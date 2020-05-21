Prep notes: Madison Edgewood's Alejandro Trinidad-Echevarria, Beloit Memorial's Jaden Bell make college choices

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Madison Edgewood senior Alejandro Trinidad-Echevarria has committed to the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and plans to compete in men’s track and field.

Edgewood athletic director Chris Zwettler led a virtual “signing ceremony” announcing the decision, featuring Trinidad-Echevarria and his parents.

Also, Crusaders athletics tweeted: “Congratulations to Alejandro Trinidad-Echevarria on his signing to run track at UW-La Crosse next year. Thank you for all you’ve done at EHS. We can’t wait to see what you’ll do!”

Trinidad-Echevarria has been on the Crusaders’ boys track and field team for his high schools years.

He was a WIAA Division 2 sectional qualifier as a sophomore and junior and the Badger South Conference triple jump champion last year, Zwettler said.

The spring sports season wasn't held this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beloit Memorial's Jaden Bell makes college decision

Beloit Memorial senior Jaden Bell announced on Twitter that he has committed to Rockford University and plans to play men’s basketball.