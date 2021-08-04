Notebook: Monona Grove's Maddie Hogan shines in national heptathlon competition

Maddie Hogan, a junior-to-be at Monona Grove and a Cottage Grove resident, placed second in the heptathlon for the 15-16 age group at the recent USA Track and Field National Junior Olympics track and field championship in Jacksonville, Florida.

There were 36 entrants in the event, which was won by Kya Crooke.

Hogan was in second place after the first day of competition. She finished third in the 100-meter hurdles in 15.61 seconds, third in the high jump (5 feet, 1.0236 inches), 11th in the shot put (27-11) and sixth in the 200 (:26.62), according to meet results.

On the second day, Hogan was 11th in the long jump (16-1), ninth in the javelin (80-10) and first in the 800 in a personal-best 2 minutes, 26.12 seconds. The 800 helped Hogan moved into second place.

The competition, July 27-28, was delayed by rainstorms and COVID-19-related delays.

Hogan qualified for the national event after competing July 8-9 in Omaha, Nebraska, where she finished first.

Hogan won four events at the Badger South Conference meet during the WIAA’s spring season, winning the 100 hurdles, the 200 and 400 and the high jump.

She was fourth in the 100 hurdles, seventh in the 400 and eighth in the 200 at the WIAA Division 1 state girls track and field meet in June in La Crosse.

