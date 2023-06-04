LA CROSSE — The double of the 400- and 800-meter runs usually is a pretty comfortable turnaround.

For Division 1 competitors at this year’s WIAA state track and field championships, it wasn’t so easy due to Saturday’s track events being delayed due to Friday’s lengthy weather delays at Veterans Memorial Field Complex.

Waunakee’s Drew Regnier was among those that had to handle the shortened turnaround and led to quite the roller coaster for the senior. The North Carolina commit was runner-up in the 400, narrowly missing out on a repeat title by one-hundredth of a second, before fading in the 800. He ended his night as part of the Warriors’ bronze medal-winning 1,600 relay.

“I got second by a hundredth of a second and it was a PR so, honestly, I can’t complain,” Regnier said of the 400. “I gave it my all, he gave it his all and it was a great race.”

Wisconsin Lutheran’s Daniel Fasasi crossed the finish line in 47.26 seconds, edging Regnier after the roles were reversed in Friday night’s prelims. It set the table for an exciting race Saturday, culminating with the two battling to the finish and Regnier losing his balance and falling just after.

“We never really hit each other, but I did feel him coming to my outside,” he said. “I was like, ‘Dang, this is going to be close,’ so I leaned for that last little bit of it, and then I tripped and fell. It was a good race.”

A good race was what Regnier was hoping for in the 800. The typical two-hour window he would have to rest turned into 30 minutes and affected his performance.

Regnier surged to the lead after the opening lap of the second of two heats, but couldn’t hold and faded over the course of the race to finish 18th in 1:59.07.

“I feel like I could have been a contender in a top spot in the 800 if I had the rest,” he said. “It honestly isn’t healthy or safe for me to compete that close together in the 400 and 800, and I’m disappointed I wasn’t able to show the crowd my best for that event.”

Regnier never relented in trying to reach the podium, but it wasn’t to be.

“I just wasn’t in a position to do that with the health I was at in my legs,” he said.

He was, however, in a position to help the 1,600 relay improve its place from a year ago. The foursome of Jake Bova, Isaiah Jakel, William Garcia-Heinrich and Regnier placed third in the final event of the weekend. Regnier ran the anchor leg to cap the group’s school-record time of 3:18.54, which would have won the event last year.

Regnier said it was a testament to the increased level of competition in the event — Waunakee was third last year in 3:23.44 — and was happy to close his career with a personal-record time of 46.64.

“To be able to do that after two events shows the power a situation has like this,” he said. “I was like, ‘I’m not going to go out on a bad note.’ I wanted to give it everything I’ve got and I did.”

Waunakee’s Anneka Cassel finished second in the girls discus. The junior delivered a throw of 131 feet on her second attempt to lock up her first podium finish after taking seventh last year (118-10).

Photos: Day 2 of the 2023 WIAA state track and field meet