LA CROSSE — Madilyn Vander Sanden was familiar with having to throw in difficult weather at the WIAA state track and field championships.

The Middleton senior dealt with it just last year in the Division 1 girls shot put. She implemented a spinning technique late in the season after utilizing the glide when she first began throwing, and the change didn’t mesh well with Mother Nature’s plans.

“With it raining, that threw me off a lot,” Vander Sanden said.

The UW-La Crosse track commit had her bearings right Friday as she secured her first state medal, placing third in the Division 1 girls shot put at the Veteran’s Memorial Field Complex. Vander Sanden threw 39 feet, 11½ inches, finishing just a half-inch shy of a tie for second place alongside Watertown’s Megan Doherty.

Wauwatosa West’s Keira Fax won the event with a throw of 41-½, while Madison Memorial’s Kaleese Burrell (38-10½) placed fifth.

“It’s really exciting,” Vander Sanden said. “I really wanted to come out on top, but after the last two years and being disappointed with my performance, I was happy with my performance this year.”

That disappointment was back-to-back 15th-place finishes, including last year when Vander Sanden was seeded third. She entered with the top seed Friday and showed why with her opening throw ultimately holding up throughout the competition.

For Vander Sanden, the big throw to start was imperative to her success.

“It’s pretty important and there’s really not much else to it; you want to start off strong and just being able to push through the throws you’re not happy with and to get back to what you want to be doing is really important,” she said.

It didn’t lead to a better throw over her next five attempts but was impressive nonetheless after Vander Sanden and the rest of the field dealt with multiple lightning delays totaling more than two hours. Vander Sanden said she was more than prepared before the initial delay and after the second stoppage really brought things to a grinding halt.

However, seeing Waterford’s Bryce Ruland and Hortonville’s Ben Smith both break the Division 1 boys discus record got her ready to go once again.

“I was so frustrated when they called it,” she said. “But I think coming back out and being able to watch Bryce and Ben throw, and then coming over and being underneath the lights, it felt like something special.”

