Monona Grove freshman breaks from the pack to bring home girls 1,600 state title

LA CROSSE — Mackenzie Babcock enters her races with a consistent approach.

The Monona Grove freshman demonstrated her determination, talent and attitude Saturday, particularly over the final 200 meters when she ran away from the field to claim the girls Division 1 state title in the 1,600 meters at the WIAA state track and field meet at UW-La Crosse’s Veterans Memorial Stadium Complex.

“I don’t finish with any regrets,” Babcock said. “I just have to go out there and finish the best I can. I was overjoyed with emotion. I am just very happy to see my hard work has paid off.”

Babcock finished in 4 minutes, 56.76 seconds, ahead of Merrill senior Elizabeth Schmidt, the runner-up in 5:00.82.

“I’m just really happy to be here and run with these girls,” Babcock said. “It’s a really great experience. I worked so hard this season and all my teammates have. We work hard every single day and to get to where I am right now, I’m really happy.”

Middleton senior Lauren Pansegrau placed third (5:01.11) and Middleton junior Zaira Malloy-Salgado was fifth (5:01.30).

Pansegrau, a University Michigan commit who was the state cross-country champion last fall, won the 3,200 at last year’s state meet. Malloy-Salgado won the 3,200 on Friday.

The pack was bunched during the first two laps, with Schmidt, Pansegrau and Babcock among those at the front.

“I was comfortable with where I was,” Babcock said. “You don’t want to overthink it. You just want to go out and race.”

Babcock began to make her move to the front with about 300 meters remaining and pulled away over the final 200 meters. She ran her final 400 in 1:07.40.

“I just wanted to go out and finish strong,” Babcock said. “When it was time to go, I had enough left in the tank. I wanted to give it all I’ve got.”

Babcock burst onto the high school running scene last fall. She earned third — behind Division 1 winner Pansegrau —at last fall’s state cross-country meet in Wisconsin Rapids.

She entered the state track and field meet after winning the girls 1,600 in 5:01.35 in a rainstorm at last week’s Sun Prairie sectional.

Her strong cross-country season laid a foundation and paved the way for the spring season, but she said it didn’t assure success.

“Nothing is guaranteed,” Babcock said. “I knew track season I would need to work as hard as I did.”

