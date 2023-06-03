LA CROSSE - Even on the biggest stage, Zaira Malloy-Salgado wasn’t afraid to stick to her guns.
Hanging in the pack behind the leaders and waiting for the perfect time to strike has been the perfect recipe for success for the Middleton senior.
The University of Wisconsin cross country and track and field commit didn’t find the need to alter her approach at the WIAA state track and field championships Saturday.
“That's how I usually run a lot of my races. I'm not the type to go like out from the start and try to win it from the beginning,” she said.
The move paid big dividends again for Malloy-Salgado as she repeated as champion in the Division 1 girls 3,200-meter run, winning with a time of 10 minutes, 33.20 seconds. Malloy-Salgado chased down race Muskego’s Noelle Junig (10:42.75) to become the second Cardinal distance runner to capture consecutive 3,200 titles joining Liz Reusser, who won four straight from 1996-99.
“I was just going into that race knowing that I was going to give it my all and that's what that was going to matter,” Malloy-Salgado said.
Middleton senior Zaira Malloy-Salgado overtakes Muskego’s Noelle Junig on the final lap of the 3,200-meter run Saturday in La Crosse.
JOHN HART PHOTOS, STATE JOURNAL
While she wasn’t nervous, the future Badger said she made a point to block out last year’s title triumph.
“It’s a new year, anything can happen especially like we've seen so far at state with the delays and the lights going out,” she said. “Anything can happen so I didn't want to think about what had happened last year because that's in the past and it doesn't affect me now.”
So when she began amongst the group behind Junig during the second of the two heats, Malloy-Salgado returned to her comfort zone. She began the race in fifth and slowly worked into second head into the final four laps.
She ultimately made her move to pass Junig heading into the final lap with a split of 1:18.70, just under six seconds quicker than Junig (1:24.80). Malloy-Salgado overtook Junig for good with just over 300 meters left.
“I definitely felt it a bit and my legs were getting tired, but I knew once I made that move to go into first that there was no going back from there,” she said. “I had to commit to it and I think that's what helped me keep up that pace was once I knew that I was in first, I knew I wasn't going to let it go.”
It was a sweet close to her time as a Cardinal, especially as freshman teammate Olivia Chellevold joined her on the podium for the second time this year. After finishing fifth and ninth, respectively, in the
Division 1 state cross country race last fall, Chellevold finished in sixth in the 3,200 in 10:52.22.
Oregon’s Dasha Vorontsov just missed the podium in seventh place (10:56.11).
“Being at such a high level at a young age isn't something that's easy to handle especially a lot of the pressure that comes with it, and she’s carried it's so effortlessly,” Malloy-Salgado said of Chellevold. “She’s such an amazing teammate to have.”
Photos: Day 2 of the 2023 WIAA state track and field meet
With sunny skies and projected temperatures in the 90’s, athletes and coaches prepare for the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023. Applying sunscreen to Eau Claire Regis athlete Carson Tait prior to competition is the team’s assistant coach Beth Borst. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
With high temperatures expected in the 90’s athletes take practice runs as the sun rises on the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Pole vault competitors, including Verona’s Josie O’Sheridan, right, shade themselves prior to taking warm-up runs during the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin Dells’ Jacob Rogers reflects on his fourth place finish in the Division 2 110 meter hurdles during the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Mauston’s Brie Eckerman runs to a fourth place finish in the finals of the Division 2 100 meter hurdles during the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Madison Edgewood’s Nick Gehring leaves the blocks en route to a second place finish in the Division 2 400 meter dash event during the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
McFarland’s Andrew Kelley runs the final leg of the Division 2 800 meter relay helping his team to a first place finish in the event during the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
McFarland’s Andrew Kelly runs to a third place finish in the Division 2 100 meter dash during the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Mauston’s Eli Boppart and McFarland’s Spencer Alf cross the finish line to earn fourth and third place awards respectively in the Division 2 1,600 meter run during the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Lodi’s Lily Strong runs to a third place finish in the Division 2 100 meter dash event during the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART R STATE JOURNAL
Dodgeland’s Ava Finger crosses the finish line to earn second place in the 100 meter dash wheelchair event during the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Randolph’s Savannah Duckett runs to a sixth place finish in the Division 3 100 meter dash event during the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART R STATE JOURNAL
McFarland’s Remington Burns takes the baton from teammate Brandon Dyer-Ysaguirre in the Divison 2 800 meter relay helping the team to a first place finish in the event during the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
From left, McFarland’s Andrew Kelley, Remington Burns and Brandon Dyer-Ysaguirre celebrate their team’s first place finish in the Division 2 800 meter relay event during the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
At right, McFarland’s Paul Morris, left, and Brandon Dyer-Ysaguirre embrace following their team’s first place finish in the Division 2 800 meter relay event during the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Lodi’s Lily Strong runs to a third place finish in the Division 2 200 meter dash during the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Madison Country Day School’s Hannah Hallick runs to third place finish in the Division 3,200 meter run during the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Madison Edgewood’s Nick Gehring tosses his relay baton out of frustration at the end of the Division 2 3,200 meter relay event during the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023. The team had finished third, but was disqualified as a result of the infraction. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Madison Edgewood’s Will Rosemurgy takes the baton from teammate Tanner Krantz while running in the Division 2 3,200 meter relay during the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023. A disqualification at the end of the race ended up costing Edgewood a third place finish in the event. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Deforest’s Anna Szepieniec, center, leads the pack on her way to a first place finish in the Division 1 100 meter hurdles during the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Middleton’s Finn Patenaude runs to a fifth place finish in the 110 meter hurdles during Division 1 finals competition the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Fans cheer top finishers taking the awards stand during Division 1 finals competition the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023. Pictured at center is Oumou Dowling, and her father, Adam Dowling, cousin and uncle of Finn Patenaude of Middleton who was on the stand after finishing fifth in the 110 meter hurdles. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Deforest’s Anna Szepieniec is congratulated by a co-competitor after her first place finish in the Division 1 100 meter hurdles during the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Waunakee’s Andrew Regnier leaves the blocks on his way to a second place finish in the 400 meter dash during Division 1 finals competition the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Waunakee’s Andrew Regnier stumbles as he crosses the finish line after finishing second in the 400 meter dash during Division 1 finals competition the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Deforest’s Ann Szepieniec gestures toward the scoreboard after realizing her and teammate Stacy Kipkoskei, right, finished second and first respectively in the 300 meter hurdles event during Division 1 finals competition the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Middleton’s Harper Fahey reacts after winning the 800-meter run during Division 1 finals at the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet on Saturday at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Middleton senior Zaira Malloy-Salgado overtakes Muskego’s Noelle Junig on the final lap of the 3,200-meter run Saturday in La Crosse.
JOHN HART PHOTOS, STATE JOURNAL
Verona’s Nicole Repka receives the baton from teammate Ava Maradiaga helping Verona to a fourth place finish in the 1,600 meter relay event in Division 1 finals competition the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Members of the Waunakee 1,600 meter relay team gather following their third place finish in the event during Division 1 finals competition the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023. Pictured clockwise from upper left are William Garcia-Heinrdich. Andrew Regnier, Isaiah Jakel and Jake Bova. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Deforest’s Stacy Kipkoskei, left, and Ann Szepieniec hoist the Division 1 girls team championship trophy following competition on the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023. The teammates accounted for all of Deforest’s points in the event. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!