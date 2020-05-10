Prep notes: Madison Memorial sprinter Micah Wade commits for track and field

Madison Memorial senior Micah Wade recently committed to attend Bryant & Stratton College and compete in women’s track and field team, according to a release from Bryant & Stratton.
Wade, as junior, finished 13th overall in the preliminaries (12.57 seconds) in the 100 meters at the WIAA Division 1 state track and field meet last year. She was the Big Eight Conference winner in the girls 100. Wade, a sprint specialist, also has competed in the 200.
"I've had the privilege of watching Micah compete and train many times over the past year,” Bryant & Stratton director of cross country and track and field Casey Green said in a statement. “She's a special athlete with an unwavering commitment to personal improvement on top of raising the level of her teammates. She checks every one of our recruitment boxes and will serve as an impact athlete and leader for our team right away. Having improved so much in a short amount of time while at Memorial, we can't wait to see what Micah will be able to do at BSC."
In the release, Wade said: "I chose to attend BSC because they will offer tremendous support to me academically and athletically. I am excited to be a part of this inaugural track and field team and season at BSC, where we'll create and break several records for a new trailblazing program."
The Bobcats’ first season is scheduled to be in 2020-21.
The school is located in Wauwatosa.
Green’s coaching career includes coaching at Madison West.
Sun Prairie’s Hallie Wilkins makes college decision
Sun Prairie senior Hallie Wilkins plans to attend Edgewood College and play women’s soccer, according to a Twitter announcement from Edgewood College women’s soccer that described Wilkins as “a tenacious defender, extremely dedicated and (who) played a big role” in the Sun Prairie girls soccer team earning a top-10 ranking during the 2019 season.
Beloit Memorial athletes commit
Beloit Memorial senior Shelvin Garrett II has committed to Upper Iowa University and plans to compete in football and men’s track and field.
Garrett was a first-team all-conference selection as a utility player on the Big Eight Conference football team in 2019.
Upper Iowa is located in Bettendorf, Iowa.
Beloit Memorial senior Azeez Ganiyu, a 6-foot-5 forward, has committed to Beloit College and plans to compete in men’s basketball.
Ganiyu tweeted: “Excited to say I will be committing and furthering my academic and athletic career at Beloit College. Go Buccaneers.”
