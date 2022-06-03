This Middleton junior ran the 3,200 in four meets this season. Now she's a state champion

Middleton's Griffin Ward makes his way to the finish line in the Division 1 boys 1600 meter run during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, June 3, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Middleton's Zaira Malloy-Salgado took first place in the Division 1 girls 3200 meter run during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, June 3, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Waukesha North senior Patrick Wills was runner-up in 4:15.39. Verona senior Aidan Manning, who has committed to Iowa State for cross-country and track and field, finished third in 4:16.65. Sun Prairie junior Mateo Alvarado Venegas was sixth (4:20.21).
“Our first two laps went out slower than normal, so I realized it was going into a kicker’s race,” Ward said. “And that’s what I’ve been working on the last half of my season. So I’m happy that I executed it.”
Manning agreed that "no one wanted to take it out super hard," but said, "The final lap there was this huge surge."
Ward and Manning — the top seeds in the second heat — continued a friendly running rivalry that’s extended through much of their high school careers.
“It was pretty cool,” Manning said. “It’s really awesome. Just going against him every time, it helps motivate you.”
Malloy-Salgado rallied to win the 3,200 in a personal-best 10:32.25, running the last 400 in 1:10.00, and giving Middleton the two distance victories.
“It’s really exciting,” Malloy-Salgado said about Middleton capturing the two distance titles.
She said she was in around eighth place after the first 1½ miles and, “I had no expectation of winning. I was in no position to pass like six people and take it.”
But she said she believed first was possible at the 200-meter mark.
“I didn’t realize it at first,” she about the victory. “I was in shock. I couldn’t process it.”
It was only Malloy-Salgado's fourth 3,200 race this season, she said.
“To be able to finish it off and run a time that I never would have imagined running is super-exciting and surprising,” she said.
Menomonie senior Isabella Jacobsen placed second in 10:36.57.
Madison Memorial senior Annika Cutforth finished fifth (10:44.26).
Middleton senior Lauren Pansegrau, the state cross-country champion who won the 3,200 at state last year, led much of the race before starting to labor in the late stages. Pansegrau, a University of Michigan commit, wound up seventh (10:47.83).
Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.
