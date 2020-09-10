Obituary: 1965 WIAA state long jump record-holder Larry Franklin dies

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There was much more to Larry Franklin’s life story than one record-setting jump.

But that one record-setting jump is a fine place to start.

Franklin, who died Friday, Sept. 4, at the age of 73, holds the oldest listing in the WIAA state track and field meet’s record books.

A senior at Madison Central High School in 1965, Franklin cleared 25 feet, ¾-inch on his last of seven attempts — although years later, he insisted it was his fifth jump — to win the state broad jump title at Monona Grove High School.

While one or two competitors have come close in what is now called the long jump, Franklin’s state-meet record has stood for 55 years and counting.

As with so many other things in life, he didn’t do it alone.

Franklin had foot-fouled on four of his first six jumps, including two that would have resulted in even better marks than his record-setter. And the competition was tough — three of his opponents had already broken the existing state record earlier in the event.

As the moment of truth neared, Franklin consulted his older brother, Joe, looking for a favor.