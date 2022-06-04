Middleton's Griffin Ward will run at Minnesota. He swept the distance events at the state meet first

LA CROSSE — Middleton senior Griffin Ward had the Division 1 boys 1,600-meter title in his hip pocket.

He turned his attention to also winning the boys 3,200 on Saturday at the WIAA state track and field meet at UW-La Crosse’s Veterans Memorial Stadium Complex.

“It was a different mindset going into it,” Ward said. “I was like, ‘I have one out of the way. Now let’s just finish my high school career on a high note. And that’s what I did.”

Ward, a Minnesota commit, completed the distance double when he won the 3,200 in a personal-best 9 minutes, 7.04 seconds.

Ward’s victory Saturday followed his first-place finish in the 1,600, winning in 4:14.86 on Friday. He used a strong kick to win both races.

“I definitely would say it was a pretty great race,” Ward said. “I did the kick a little bit earlier, but I did it again. I was super happy with that. I can’t believe I did that. I was happy with the first one, and I gave it all I had in the second one.”

Ward said he felt relaxed Saturday after Friday’s victory.

“The weather was a little gloomy, but I tried to keep my head up the whole day and cheer on my teammates,” he said.

He said he moved into second behind Waukesha North senior Patrick Wills with a lap to go and started to make his move on the back stretch of that last lap with about 250 meters to go.

Once Ward grabbed the lead, “I didn’t look back,” he said.

He could sense he had the victory wrapped up with about 100 meters remaining. But Ward, who has graduation Sunday, also knew his high school career was coming to a close.

“It was a bittersweet moment coming down that stretch,” Ward said.

