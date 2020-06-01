Prep notes: Madison West names Anna Unruh as girls track and field coach

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Madison West has named Anna Unruh as girls track and field coach, Madison West athletic director Alicia Pelton said Monday.

Unruh replaces Casey Green, who is the director of cross country and track and field for Bryant & Stratton College in Wauwatosa.

Unruh competed at UW-Whitewater in track and field and also was an assistant track coach at Lodi, Pelton said.

Unruh is from Marshall.

Jim McCoy memorial

Led by the efforts of longtime Madison West boys cross country coach Tom Kaufman, a memorial bench honoring late assistant coach Jim McCoy was installed at Lake Farm County Park, the Regents’ home course.

McCoy, 61, collapsed while running with the team at the end of the first week of practice (Aug. 23, 2019) and died Aug. 24 at UW Hospital. The bench includes the words Jim McCoy -- Teacher, Coach, Mentor, Friend. It’s Cross Season!

