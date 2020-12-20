Prep notes: Waunakee track standout Chloe Larsen commits to Iowa; Monona Grove's Halle Olson makes basketball decision

Waunakee senior Chloe Larsen recently signed a National Letter of Intent with the University of Iowa and plans to compete in women’s track and field.
Larsen, as a sophomore, won the girls 400-meter race at the WIAA Division 1 track and field state meet in 2019 in La Crosse. She finished in a personal-best 56.91 seconds.
Larsen also was part of the Warriors’ 1,600-meter relay that placed second at the 2019 state meet. Waunakee’s team consisted of Sarah Bova, Riley Armstrong, Kylee Grabarski and Larsen.
The 2020 state meet was not held by the WIAA due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Waunakee athletic director Aaron May tweeted an announcement about the signing.
Waunakee AD Aaron May tweeted: “Congratulations to @chloelarsen2002 on signing her NLI to run Track at University of Iowa! @WaunakeeCSD”
Monona Grove's Halle Olson makes decision for basketball
Monona Grove senior guard Halle Olson announced on Twitter that she has committed to Luther College in Decorah, Iowa, and plans to compete in women’s basketball.
Olson is one of the key returning players for Monona Grove this season.
The Silver Eagles, however, haven’t begun game competition this season due to COVID-19 and the current health restrictions of Public Health Madison & Dane County.
Luther is an NCAA Division III program.
Olson tweeted: “I am beyond excited to announce my commitment to Luther College to further my academic and basketball career! I am so thankful and blessed for my family, coaches, and friends who have helped me get to this point! Thank you. @lutherwbb for giving me this opportunity! Go Norse!!"