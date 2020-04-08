You are the owner of this article.
Prep girls track and field: Memorial's Hayley Gaines, Gabri Gaines make their college choices
Prep girls track and field: Memorial's Hayley Gaines, Gabri Gaines make their college choices

Gabri and Hayley Gaines photo

Madison Memorial senior track and field athletes Gabri Gaines, left, and Hayley Gaines look over an online practice plan before starting a Friday afternoon workout at Sandstone Park in Madison. The twins, both two-time WIAA Division 1 state meet qualifiers, have been using the Google Classroom online workout plan organized by Spartans coaches Drew Slempkes and Bill Richardson.

 Art Kabelowsky | Wisconsin State Journal

Madison Memorial senior track and field athletes Gabri Gaines and Hayley Gaines both announced their intention to attend NCAA Division III universities in the fall.

Gabri Gaines, a distance specialist, will run for the University of Wisconsin-Stevents Point. Hayley Gaines, who specializes in the 200- 400- and 800-meter races, will run for Marywood University in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

The twin sisters have run together on WIAA Division 1 place-winning relays each of the last two years.

