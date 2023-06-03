LA CROSSE — Harper Fahey was realistic about entering his first WIAA state track and field championships.

Facing a stacked field in the Division 1 boys 800-meter run, the Middleton senior hoped to at least finish on the podium.

“I was hoping for top six,” he said.

He would have never imaged it’d be the top spot as Fahey surged down the stretch to win in 1 minute, 53.46 seconds at the Veterans Memorial Field Complex.

Fahey, who entered the day seeded 10th, held off River Falls’ Quinlan Andrews (1:54.45), Waukesha North’s Lucas Picco (1:54.69) and Eau Claire Memorial’s Parker Dewey (1:54.84) to become the first Cardinals runner to win the event since Jeff Egan in 1993.

While he never expected to get gold, the UW-Milwaukee commit entered Saturday’s race with a clear plan.

“I knew I wanted to get out faster than usual,” he said. “I don’t think I got out that fast anyways, but that was my main goal going into it, to get out fast and giving myself an opportunity.”

He did that by racing into fourth place after the first lap in 56.73. Hanging with a familiar face in Waunakee’s Drew Regnier, one of the event’s favorites, helped set Fahey’s mind at ease, and he said he “had more in the tank” after feeling so positive after the opening 400.

It showed as he closed with nearly an even split of 56.74 on the last lap, including a surge into the lead with 200 meters to go that he held.

“That was that. I don’t know what happened,” he said. “Instead of being set on top six, I wanted to be up there in case I had it, and I guess I did. I just took it.”

It was the only race of the evening for Fahey, with the Division 1 track events getting delayed by weather until the completion of Saturday’s finals for Divisions 2 and 3 after the Division 1 portion of Friday’s competition finished at 1:17 a.m. Saturday.

Fahey believes that extra rest, and the fact other 800-meter competitors ran prior to their race, helped give him a leg up.

“I think it helped that I was coming fresh into this race, so I think it helped that it got delayed because a lot of guys were doubling and had already raced today,” he said.

It marke the second straight year a Middleton boy won gold, following Griffin Ward’s sweep of the 1,600 and 3,200 last year. The University of Minnesota freshman was someone Fahey looked up to, and being in the same breath of him is something he never would have dreamt.

“He’s always been so good I never thought I’d do the same thing, even once,” he said. “It’s pretty special. I’m excited.”

Photos: Day 2 of the 2023 WIAA state track and field meet