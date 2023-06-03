LA CROSSE — The double of the 400- and 800-meter runs usually is a pretty comfortable turnaround.
For Division 1 competitors at this year’s WIAA state track and field championships, it wasn’t so easy due to Saturday’s track events being delayed due to Friday’s lengthy weather delays at Veterans Memorial Field Complex.
Waunakee’s Drew Regnier was among those that had to handle the shortened turnaround and led to quite the roller coaster for the senior. The North Carolina commit was runner-up in the 400, narrowly missing out on a repeat title by one-hundredth of a second, before fading in the 800. He ended his night as part of the Warriors’ bronze medal-winning 1,600 relay.
“I got second by a hundredth of a second and it was a PR so, honestly, I can’t complain,” Regnier said of the 400. “I gave it my all, he gave it his all and it was a great race.”
Wisconsin Lutheran’s Daniel Fasasi crossed the finish line in 47.26 seconds, edging Regnier after the roles were reversed in Friday night’s prelims. It set the table for an exciting race Saturday, culminating with the two battling to the finish and Regnier losing his balance and falling just after.
“We never really hit each other, but I did feel him coming to my outside," he said. "I was like, ‘Dang, this is going to be close,’ so I leaned for that last little bit of it, and then I tripped and fell. It was a good race.”
A good race was what Regnier was hoping for in the 800. The typical two-hour window he would have to rest turned into 30 minutes and affected his performance.
Regnier surged to the lead after the opening lap of the second of two heats, but couldn’t hold and faded over the course of the race to finish 18th in 1:59.07.
“I feel like I could have been a contender in a top spot in the 800 if I had the rest,” he said. “It honestly isn’t healthy or safe for me to compete that close together in the 400 and 800, and I’m disappointed I wasn’t able to show the crowd my best for that event.”
Regnier never relented in trying to reach the podium, but it wasn’t to be.
“I just wasn’t in a position to do that with the health I was at in my legs,” he said.
He was, however, in a position to help the 1,600 relay improve its place from a year ago. The foursome of Jake Bova, Isaiah Jakel, William Garcia-Heinrich and Regnier placed third in the final event of the weekend. Regnier ran the anchor leg to cap the group’s school-record time of 3:18.54, which would have won the event last year.
Regnier said it was a testament to the increased level of competition in the event — Waunakee was third last year in 3:23.44 — and was happy to close his career with a personal-record time of 46.64.
“To be able to do that after two events shows the power a situation has like this,” he said. “I was like, ‘I’m not going to go out on a bad note.’ I wanted to give it everything I’ve got and I did.”
Waunakee's Anneka Cassel finished second in the girls discus. The junior delivered a throw of 131 feet on her second attempt to lock up her first podium finish after taking seventh last year (118-10).
Members of the Waunakee 1,600-meter relay team gather following their third-place finish during Saturday's WIAA Division 1 state track and field finals at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse. Clockwise from upper left are William Garcia-Heinrich. Andrew Regnier, Isaiah Jakel and Jake Bova.
Photos: Day 2 of the 2023 WIAA state track and field meet
With sunny skies and projected temperatures in the 90’s, athletes and coaches prepare for the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023. Applying sunscreen to Eau Claire Regis athlete Carson Tait prior to competition is the team’s assistant coach Beth Borst. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
With high temperatures expected in the 90’s athletes take practice runs as the sun rises on the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Pole vault competitors, including Verona’s Josie O’Sheridan, right, shade themselves prior to taking warm-up runs during the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin Dells’ Jacob Rogers reflects on his fourth place finish in the Division 2 110 meter hurdles during the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Mauston’s Brie Eckerman runs to a fourth place finish in the finals of the Division 2 100 meter hurdles during the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Madison Edgewood’s Nick Gehring leaves the blocks en route to a second place finish in the Division 2 400 meter dash event during the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
McFarland’s Andrew Kelley runs the final leg of the Division 2 800 meter relay helping his team to a first place finish in the event during the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
McFarland’s Andrew Kelly runs to a third place finish in the Division 2 100 meter dash during the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Mauston’s Eli Boppart and McFarland’s Spencer Alf cross the finish line to earn fourth and third place awards respectively in the Division 2 1,600 meter run during the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Lodi’s Lily Strong runs to a third place finish in the Division 2 100 meter dash event during the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Dodgeland’s Ava Finger crosses the finish line to earn second place in the 100 meter dash wheelchair event during the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Randolph’s Savannah Duckett runs to a sixth place finish in the Division 3 100 meter dash event during the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
McFarland’s Remington Burns takes the baton from teammate Brandon Dyer-Ysaguirre in the Divison 2 800 meter relay helping the team to a first place finish in the event during the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
From left, McFarland’s Andrew Kelley, Remington Burns and Brandon Dyer-Ysaguirre celebrate their team’s first place finish in the Division 2 800 meter relay event during the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
At right, McFarland’s Paul Morris, left, and Brandon Dyer-Ysaguirre embrace following their team’s first place finish in the Division 2 800 meter relay event during the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Lodi’s Lily Strong runs to a third place finish in the Division 2 200 meter dash during the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Madison Country Day School’s Hannah Hallick runs to third place finish in the Division 3,200 meter run during the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Madison Edgewood’s Nick Gehring tosses his relay baton out of frustration at the end of the Division 2 3,200 meter relay event during the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023. The team had finished third, but was disqualified as a result of the infraction. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Madison Edgewood’s Will Rosemurgy takes the baton from teammate Tanner Krantz while running in the Division 2 3,200 meter relay during the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023. A disqualification at the end of the race ended up costing Edgewood a third place finish in the event. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
DeForest’s Anna Szepieniec, center, leads the pack on her way to a first-place finish in the Division 1 100-meter hurdles.
Middleton’s Finn Patenaude runs to a fifth place finish in the 110 meter hurdles during Division 1 finals competition the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Fans cheer top finishers taking the awards stand during Division 1 finals competition the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023. Pictured at center is Oumou Dowling, and her father, Adam Dowling, cousin and uncle of Finn Patenaude of Middleton who was on the stand after finishing fifth in the 110 meter hurdles. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
DeForest’s Anna Szepieniec is congratulated by a co-competitor after her first-place finish in Saturday's Division 1 100-meter hurdles.
Waunakee’s Drew Regnier leaves the blocks on his way to a second-place finish in the Division 1 400-meter dash.
Waunakee’s Andrew Regnier stumbles as he crosses the finish line after finishing second in the 400 meter dash during Division 1 finals competition the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
DeForest’s Anna Szepieniec gestures toward the scoreboard after realizing she and teammate Stacy Kipkoskei, right, finished second and first, respectively, in the 300-meter hurdles.
Middleton’s Harper Fahey reacts after winning the 800-meter run in 1 minute, 53.46 seconds.
Middleton senior Zaira Malloy-Salgado overtakes Muskego’s Noelle Junig on the final lap of the Division 1 3,200-meter run Saturday in La Crosse.
Verona’s Nicole Repka receives the baton from teammate Ava Maradiaga helping Verona to a fourth place finish in the 1,600 meter relay event in Division 1 finals competition the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
DeForest’s Stacy Kipkoskei, left, and Anna Szepieniec hoist the Division 1 girls team championship trophy at Saturday's WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse.
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.
