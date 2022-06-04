Not even rain dampens spirits at state track meet

LA CROSSE — Stoughton senior Abby Groleau looked at Saturday’s weather forecast and cheered a bit.

While the forecast for rain and overcast skies left others downcast at the WIAA state track and field meet, Groleau had her own point of comparison from a year ago.

Athletes at the Division 1 meet last year endured hard rainstorms on their day of competition when the event was held over three days, with each division on a single day because of COVID-19 accommodations.

Saturday’s lighter off-and-on rain at La Crosse’s Veterans Memorial Stadium Complex wasn’t as nearly as bad, but still not ideal.

“It’s not great as a sprinter,” Groleau said after finishing third in the Division 1 girls 100 meters in 12.34 seconds. “But it’s better than it was last year. When I saw the forecast, I celebrated a little bit. It was awful (last year). Just brutal rain. I did not have a dry piece of clothing.”

Reedsburg senior Bryant Yanke said it was impossible to stay dry last year.

Yanke, a UW-La Crosse commit, ran a personal-best in the drizzle Saturday while finishing second in the Division 1 boys 110 hurdles in 14.97.

“I’m really happy with it (the 110 hurdles),” said Yanke, who later won the 300 hurdles in 39.11. “My goal was to get on the podium, and I did that. I don’t think the rain affected me that much, especially after last year when it was a downpour. I was used to that at this track.”

McFarland sophomore Andrew Kelley said sprinters prefer warmer temperatures — it was in the 60s in La Crosse — and agreed with Groleau that they don’t want to see rain.

But he also didn’t seem too bothered by the weather after he finished second in the Division 2 boys 100 in 11.15.

In fact, he was excited by the result, one “I’ll remember for a while,” he said.

“It all happened really fast,” he said. “Coming out of the blocks, my adrenaline started to kick in. It was a lot of fun.”

Kelley also finished second in the Division 2 boys 200 (22.28).

Groleau, who’s scheduled to study fish and wildlife conservation biology at Colorado State but isn’t sure about her athletic plans, was the area’s top girls finisher in the Division 1 100.

“I think (the 100) went really well for me,” Groleau said. “I’m a senior, so I was happy to get here and to podium. With the events of the past couple years (due to the COVID-19 pandemic), to have a track meet and make it to state is an amazing experience.”

Groleau later finished third in the 200 (25.12).

Madison Memorial senior Ana Ashworth said the Spartans practice rain or shine, which pays off when facing inclement conditions.

Ashworth, a Minnesota State-Mankato commit for track and field, placed third in the Division 1 100 hurdles (14.99).

“I have high expectations for myself,” she said. “So a top-three finish was my goal for the entire season. Coming into this competition, I wanted to do my best. I’m very happy with the result, but I’m always hungry for more. It was a really clean race for me, which I was grateful about.”

