This Wisconsin commit broke his high school's triple jump record at his first meet competing in it

LODI — Lucas Heyroth never had competed in the triple jump.

In his first meet giving it a try, the Lodi senior and University of Wisconsin track and field commit leaped 45 feet, 5 inches at the Sauk Prairie Relays to break the school record, dating to 1989.

“I’m a fast learner, I guess,” the 6-foot-2, 195-pound Heyroth said with a laugh.

That, plus his speed, athleticism and competitiveness, heightened in a family of athletes, have given him a leg up from a young age in track and field.

Nancy Rabensdorf, who coaches jumps and hurdles for the Blue Devils, acknowledged the triple jump accomplishment turned heads on the coaching staff.

But she wasn’t completely surprised he figured out his steps and unleashed the effort. After all, she’s watched Heyroth excel athletically — notably in the hurdles — since he was in fifth grade and she was his physical education teacher.

“It’s always been like that since I’ve worked with him at age 10 or 11,” she said about how quickly he absorbs the initial instruction. “He’s a natural athlete.”

She then turned to Heyroth and said, “I’ve never had (in coaching) anybody like you, Lucas.”

Heyroth took home three individual gold medals, including in both hurdles events, at last year’s WIAA Division 2 state track and field meet and also owns the school record in the long jump.

Heyroth — a standout running back and linebacker in his favorite sport, football — entered the spring coming back from a broken left collarbone that derailed his football season in the first game last fall then a hip flexor injury that hindered him early this track and field season.

He dazzled with the triple jump mark last month and entered this week with top-ranked results in Division 2 in the triple jump and 110-meter hurdles (14.65 seconds), according to wi.milesplit.com.

He now prepares for WIAA regional competition Monday.

He finished first in the 110 hurdles (14.90) and long jump (21 feet), second in the 300 hurdles and third in the triple jump in helping Lodi finish runner-up to the Lakeside Lutheran boys at Tuesday's Capitol Conference meet in Lodi. Heyroth left Tuesday’s meet dissatisfied but hopes for another sterling postseason run.

He led Lodi to a share of the Division 2 state championship last season in La Crosse, tying Jefferson for first with 40 points.

“It was a great feeling,” he said. “Everything about the day was just pretty awesome. I like winning, so it was fun.”

Heyroth helped earn 35 of Lodi’s team points, claiming first in the long jump (22-10), 110 hurdles (14.56) and 300 hurdles (39.19) and being part of the 800 relay that placed fourth.

Lodi boys and girls track and field coach Randy Skellenger said he anticipates Heyroth will compete in the 110 hurdles, 300 hurdles, long jump and triple jump this postseason. The other consideration will be as part of the 1,600 relay.

“The higher the competition rises, typically the further, the longer, the faster he runs," Skellenger said. "... I don’t think anybody is worried about it because once you get him into a meet setting he basically buries it and finds another level.”

Heyroth’s competitive nature was fueled by older siblings Jacob and Mackenzie, who also were standout athletes at Lodi before going to UW (Jacob for football and Mackenzie for track and field). Mackenzie Heyroth recently finished third in the heptathlon at the Big Ten Conference meet.

Lucas Heyroth said he always wanted to be a Badger. Rabensdorf believes Heyroth’s ability to learn quickly will bode well when he competes at UW, where he was recruited as a decathlete.

“It will be challenging,” she said. “But he likes challenges.”

