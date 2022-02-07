 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sun Prairie pole vault coach set to receive coach of the year award

Joel Block

Joel Block was named National Coach of the Year by USA Track and Field/

 SUN PRAIRIE ATHLETICS

Sun Prairie's Joel Block was named one of three coach of the year recipients from the USA Track and Field Pole Vault Development committee.

“During the pandemic, Coach Joel Block single-handedly kept the pole vault moving forward in the United States through the creation and contribution of his online YouTube Channel, Pole Vault Coaching Education Series." Patti Lux said in a news release.

The YouTube series included 20 of the top pole vault coaches and athletes. The series is credited for improved results in performance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Block received the Robert E. Fraley Chairman’s Award earlier this year due to his unselfishness and unheralded support of pole vaulting in the country.

“I strive to grow and provide the best for my athletes and the pole vault community. Without them, none of this would be possible.” Block said.

WIAA approves 12 rule changes for sports

Block will receive the award in January at the National Pole Vault Summit in Reno, Nevada.

