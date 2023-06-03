LA CROSSE - The weekend at the WIAA track and field meet was filled with rain, thunder, lightning and high heat.
Delays forced the meet schedule to be thrown out of whack and eventually altered after the Division 1 meet started Friday night and lasted until after 1 a.m. Saturday. The Division 1 running events wound up being held after the Division 2 and 3 competition ended Saturday and finished Saturday night.
Middleton senior Finn Patenaude nicely summed up the weekend.
“Chaos, just straight chaos,” Patenaude said. “But I’ll live for that. It’s just fun. You’ve got to embrace it or you get swept away.”
Patenaude finished fourth in the boys 300-meter hurdles in 38.80 seconds and placed fifth in the 110 hurdles in 14.58.
After the 110 hurdles Saturday, he said: “It was a PR. That’s all I can ask for. A little one, but we’ll take it. In races, it’s just, `Go, go, go.’ There is not a lot of thinking about it. I was really focused on my start and staying really low, and that went really well. That set up the rest. So, it felt really good. It was nice and warm, too, and that really helps.”
Middleton's Finn Patenaude runs to a fifth place finish in the 110 meter hurdles during Division 1 finals competition the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023.
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
He also was on the Cardinals’ 1,600 relay that finished seventh Saturday night.
Patenaude plans to run at the University of Vermont and study environmental studies.
Middleton finished seventh in the Division 1 boys team race with 22 points. Stevens Point and Hartland Arrowhead shared the title with 47 points.
Photos: Day 2 of the 2023 WIAA state track and field meet
With sunny skies and projected temperatures in the 90's, athletes and coaches prepare for the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023. Applying sunscreen to Eau Claire Regis athlete Carson Tait prior to competition is the team's assistant coach Beth Borst.
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
With high temperatures expected in the 90's athletes take practice runs as the sun rises on the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023.
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Pole vault competitors, including Verona's Josie O'Sheridan, right, shade themselves prior to taking warm-up runs during the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023.
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin Dells' Jacob Rogers reflects on his fourth place finish in the Division 2 110 meter hurdles during the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023.
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Mauston's Brie Eckerman runs to a fourth place finish in the finals of the Division 2 100 meter hurdles during the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023.
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Madison Edgewood's Nick Gehring leaves the blocks en route to a second place finish in the Division 2 400 meter dash event during the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023.
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
McFarland's Andrew Kelley runs the final leg of the Division 2 800 meter relay helping his team to a first place finish in the event during the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023.
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
McFarland's Andrew Kelly runs to a third place finish in the Division 2 100 meter dash during the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023.
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Mauston's Eli Boppart and McFarland's Spencer Alf cross the finish line to earn fourth and third place awards respectively in the Division 2 1,600 meter run during the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023.
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Lodi's Lily Strong runs to a third place finish in the Division 2 100 meter dash event during the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023.
JOHN HART R STATE JOURNAL
Dodgeland's Ava Finger crosses the finish line to earn second place in the 100 meter dash wheelchair event during the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023.
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Randolph's Savannah Duckett runs to a sixth place finish in the Division 3 100 meter dash event during the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023.
JOHN HART R STATE JOURNAL
McFarland's Remington Burns takes the baton from teammate Brandon Dyer-Ysaguirre in the Divison 2 800 meter relay helping the team to a first place finish in the event during the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023.
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
From left, McFarland's Andrew Kelley, Remington Burns and Brandon Dyer-Ysaguirre celebrate their team's first place finish in the Division 2 800 meter relay event during the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023.
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
At right, McFarland's Paul Morris, left, and Brandon Dyer-Ysaguirre embrace following their team's first place finish in the Division 2 800 meter relay event during the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023.
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Lodi's Lily Strong runs to a third place finish in the Division 2 200 meter dash during the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023.
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Madison Country Day School's Hannah Hallick runs to third place finish in the Division 3,200 meter run during the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023.
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Madison Edgewood's Nick Gehring tosses his relay baton out of frustration at the end of the Division 2 3,200 meter relay event during the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023. The team had finished third, but was disqualified as a result of the infraction.
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Madison Edgewood's Will Rosemurgy takes the baton from teammate Tanner Krantz while running in the Division 2 3,200 meter relay during the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023. A disqualification at the end of the race ended up costing Edgewood a third place finish in the event.
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
DeForest's Anna Szepieniec, center, leads the pack on her way to a first-place finish in the Division 1 100-meter hurdles.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Middleton's Finn Patenaude runs to a fifth place finish in the 110 meter hurdles during Division 1 finals competition the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023.
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Fans cheer top finishers taking the awards stand during Division 1 finals competition the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023. Pictured at center is Oumou Dowling, and her father, Adam Dowling, cousin and uncle of Finn Patenaude of Middleton who was on the stand after finishing fifth in the 110 meter hurdles.
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
DeForest's Anna Szepieniec is congratulated by a co-competitor after her first-place finish in Saturday's Division 1 100-meter hurdles.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Waunakee's Drew Regnier leaves the blocks on his way to a second-place finish in the Division 1 400-meter dash.
Waunakee's Andrew Regnier stumbles as he crosses the finish line after finishing second in the 400 meter dash during Division 1 finals competition the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023.
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
DeForest's Anna Szepieniec gestures toward the scoreboard after realizing she and teammate Stacy Kipkoskei, right, finished second and first, respectively, in the 300-meter hurdles.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Middleton's Harper Fahey reacts after winning the 800-meter run in 1 minute, 53.46 seconds.
Middleton senior Zaira Malloy-Salgado overtakes Muskego's Noelle Junig on the final lap of the Division 1 3,200-meter run Saturday in La Crosse.
JOHN HART PHOTOS, STATE JOURNAL
Verona's Nicole Repka receives the baton from teammate Ava Maradiaga helping Verona to a fourth place finish in the 1,600 meter relay event in Division 1 finals competition the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023.
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Members of the Waunakee 1,600-meter relay team gather following their third-place finish during Saturday's WIAA Division 1 state track and field finals at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse. Clockwise from upper left are William Garcia-Heinrich. Andrew Regnier, Isaiah Jakel and Jake Bova.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
DeForest's Stacy Kipkoskei, left, and Anna Szepieniec hoist the Division 1 girls team championship trophy at Saturday's WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
