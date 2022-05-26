Rain, lightning don't stand in way of state berth for the Oregon boys 3,200 relay

SUN PRAIRIE — Oregon senior Yordanos Zelinski and his 3,200-meter relay teammates had a goal.

A 3-hour rain and lightning delay at Thursday’s WIAA Division 1 Sun Prairie sectional track and field meet wasn’t going to stand in their way.

“We kicked back and were all hyped up to race,” Zelinski said about waiting indoors until the meet began in persistent rain at about 7:20 p.m.

The Oregon team of seniors Eli Weink, John Ruth, Tanner Lewis and Zelinski, who turned in a strong anchor leg in rallying the Panthers, finished first in the 3,200 relay in a facility-record time of 8 minutes, 7.06 seconds.

“We wanted to get first,” Zelinski said. “So, we made it happen. Everyone did their part. Even though it was a weird day, it didn’t stop us. We wanted to get to state. (The rain) was fine. It’s not the best, but we didn’t let it stop us.”

The top three finishers in each event advanced to the WIAA state track and field meet June 3-4 in La Crosse.

Several of the early events finished, but the full meet wasn’t completed in time for this edition.

Oregon, runner-up Mukwonago and third-place Madison La Follette advanced to state in the boys 3,200 relay.

Madison La Follette senior Claire Ammeraal was the winner in the girls high jump with a leap of 5 feet, 2 inches. Monona Grove junior Madeline Hogan (second) and Sun Prairie junior Cassie Siegel (third) also advanced to state.

Hogan later won the girls 100 hurdles in 15.44 seconds. Oregon sophomore Anna Johnson was third.

Hogan was fourth in the 100 hurdles, seventh in the 400 and eighth in the 200 at last year’s Division 1 state meet.

Monona Grove freshman Mackenzie Babcock led all the way while winning the girls 1,600 in 5:01.35.

“I definitely felt comfortable,” Babcock said. “Nothing is guaranteed, so I wanted to get off to a good start and do my best. Everyone was in the same conditions. Everyone had the same thing going on. You have to go out and race hard.”

Babcock burst onto the high school running scene during last fall’s cross country season. Babcock finished third at the DeForest cross country sectional, then placed third in the Division 1 girls race at the state cross country meet in Wisconsin Rapids.

Sun Prairie junior Mateo Alvarado Venegas won the boys 1,600 in 4:23.04.

Sun Prairie junior Cortez LeGrant also said he wasn’t bothered by the delay to the meet or the weather conditions.

“It didn’t affect me,” LeGrant said after winning the 100 in :11.37. “I like to say, `Weather doesn’t control me. I control me.’ ’’

He said Sun Prairie boys and girls track and field coach Doug Maughan told him to “stay warm and get ready to compete.”

“(The victory in the 100) means a lot to me,” said LeGrant, a standout running back for the football team. “I put the work in all season. I’d like to thank my JV and varsity teammates. All the work paid off.”

In the girls 100, Stoughton senior Abby Groleau took first in :12.68. La Follette sophomore Alayna West was third.

The Fort Atkinson team of senior Laurel Miller, senior Sophie Chapman, freshman Mary Worden and senior Jada Zorn rallied to win the girls 3,200 relay in 9:36.06, the event that kicked off the running portion of the meet. Monona Grove was second and Janesville Craig third.

Zorn said her team, which was seeded fifth, entered hoping for a top-three finish.

“It was scary knowing that behind me I was being hunted by some of the fastest girls around (including Babcock),” said Zorn, the leader on the final leg who plans to attend Montana State and compete in cross country and track and field. “I knew I had to do it for my girls. … I’m super-excited.”

Janesville Craig senior Jessa Alderman claimed the girls shot put (39 feet, 0 inches).

The rain finally subsided as the meet continued late Thursday night.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.