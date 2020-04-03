Prep track and field: Coaches, athletes use online tools to work out alone, but not in isolation

It’s time for track practice, and Madison Memorial senior athletes Hayley Gaines and Gabri Gaines once again prepare to attack the business of getting better.
After taking their instruction and encouragement from Spartans girls coach Drew Slempkes and their event coaches, the twins — and their freshman sister, Kianna — take care of stretching exercises and head out.
But they don’t head out the locker room door toward Mansfield Stadium. Instead, they head out the door of the family residence and hit the streets, going their separate ways.
“Sometimes we do run together, but honestly, it’s easier to run by myself. We have different views on where we should go,” said distance specialist Gabri Gaines, a two-time WIAA Division 1 state qualifier. “Usually, I run on the Military Ridge or the Ice Age trails.”
“It’s weird because we don’t run together, not even at the same time of day,” said two-time state qualifier Hayley Gaines, who runs the 200-, 400- and 800-meter races and relays.
Meanwhile, the instructions they follow and the goals they set don’t come in a team huddle or a one-on-one coaching session. They come from a set of online files, posted on a Google Classroom page set up by Memorial boys coach Bill Richardson, Slempkes and their assistant coaches.
Welcome to the new and frustratingly uncertain world of high school sports in spring 2020 — turning team sports into solo endeavors, at least in person.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all Wisconsin schools have been closed indefinitely by Gov. Tony Evers, who has banned gatherings of more than nine people. That means no group practices are allowed, and school facilities are not to be used.
Instead, many coaches in the state have set up online training programs for the spring sports: Track and field, baseball, softball, girls soccer, boys tennis, boys golf and lacrosse.
“We’re staying within the WIAA guidelines,” Richardson said. “Everything is set up so they can do individual workouts at home. They’re broken up by their running groups, from sprints to distances. And for some of the event groups, everyone might not have access to a shot put or a high jump pit at home, so we’ve had to get creative.”
All spring sports were supposed to be in regular-season action no later than the end of next week. But now, it looks increasingly doubtful that there will be any WIAA spring sports events at all.
Many WIAA regional events are set to begin as early as May 21, with all sports except golf beginning the postseason on May 26 (golf regionals are set for June 2-3). And according to WIAA regulations, programs must practice on seven separate days before beginning competition, and teams must have at least four competitions before becoming eligible for the postseason.
Count the days, and it appears that without major schedule shifting or rule changes from the WIAA Board of Control, school and practice will have to resume by the first week of May to make any postseason possible.
The next regularly scheduled WIAA Board of Control meeting is set for April 21. At the March board meeting, a decision on calling off the spring season was postponed.
Slempkes, Richardson and their athletes understand that a state meet is at this point unlikely. The coaches have begun reminding the Spartans that state tournament glory is not the only goal they can achieve through practice.
“We hope our kids see a benefit from keeping fit, learning a healthy mindset, and breaking up the day with some activity,” Slempkes said. “It’s a mental health tool for kids and for families. I’ve had reports of kids working out with their parents.”
“We’ve been trying to support mental health as well,” Richardson said. “We’re putting some sports psychology activities up there (on the Google page). Some assignments, questions such as ‘why do you like track and field,’ some goal-setting ideas.”
There also are lists of suggested workouts, hints for warming up and cooling down safely, and some video on technique and training skills.
“We’re in a two-week cycle where every other day we’ll do intervals at a different race pace,” Hayley Gaines said. “(Thursday) I did a 200 race pace for 10 seconds, then a break, and then start again. I did that 16 times. The next day is for recovery, so an easy race and then cool down. And the next day it’s a different pace for a different race (400 or 800 meters).”
“I feel motivated using the Google Classroom that we have,” Gabri Gaines said. “It reminds me that my coaches are still there and they’re still interested in me and my success, and they care that I feel well.”
What the coaches don’t do is order their athletes to log in every day with their times and distances or video proof of their workouts. Instead, they hope their young athletes will just welcome the chance to work out and the guidance to do something productive.
“I try to regulate my workouts. Sometimes I’ll get shin splints if I overdo it,” Hayley Gaines said. “I work with my coach, telling him how I’m feeling and adjusting things from that.”
“I don’t report back to the coaches, other than giving them an update on how I felt. But I have a watch that keeps track of everything,” Gabri Gaines said.
There are challenges when coaches can’t observe athletes in action and look them in the eye afterward.
“With sprinters, so much of what they do is in the mechanics, being efficient. Those are tough things to not be able to see,” Slempkes said. “I’m big on running form (and) working out the right way.”
With seniors who hope to earn an invitation to compete in college, the challenges are in producing measurables for the college coaches. “We’ve had some tough conversations,” Richardson said. “We’ve been encouraging kids to work through this even if there’s no season, because this will be important for their future.”
And with freshmen, some of whom have just been introduced to the sport and to their event, the challenge rests in teaching good habits – and keeping the youngsters interested enough that they come out next spring.
“You have to rely on your upperclassmen,” Slempkes said. “With the younger kids, we’re working hard to figure out a way to lay a foundation and pick up (next year) where we left off.”
“It has been hard,” Hayley Gaines said. “We had a lot of goals we wanted to work toward this year. No matter when we come back, though, the team will come back stronger because of this training. We’re learning how to train ourselves.”
