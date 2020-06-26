Prep track and field: Hartland Arrowhead issues invitation for July 9 open meet

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hartland Arrowhead High School is planning an unofficial track and field meet for 5 p.m. Thursday, July 9, open to all Wisconsin high school athletes forced to miss the 2020 spring season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event will be called the “Julyrhum,” a take on the Myrhum Open invitational held by the school each year in honor of Dick Myrhum, the founding head coach of Arrowhead’s boys track and field program in 1962.

The event will be open to members of the class of 2020 and younger high school athletes.

Teams or individuals are invited to register through the PTTiming.com website. Events and the meet schedule will be adjusted to adapt to COVID-19 guidelines. For instance, there will be no relay races.

The order of events and final schedule won’t be set until organizers “have an idea on numbers” in early July, Arrowhead coach Chris Herriot said in a Tweet.

