Prep sports: How Sun Prairie track coach Doug Maughan, his staff and the Cardinals navigated the lost season

Cardinals sprints coach Sara Jackson put together a schedule as if the season would take place and continued to update it. She included time sheets, providing goals for the student-athletes.

“I was getting feedback daily,” Jackson said. “It was awesome. I think it kept all of us going. That made me really proud of them. It was like an escape from what was going on.

“It kept me busy and my mind busy from missing the season and it kept the student-athletes busy, doing something. We acknowledged (to the athletes) how this is tough and that, ‘It’s OK if you are having a moment. Just don’t stay there. If you are having a moment and you want to be mad or you want to be sad, that’s OK.’ We wanted our kiddos to know that was OK. Just don’t stay there.”

Maughan said the student-athletes were extremely engaged at the start, checking in daily, doing individual workouts on sidewalks and driveways and in parks.

Brian Kaminski, the school's football coach who is a strength and conditioning coach for the track and field program, said a virtual strength and agility regimen was established, including a phone app and videos.

“We wanted to make sure they knew, 'We are here for you, if you'd it,'" Kaminski said.