Prep girls track and field: Memorial's Hayley Gaines, Gabri Gaines make their college choices

Madison Memorial senior track and field athletes Gabri Gaines and Hayley Gaines both announced their intention to attend NCAA Division III universities in the fall.
Gabri Gaines, a distance specialist, will run for the University of Wisconsin-Stevents Point. Hayley Gaines, who specializes in the 200- 400- and 800-meter races, will run for Marywood University in Scranton, Pennsylvania.
The twin sisters have run together on WIAA Division 1 place-winning relays each of the last two years.
