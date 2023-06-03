LA CROSSE — Abby Stadler worked tirelessly in the winter to be ready for the spring track and field season after suffering an Achilles strain at the end of the cross country season last fall.

The Mount Horeb junior’s efforts paid off in a big way Friday when she won the Division 1 girls 800-meter run at the WIAA state championships at the Veteran’s Memorial Field Complex. Sadler crossed the finish line in 2 minutes, 11.64 seconds, just ahead of Cedarburg’s Charlieze-Trinity McKenzie (2:13.56) to become the Vikings’ first state champion since Nadia Williams in 2015 when she won the 100 and 200.

“It’s so amazing,” Sadler said. “This was my big comeback and I’ve been training insanely for this, so I’m so excited to be here.”

Sadler’s triumph in the 800 came after disappointment in the 1,600, where a late kick down the homestretch denied her gold. She settled for third place with a time of 4:52.20.

Sadler, who lived outside Toronto, Canada, for the past three years before returning to her hometown ahead of the 2022-23 school year, typically ran the 1,500 and 3,200 meters. That extra 100 may have made the difference in the mile earlier in the night after the start of the Division 1 meet was delayed more than two hours due to lightning.

“My goal was to win it and didn’t quite get there, but I went out at a really slow pace, a pedestrian pace," she said. "Just having that early kick really got me, but it was the best race I could have asked for."

She turned out an even better race in the 800, where she said her “times just seemed to be more promising.”

That was the case as she captured gold in the fourth-from-last race of the evening. Sadler said the cooler, more favorable temperature when she ran the 800 was beneficial.

“I was actually really pumped it cooled down for the 800,” said Sadler, who also credited her improved whole body workouts over the winter.

“It’s super special," she said. "I’m so happy to be here.”

Stoddard ends on podium

Sadler wasn’t alone in bringing home hardware for the Vikings. Senior Joseph Stoddard placed sixth in the Division 1 boys 3,200. Stoddard, the reigning Division 2 boys state cross country individual champion, crossed the finish line in 9:11.64, just more than a second ahead of Stevens Point’s Aloysius Franzen for the final spot on the podium.

“It’s the perfect ending,” Stoddard said.

Like Sadler, Stoddard had to wait out a long delay for his perfect ending. The Eastern Illinois cross country and track commit said the progression of going through the multiple delays ultimately put him in the right frame of mind to close his career with a state medal after failing to do so as a sophomore.

“At 7:30 I felt pretty nervous, but I was ready, and then it got delayed. Then at 9:30 I was like, 'I don’t know, now I’m even more nervous,’” he said. “But at 12:30 a.m. everything died down. I was totally calm, totally relaxed.”

Photos: Day 1 of the 2023 WIAA state track and field meet