Notebook: Badgers' football commit Jackson Acker throws discus 207-6, tops his Verona school record
WIAA state track and field meet

Verona Area's Jackson Acker competes in the Division 1 boys discus throw during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, May 31, 2019. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

Wildcats senior Jackson Acker, a University of Wisconsin football commit, recorded another personal best and improved on his school record when he threw the discus 207 feet, 6 inches at the WIAA Division 1 track and field regional Monday night at Middleton.

He was the event winner. 

Acker also moved up the national honor roll in the discus and currently is ranked third nationally by Athletic.net, according to a Twitter announcement from Verona track and field.

In May, Acker threw the discus 203-10 during a dual meet against Beloit Memorial. That topped the school record of 196-1 by Luke Sullivan from 1994. Sullivan was a three-time WIAA Division 1 state champion and two-time national champion. Sullivan is still the WIAA state-meet record holder (193-3).

Acker also was the shot put winner at Monday’s regional, with a throw of 58 feet, 5 inches. He had a school record throw of 59-3.75 this season, which topped Sullivan’s school record 57-0 in 1994, according to Verona track and field.

Verona is scheduled to compete at the Madison Memorial sectional Thursday.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

