LA CROSSE – Madison Country Day junior Hannah Hallick had her doubts about running the WIAA Division 3 girls 3,200-meter race in the taxing, 89-degree heat.

But she persevered, after receiving a boost in confidence from her mother beforehand.

“It was definitely hot,” Hallick said. “I was asking my mom (Chulee Hallick) to hype me up. I was doubting wanting to run the race. She pushed me to do my best or to do better than I would have without her. I’m very, very grateful to my mom."

Hallick finished third in 11 minutes, 9 seconds in the 3,200 at the WIAA state track and field meet Saturday at UW-La Crosse’s Veterans Memorial Field Complex.

Rosholt junior Sophia Bablitch won the event in 10:55.35, followed by runner-up Autumn Michalski (11:03.79), a Chequamegon junior.

After earning seventh-place finishes in the 800 and 1,600 last year, Hannah Hallick was pleased with her showing. She finished third in the 800 and fifth in the 1,600 Friday.

“I feel good,” she said. “I wanted to do better than last year. I am happy with how this weekend played out.”

Hallick dropped considerable time in the 3,200 after entering the state meet seeded sixth, after running 11:41.53 at sectionals.

Madison Country Day senior Ella Whiffen finished seventh (11:37.79).

