly don’t mind these conditions,” he said. “With spikes, the ground is not really slippery. It’s good weather. It’s obviously not perfect, but it’s good.”
Regnier added a fourth-place finished in the triple jump with a leap of 45 feet, 6½ inches. La Crosse Central junior Bennett Fried was the winner (46-9½). Regnier was fifth in the 300 hurdles in 39.76, while Reedsburg senior Bryant Yanke claimed first (39.11).
Regnier also was the anchor runner in the Warriors’ fourth-place 1,600 relay. The Waunakee team of sophomore Jake Bova, junior Isaiah Jakel, senior Drew Mais and Regnier finished in 3:23.44. West De Pere was first (3:19.65).
But it was the 400 that made Regnier’s busy state meet so worthwhile.
“As soon as I crossed that finish line, I didn’t see anyone beside me, I knew this was it,” he said. “I achieved my goals. I have to keep on doing what I have been doing and get better and better and become the best I can be.”
Photos: Day 2 2022 WIAA state track and field championships
Lodi's Lucas Heyroth, center, competes in the Division 2 100-meter hurdles Saturday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Aquinas junior Collin Conzemius runs the 100-meter dash Saturday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. Conzemius won the event in 11.02 seconds.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Chippewa Falls' Brooklyn Dandvig competes in the Division 1 100-meter dash Saturday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
DeForest's Anna Szepieniec, center, competes in the Division 1 100-meter hurdles Saturday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
G-E-T's Quinn Wenthe, from left, Mauston's Brie Eckerman and Madison Edgewood's Amber Grosse compete in the Division 2 100-meter hurdles Saturday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Central's Bennett Fried competes in the Division 1 boys triple jump during the final day of the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Saturday, June 4, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Menomonie's Jayden Williams competes in the Division 1 boys triple jump during the final day of the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Saturday, June 4, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Pardeeville's Devin Seth competes in the Division 3 boys long jump during the final day of the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Saturday, June 4, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Lodi's Lucas Heyroth competes in the Division 2 boys long jump during the final day of the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Saturday, June 4, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Waunakee's Andrew Regnier competes in the Division 1 boys triple jump during the final day of the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Saturday, June 4, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Dodgeland's Adrianne Bader competes in the Division 3 girls discus throw during the final day of the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Saturday, June 4, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Webster's Ava Washburn competes in the Division 3 girls triple jump during the final day of the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Saturday, June 4, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
La Crosse Logan's Kalli Knoble competes in the Division 2 girls triple jump during the final day of the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Saturday, June 4, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
La Crosse Central's Bennett Fried competes in the Division 1 boys triple jump during the final day of the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Saturday, June 4, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Portage's Hunter Francis competes in the Division 2 boys long jump during the final day of the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Saturday, June 4, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Chippewa Falls' Brooklyn Sandvig competes in the Division 1 girls long jump during the final day of the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Saturday, June 4, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Colfax's Jeanette Hydukovich competes in the Division 3 girls discus throw during the final day of the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Saturday, June 4, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Cashton's Jack Schlesner competes in the Division 3 boys high jump during the final day of the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Saturday, June 4, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Madison Edgewood senior Caden Thomas cleared 6 feet, 7 inches, in the Division 2 high jump.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Dodgeland's Miranda Firari competes in the Division 3 girls pole vault during the final day of the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Saturday, June 4, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Arcadia's Casidi Pehler competes in the Division 2 girls pole vault during the final day of the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Saturday, June 4, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
La Crosse Logan's Zay Boyd competes in the Division 2 boys shot put during the final day of the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Saturday, June 4, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
McFarland's Julia Ackley competes in the Division 2 girls pole vault during the final day of the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Saturday, June 4, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
La Crosse Logan's Martell Owens competes in the Division 2 boys shot put during the final day of the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Saturday, June 4, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
McFarland's Julia Ackley reacts after clearing 10 feet, 6 inches on her first attempt in the Division 2 girls pole vault during the final day of the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Saturday, June 4, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Chippewa Falls' Brooklyn Sandvig prepares to run the Division 1 400-meter dash during the WIAA state track and field meet Saturday.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Waupon's Lydia Aalsma competes in the Division 2 400 meters Saturday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Monona Grove freshman Mackenzie Babcock ran the 1,600 meters in 4 minutes, 56.76 seconds Saturday in La Crosse.
PETER THOMSON, LA CROSSE TRIBUNE
La Crosse Central's Bennett Fried competes in the Division 1 800-meter relay Saturday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Madison Edgewood's Gillian Koning, right, and Nikita Lebbie celebrate their win in the Division 2 800-meter relay Saturday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Monona Grove's Mackenzie Babcock, left, Menomonie's Isabella Jacobsen compete in the Division 1 1,600 meters Saturday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Monona Grove freshman Mackenzie Babcock runs to victory in the Division 1 1,600 meters Saturday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Central's Isaac Dauffenbach reacts after finishing the Division 1 boys 400-meter relay at the WIAA state track and field meet Saturday.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Waunakee's Andrew Regnier runs in the Division 1 400-meter dash Saturday.
PETER THOMSON, LA CROSSE TRIBUNE
Reedsburg's Bryant Yanke competes in the Division 1 300-meter hurdles Saturday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
G-E-T's Quinn Wenthe runs the 300-meter hurdles during the WIAA Division 2 state track and field meet Saturday.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Madison Edgewood senior Amber Grosse ran the 300-meter hurdles in 46.27 seconds Saturday during the WIAA Division 1 state track and field meet in La Crosse.
PETER THOMSON, LA CROSSE TRIBUNE
C-FC's Wesley Pronschinsken competes in the Division 3 3,200 meters Saturday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
McDonell's Dan Anderson, center, competes in the Division 3 3,200 meters Saturday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Aquinas' Collin Conzemius celebrates after the Division 2 200 meters Saturday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Dodgeland's Miranda Firari competes in the Division 3 200 meters Saturday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Stevens Point's Roisin Willis competes in the Division 1 800 meters Saturday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Stevens Point's Roisin Willis competes in the Division 1 800 meters Saturday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Wisconsin Dells' Hailey Anchor, left, competes in the Division 2 800 meters Saturday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
