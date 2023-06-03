uffering an Achilles strain at the end of the cross country season last fall. LA CROSSE — Abby Stadler worked tirelessly in the winter to be ready for the spring track and field season after s
The Mount Horeb junior’s efforts paid off in a big way Friday when she won the Division 1 girls 800-meter run at the WIAA state championships at the Veteran’s Memorial Field Complex. Sadler crossed the finish line in 2 minutes, 11.64 seconds, just ahead of Cedarburg’s Charlieze-Trinity McKenzie (2:13.56) to become the Vikings’ first state champion since Nadia Williams in 2015 when she won the 100 and 200.
“It’s so amazing,” Sadler said. “This was my big comeback and I’ve been training insanely for this, so I’m so excited to be here.”
Mount Horeb’s Abigail Sadler leads the pack during in the 1,600 meter run during Division 1 competition on the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Sadler’s triumph in the 800 came after
disappointment in the 1,600, where a late kick down the homestretch denied her gold. She settled for third place with a time of 4:52.20.
Sadler, who lived outside Toronto, Canada, for the past three years before returning to her hometown ahead of the 2022-23 school year, typically ran the 1,500 and 3,200 meters. That extra 100 may have made the difference in the mile earlier in the night after the start of the Division 1 meet was delayed more than two hours due to lightning.
“My goal was to win it and didn’t quite get there, but I went out at a really slow pace, a pedestrian pace," she said. "Just having that early kick really got me, but it was the best race I could have asked for."
She turned out an even better race in the 800, where she said her “times just seemed to be more promising.”
That was the case as she captured gold in the fourth-from-last race of the evening. Sadler said the cooler, more favorable temperature when she ran the 800 was beneficial.
“I was actually really pumped it cooled down for the 800,” said Sadler, who also credited her improved whole body workouts over the winter.
“It’s super special," she said. "I’m so happy to be here.”
Stoddard ends on podium
Sadler wasn’t alone in bringing home hardware for the Vikings. Senior Joseph Stoddard placed sixth in the Division 1 boys 3,200. Stoddard, the reigning Division 2 boys state cross country individual champion, crossed the finish line in 9:11.64, just more than a second ahead of Stevens Point’s Aloysius Franzen for the final spot on the podium.
Stoddard
SEAN DAVIS, LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
“It’s the perfect ending,” Stoddard said.
Like Sadler, Stoddard had to wait out a long delay for his perfect ending. The Eastern Illinois cross country and track commit said the progression of going through the multiple delays ultimately put him in the right frame of mind to close his career with a state medal after failing to do so as a sophomore.
“At 7:30 I felt pretty nervous, but I was ready, and then it got delayed. Then at 9:30 I was like, 'I don’t know, now I’m even more nervous,’” he said. “But at 12:30 a.m. everything died down. I was totally calm, totally relaxed.”
Photos: Day 1 of the 2023 WIAA state track and field meet
After a rain delay during Division 1 competition on the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet, a full moon emerges behind a spectator making their way back to the bleachers at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Verona’s Noah Kundert, left, receives the baton from teammate Ryan Cassidy while competing in the 3,200 meter relay event during Division 1 competition on the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Madison Memorial’s Emerson Myers competes in the long jump during Division 1 competition on the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Deforest’s Anna Szepieniec competes in the long jump during Division 1 competition on the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Waunakee’s Kyla Saleh competes in the high jump during Division 1 competition on the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Mount Horeb’s Abby Sadler, left, and Middleton’s Zaira Malloy-Salgado finish third and fourth respectively in the 1,600 meter run during Division 1 competition on the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Monona Grove’s Madeline Hogan competes in the 100 meter hurdles during Division 1 competition on the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
DeForest’s Anna Szepieniec competes in the 100 meter hurdles during Division 1 competition on the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Madison Memorial’s Emerson Myers competes in the high jump during Division 1 competition on the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Mount Horeb’s Abigail Sadler leads the pack during in the 1,600 meter run during Division 1 competition on the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Athletes take practice runs by the light of the scoreboard after most of the stadium lights temporarily went dark during Division 1 competition on the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Mary Kilar, right, encourages her daughter, Kindyl Kilar of Whitewater High School as she runs during the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. Also pictured are her husband, Mike, center, and family friend Nicki Nelson. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
McFarland’s Brock Spiegel, left, and Westin Fisher compete in the 3,200 meter relay.
Madison Country Day School’s Hannah Hallick, left, finished the Division 3 800-meter run in 2:15.95 on Friday in La Crosse.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL PHOTOS
McFarland’s Brandon Dyer-Vsaguirre dowses himself with water after competing in the 800 meter relay event during the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
McFarland’s Andrew Kelley, middle, competes in a preliminary heat of the 100-meter run. He earned the third seed after finishing in 10.97 seconds.
Bellville/New Glarus high jumper Lawrence Vasquez competes during the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
McFarland’s Brandon Dyer-Vsaguirre encourages teammate Remington Burns after handing off the baton during a preliminary running of the 400 meter relay event on the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Lodi’s Aiden Groskopf competes in the 100 meter run during the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Portage’s Estella Brees competes in the triple jump event during the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Fans cheer on competitors during the opening day of the 2023 WIAA state track and field meet Friday.
Lodi’s Lilly Callahan catches the bar during her final jump in the Division 2 pole vault event during the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. Callahan finished second in her division. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Dodgeland’s Tara Schaalma, right, competes against Faith Christian’s Emily Sorensen during the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Columbus’ Maya Pearcy, right, begins her competition in the 800 meter run during the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
McFarland’s Julia Akley clears the bar while competing in the pole event.
Waupun’s Katrina Reinhart and McFarland’s Julia Ackley compete in the 100 meter high hurdles event during the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
McFarland’s Remington Burns, left, and Paul Morri celebrate following their team’s 400-meter relay finish in a preliminary heat.
Horicon’s Isaac Howard competes in the triple jump during the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Lodi’s Lilly Callahan competes during the Division 2 pole vault event during the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. Callahan finished second in her division. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Waupun’s Katrina Reinhart, left, McFarland’s Julia Ackley, center, and Mauston’s Brie Eckerman compete in the 100 meter high hurdles event during the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
McFarland’s Isaac Ewing competes in the 3,200 meter run during the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Waupun’s Jacob Abel speaks to members of the media after winning the Division 2 long jump during the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Lodi’s Gavin Sargeant competes in the long jump during the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Mauston’s Eli Boppart competes in the 3,200 meter run during the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Athletes in the WIAA Division 1 pole vault event prepare to take their practice runs prior to the start of the competition on the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!