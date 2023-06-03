LA CROSSE — Madilyn Vander Sanden was familiar with having to throw in difficult weather at the WIAA state track and field championships.
The Middleton senior dealt with it just last year in the Division 1 girls shot put. She implemented a spinning technique late in the season after utilizing the glide when she first began throwing, and the change didn’t mesh well with Mother Nature’s plans.
“With it raining, that threw me off a lot,” Vander Sanden said.
Middleton's Madilyn Vander Sanden winds up for an attempt during the Division 1 girls shot put at the WIAA state track and field championships on Friday at Veteran's Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
The UW-La Crosse track commit had her bearings right Friday as she secured her first state medal, placing third in the Division 1 girls shot put at the Veteran’s Memorial Field Complex. Vander Sanden threw 39 feet, 11½ inches, finishing just a half-inch shy of a tie for second place alongside Watertown’s Megan Doherty.
Wauwatosa West’s Keira Fax won the event with a throw of 41-½, while Madison Memorial’s Kaleese Burrell (38-10½) placed fifth.
“It’s really exciting,” Vander Sanden said. “I really wanted to come out on top, but after the last two years and being disappointed with my performance, I was happy with my performance this year.”
That disappointment was back-to-back 15th-place finishes, including last year when Vander Sanden was seeded third. She entered with the top seed Friday and showed why with her opening throw ultimately holding up throughout the competition.
For Vander Sanden, the big throw to start was imperative to her success.
“It’s pretty important and there’s really not much else to it; you want to start off strong and just being able to push through the throws you’re not happy with and to get back to what you want to be doing is really important,” she said.
It didn’t lead to a better throw over her next five attempts but was impressive nonetheless after Vander Sanden and the rest of the field dealt with multiple lightning delays totaling more than two hours. Vander Sanden said she was more than prepared before the initial delay and after the second stoppage really brought things to a grinding halt.
However, seeing Waterford’s Bryce Ruland and Hortonville’s Ben Smith both break the Division 1 boys discus record got her ready to go once again.
“I was so frustrated when they called it,” she said. “But I think coming back out and being able to watch Bryce and Ben throw, and then coming over and being underneath the lights, it felt like something special.”
Photos: Day 1 of the 2023 WIAA state track and field meet
After a rain delay during Division 1 competition on the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet, a full moon emerges behind a spectator making their way back to the bleachers at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Verona’s Noah Kundert, left, receives the baton from teammate Ryan Cassidy while competing in the 3,200 meter relay event during Division 1 competition on the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Madison Memorial’s Emerson Myers competes in the long jump during Division 1 competition on the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Deforest’s Anna Szepieniec competes in the long jump during Division 1 competition on the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Waunakee’s Kyla Saleh competes in the high jump during Division 1 competition on the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Mount Horeb’s Abby Sadler, left, and Middleton’s Zaira Malloy-Salgado finish third and fourth respectively in the 1,600 meter run during Division 1 competition on the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Monona Grove’s Madeline Hogan competes in the 100 meter hurdles during Division 1 competition on the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
DeForest’s Anna Szepieniec competes in the 100 meter hurdles during Division 1 competition on the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Madison Memorial’s Emerson Myers competes in the high jump during Division 1 competition on the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Mount Horeb’s Abigail Sadler leads the pack during in the 1,600 meter run during Division 1 competition on the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Athletes take practice runs by the light of the scoreboard after most of the stadium lights temporarily went dark during Division 1 competition on the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Mary Kilar, right, encourages her daughter, Kindyl Kilar of Whitewater High School as she runs during the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. Also pictured are her husband, Mike, center, and family friend Nicki Nelson. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
McFarland’s Brock Spiegel, left, and Westin Fisher compete in the 3,200 meter relay.
Madison Country Day School’s Hannah Hallick, left, finished the Division 3 800-meter run in 2:15.95 on Friday in La Crosse.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL PHOTOS
McFarland’s Brandon Dyer-Vsaguirre dowses himself with water after competing in the 800 meter relay event during the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
McFarland’s Andrew Kelley, middle, competes in a preliminary heat of the 100-meter run. He earned the third seed after finishing in 10.97 seconds.
Bellville/New Glarus high jumper Lawrence Vasquez competes during the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
McFarland’s Brandon Dyer-Vsaguirre encourages teammate Remington Burns after handing off the baton during a preliminary running of the 400 meter relay event on the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Lodi’s Aiden Groskopf competes in the 100 meter run during the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Portage’s Estella Brees competes in the triple jump event during the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Fans cheer on competitors during the opening day of the 2023 WIAA state track and field meet Friday.
Lodi’s Lilly Callahan catches the bar during her final jump in the Division 2 pole vault event during the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. Callahan finished second in her division. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Dodgeland’s Tara Schaalma, right, competes against Faith Christian’s Emily Sorensen during the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Columbus’ Maya Pearcy, right, begins her competition in the 800 meter run during the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
McFarland’s Julia Akley clears the bar while competing in the pole event.
Waupun’s Katrina Reinhart and McFarland’s Julia Ackley compete in the 100 meter high hurdles event during the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
McFarland’s Remington Burns, left, and Paul Morri celebrate following their team’s 400-meter relay finish in a preliminary heat.
Horicon’s Isaac Howard competes in the triple jump during the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Lodi’s Lilly Callahan competes during the Division 2 pole vault event during the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. Callahan finished second in her division. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Waupun’s Katrina Reinhart, left, McFarland’s Julia Ackley, center, and Mauston’s Brie Eckerman compete in the 100 meter high hurdles event during the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
McFarland’s Isaac Ewing competes in the 3,200 meter run during the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Waupun’s Jacob Abel speaks to members of the media after winning the Division 2 long jump during the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Lodi’s Gavin Sargeant competes in the long jump during the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Mauston’s Eli Boppart competes in the 3,200 meter run during the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Athletes in the WIAA Division 1 pole vault event prepare to take their practice runs prior to the start of the competition on the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!