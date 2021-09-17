Monona Grove names boys track and field coach

Brian Jefferson has been named head coach for the Monona Grove boys track and field team, according to a release from Monona Grove.
Jefferson, a Sparta native, is in his 17th year of coaching.
He spent nine years as throws coach in Monroe.
After moving to Monona Grove, Silver Eagles girls track and field head coach Sharon Fritz offered Jefferson the opportunity to work with the team as the throws coach and included him in other areas of the team.
He spent three years working with the girls team, then switched to the boys team, coaching the horizontal jumps, high jump and sprints.
“It has been an awesome opportunity to learn from coach (Brian) Storms and the rest of the staff,” Jefferson said in the release. “They are a great group that wants what’s best for the guys in sport and life. After years of competing against coach Storms, it is a privilege to coach with him. He is one of the top coaches in the state for a reason.”
Jefferson was selected by a panel from the school community and an alumni representative.
“There is a lot of talent in this district and we are so fortunate to have that,” Monona Grove activities director Joe Schneider said.
“I grew up a coach’s kid and some of my best memories are hanging around the cool high school athletes around the track,” Jefferson said. “I’ve also competed for as long as I can remember, from the Badger State Games, through middle and high school, and also at Luther College in Decorah, Iowa.”
Schneider said that Jefferson’s extensive experience in track and field, and a track record for connecting with students stood out, and that his contributions for the program have gone above and beyond.
“Mr. Jefferson also brings a very well-thought approach to everything conducted by him,” Schneider said. “I'm excited for the 2022 track season and beyond.”
Jefferson is looking forward to continuing to work with the student-athletes.
“These guys want to do their best, want to do the right thing, and want to do what is best for the team,” he said. “That is a special combination. Good things can happen when the athletes understand the history and tradition of a program and want to build on that. Starting with our seniors, there is a strong desire to leave a positive mark on this program. I’m excited to be a part of that.”