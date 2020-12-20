Prep notes: Waunakee track standout Chloe Larsen commits to Iowa; Monona Grove's Halle Olson makes basketball decision

Waunakee senior Chloe Larsen recently signed a National Letter of Intent with the University of Iowa and plans to compete in women’s track and field.

Larsen, as a sophomore, won the girls 400-meter race at the WIAA Division 1 track and field state meet in 2019 in La Crosse. She finished in a personal-best 56.91 seconds.

Larsen also was part of the Warriors’ 1,600-meter relay that placed second at the 2019 state meet. Waunakee’s team consisted of Sarah Bova, Riley Armstrong, Kylee Grabarski and Larsen.

The 2020 state meet was not held by the WIAA due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Waunakee athletic director Aaron May tweeted an announcement about the signing.

Monona Grove's Halle Olson makes decision for basketball

Monona Grove senior guard Halle Olson announced on Twitter that she has committed to Luther College in Decorah, Iowa, and plans to compete in women’s basketball.