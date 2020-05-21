You are the owner of this article.
Prep notes: Madison Edgewood's Alejandro Trinidad-Echevarria, Beloit Memorial's Jaden Bell make college choices

Madison Edgewood senior Alejandro Trinidad-Echevarria has committed to the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and plans to compete in men’s track and field.

Edgewood athletic director Chris Zwettler led a virtual “signing ceremony” announcing the decision, featuring Trinidad-Echevarria and his parents.

Also, Crusaders athletics tweeted: “Congratulations to Alejandro Trinidad-Echevarria on his signing to run track at UW-La Crosse next year. Thank you for all you’ve done at EHS. We can’t wait to see what you’ll do!”

Trinidad-Echevarria has been on the Crusaders’ boys track and field team for his high schools years.

He was a WIAA Division 2 sectional qualifier as a sophomore and junior and the Badger South Conference triple jump champion last year, Zwettler said. 

The spring sports season wasn't held this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Beloit Memorial's Jaden Bell makes college decision 

Beloit Memorial senior Jaden Bell announced on Twitter that he has committed to Rockford University and plans to play men’s basketball.

Bell, a 6-foot-2 guard who was a top scorer for the Purple Knights, was a second-team all-conference selection in boys basketball in the Big Eight Conference this past winter.

He was an honorable-mention choice on the Wisconsin State Journal’s All-Area boys basketball team for 2019-20.

Bell tweeted: “Very excited to announce my commitment to Rockford University! Thanks to all the coaches who recruited me during this process. I would like to thank my family, friends and father for pushing me to be the best I can be in the classroom and on the court. “

Rockford University is an NCAA Division III program.

