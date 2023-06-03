LA CROSSE — Harper Fahey was realistic about entering his first WIAA state track and field championships.
Facing a stacked field in the Division 1 boys 800-meter run, the Middleton senior hoped to at least finish on the podium.
“I was hoping for top six,” he said.
He would have never imaged it’d be the top spot as Fahey surged down the stretch to win in 1 minute, 53.46 seconds at the Veterans Memorial Field Complex.
Fahey, who entered the day seeded 10th, held off River Falls’ Quinlan Andrews (1:54.45), Waukesha North’s Lucas Picco (1:54.69) and Eau Claire Memorial’s Parker Dewey (1:54.84) to become the first Cardinals runner to win the event since Jeff Egan in 1993.
While he never expected to get gold, the UW-Milwaukee commit entered Saturday’s race with a clear plan.
“I knew I wanted to get out faster than usual,” he said. “I don’t think I got out that fast anyways, but that was my main goal going into it, to get out fast and giving myself an opportunity.”
Middleton’s Harper Fahey reacts after winning the 800-meter run in 1 minute, 53.46 seconds.
He did that by racing into fourth place after the first lap in 56.73. Hanging with a familiar face in Waunakee’s Drew Regnier, one of the event’s favorites, helped set Fahey’s mind at ease, and he said he “had more in the tank” after feeling so positive after the opening 400.
It showed as he closed with nearly an even split of 56.74 on the last lap, including a surge into the lead with 200 meters to go that he held.
“That was that. I don’t know what happened,” he said. “Instead of being set on top six, I wanted to be up there in case I had it, and I guess I did. I just took it.”
It was the only race of the evening for Fahey, with the Division 1 track events getting delayed by weather until the completion of Saturday’s finals for Divisions 2 and 3 after the Division 1 portion of Friday’s competition finished at 1:17 a.m. Saturday.
Fahey believes that extra rest, and the fact other 800-meter competitors ran prior to their race, helped give him a leg up.
“I think it helped that I was coming fresh into this race, so I think it helped that it got delayed because a lot of guys were doubling and had already raced today,” he said.
It marke the second straight year a Middleton boy won gold, following Griffin Ward’s sweep of the 1,600 and 3,200 last year. The University of Minnesota freshman was someone Fahey looked up to, and being in the same breath of him is something he never would have dreamt.
“He’s always been so good I never thought I’d do the same thing, even once,” he said. “It’s pretty special. I’m excited.”
Photos: Day 2 of the 2023 WIAA state track and field meet
With sunny skies and projected temperatures in the 90’s, athletes and coaches prepare for the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023. Applying sunscreen to Eau Claire Regis athlete Carson Tait prior to competition is the team’s assistant coach Beth Borst. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
With high temperatures expected in the 90’s athletes take practice runs as the sun rises on the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Pole vault competitors, including Verona’s Josie O’Sheridan, right, shade themselves prior to taking warm-up runs during the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin Dells’ Jacob Rogers reflects on his fourth place finish in the Division 2 110 meter hurdles during the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Mauston’s Brie Eckerman runs to a fourth place finish in the finals of the Division 2 100 meter hurdles during the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Madison Edgewood’s Nick Gehring leaves the blocks en route to a second place finish in the Division 2 400 meter dash event during the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
McFarland’s Andrew Kelley runs the final leg of the Division 2 800 meter relay helping his team to a first place finish in the event during the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
McFarland’s Andrew Kelly runs to a third place finish in the Division 2 100 meter dash during the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Mauston’s Eli Boppart and McFarland’s Spencer Alf cross the finish line to earn fourth and third place awards respectively in the Division 2 1,600 meter run during the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Lodi’s Lily Strong runs to a third place finish in the Division 2 100 meter dash event during the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART R STATE JOURNAL
Dodgeland’s Ava Finger crosses the finish line to earn second place in the 100 meter dash wheelchair event during the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Randolph’s Savannah Duckett runs to a sixth place finish in the Division 3 100 meter dash event during the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART R STATE JOURNAL
McFarland’s Remington Burns takes the baton from teammate Brandon Dyer-Ysaguirre in the Divison 2 800 meter relay helping the team to a first place finish in the event during the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
From left, McFarland’s Andrew Kelley, Remington Burns and Brandon Dyer-Ysaguirre celebrate their team’s first place finish in the Division 2 800 meter relay event during the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
At right, McFarland’s Paul Morris, left, and Brandon Dyer-Ysaguirre embrace following their team’s first place finish in the Division 2 800 meter relay event during the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Lodi’s Lily Strong runs to a third place finish in the Division 2 200 meter dash during the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Madison Country Day School’s Hannah Hallick runs to third place finish in the Division 3,200 meter run during the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Madison Edgewood’s Nick Gehring tosses his relay baton out of frustration at the end of the Division 2 3,200 meter relay event during the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023. The team had finished third, but was disqualified as a result of the infraction. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Madison Edgewood’s Will Rosemurgy takes the baton from teammate Tanner Krantz while running in the Division 2 3,200 meter relay during the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023. A disqualification at the end of the race ended up costing Edgewood a third place finish in the event. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
DeForest’s Anna Szepieniec, center, leads the pack on her way to a first-place finish in the Division 1 100-meter hurdles.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Middleton’s Finn Patenaude runs to a fifth place finish in the 110 meter hurdles during Division 1 finals competition the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Fans cheer top finishers taking the awards stand during Division 1 finals competition the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023. Pictured at center is Oumou Dowling, and her father, Adam Dowling, cousin and uncle of Finn Patenaude of Middleton who was on the stand after finishing fifth in the 110 meter hurdles. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
DeForest’s Anna Szepieniec is congratulated by a co-competitor after her first-place finish in Saturday's Division 1 100-meter hurdles.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Waunakee’s Drew Regnier leaves the blocks on his way to a second-place finish in the Division 1 400-meter dash.
Waunakee’s Andrew Regnier stumbles as he crosses the finish line after finishing second in the 400 meter dash during Division 1 finals competition the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
DeForest’s Anna Szepieniec gestures toward the scoreboard after realizing she and teammate Stacy Kipkoskei, right, finished second and first, respectively, in the 300-meter hurdles.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Middleton’s Harper Fahey reacts after winning the 800-meter run in 1 minute, 53.46 seconds.
Middleton senior Zaira Malloy-Salgado overtakes Muskego’s Noelle Junig on the final lap of the Division 1 3,200-meter run Saturday in La Crosse.
JOHN HART PHOTOS, STATE JOURNAL
Verona’s Nicole Repka receives the baton from teammate Ava Maradiaga helping Verona to a fourth place finish in the 1,600 meter relay event in Division 1 finals competition the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Members of the Waunakee 1,600-meter relay team gather following their third-place finish during Saturday's WIAA Division 1 state track and field finals at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse. Clockwise from upper left are William Garcia-Heinrich. Andrew Regnier, Isaiah Jakel and Jake Bova.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
DeForest’s Stacy Kipkoskei, left, and Anna Szepieniec hoist the Division 1 girls team championship trophy at Saturday's WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!