LA CROSSE - Even on the biggest stage, Zaira Malloy-Salgado wasn’t afraid to stick to her guns.

Hanging in the pack behind the leaders and waiting for the perfect time to strike has been the perfect recipe for success for the Middleton senior.

The University of Wisconsin cross country and track and field commit didn’t find the need to alter her approach at the WIAA state track and field championships Saturday.

“That's how I usually run a lot of my races. I'm not the type to go like out from the start and try to win it from the beginning,” she said.

The move paid big dividends again for Malloy-Salgado as she repeated as champion in the Division 1 girls 3,200-meter run, winning with a time of 10 minutes, 33.20 seconds. Malloy-Salgado chased down race Muskego’s Noelle Junig (10:42.75) to become the second Cardinal distance runner to capture consecutive 3,200 titles joining Liz Reusser, who won four straight from 1996-99.

“I was just going into that race knowing that I was going to give it my all and that's what that was going to matter,” Malloy-Salgado said.

While she wasn’t nervous, the future Badger said she made a point to block out last year’s title triumph.

“It’s a new year, anything can happen especially like we've seen so far at state with the delays and the lights going out,” she said. “Anything can happen so I didn't want to think about what had happened last year because that's in the past and it doesn't affect me now.”

So when she began amongst the group behind Junig during the second of the two heats, Malloy-Salgado returned to her comfort zone. She began the race in fifth and slowly worked into second head into the final four laps.

She ultimately made her move to pass Junig heading into the final lap with a split of 1:18.70, just under six seconds quicker than Junig (1:24.80). Malloy-Salgado overtook Junig for good with just over 300 meters left.

“I definitely felt it a bit and my legs were getting tired, but I knew once I made that move to go into first that there was no going back from there,” she said. “I had to commit to it and I think that's what helped me keep up that pace was once I knew that I was in first, I knew I wasn't going to let it go.”

It was a sweet close to her time as a Cardinal, especially as freshman teammate Olivia Chellevold joined her on the podium for the second time this year. After finishing fifth and ninth, respectively, in the Division 1 state cross country race last fall, Chellevold finished in sixth in the 3,200 in 10:52.22.

Oregon’s Dasha Vorontsov just missed the podium in seventh place (10:56.11).

“Being at such a high level at a young age isn't something that's easy to handle especially a lot of the pressure that comes with it, and she’s carried it's so effortlessly,” Malloy-Salgado said of Chellevold. “She’s such an amazing teammate to have.”

Photos: Day 2 of the 2023 WIAA state track and field meet