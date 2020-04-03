Prep track and field: Coaches, athletes use online tools to work out alone, but not in isolation

“I feel motivated using the Google Classroom that we have,” Gabri Gaines said. “It reminds me that my coaches are still there and they’re still interested in me and my success, and they care that I feel well.”

What the coaches don’t do is order their athletes to log in every day with their times and distances or video proof of their workouts. Instead, they hope their young athletes will just welcome the chance to work out and the guidance to do something productive.

“I try to regulate my workouts. Sometimes I’ll get shin splints if I overdo it,” Hayley Gaines said. “I work with my coach, telling him how I’m feeling and adjusting things from that.”

“I don’t report back to the coaches, other than giving them an update on how I felt. But I have a watch that keeps track of everything,” Gabri Gaines said.

There are challenges when coaches can’t observe athletes in action and look them in the eye afterward.

“With sprinters, so much of what they do is in the mechanics, being efficient. Those are tough things to not be able to see,” Slempkes said. “I’m big on running form (and) working out the right way.”