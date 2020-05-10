Prep notes: Madison Memorial sprinter Micah Wade commits for track and field

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Madison Memorial senior Micah Wade recently committed to attend Bryant & Stratton College and compete in women’s track and field team, according to a release from Bryant & Stratton.

Wade, as junior, finished 13th overall in the preliminaries (12.57 seconds) in the 100 meters at the WIAA Division 1 state track and field meet last year. She was the Big Eight Conference winner in the girls 100. Wade, a sprint specialist, also has competed in the 200.

"I've had the privilege of watching Micah compete and train many times over the past year,” Bryant & Stratton director of cross country and track and field Casey Green said in a statement. “She's a special athlete with an unwavering commitment to personal improvement on top of raising the level of her teammates. She checks every one of our recruitment boxes and will serve as an impact athlete and leader for our team right away. Having improved so much in a short amount of time while at Memorial, we can't wait to see what Micah will be able to do at BSC."

In the release, Wade said: "I chose to attend BSC because they will offer tremendous support to me academically and athletically. I am excited to be a part of this inaugural track and field team and season at BSC, where we'll create and break several records for a new trailblazing program."