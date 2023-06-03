LA CROSSE - The weekend at the WIAA track and field meet was filled with rain, thunder, lightning and high heat.

Delays forced the meet schedule to be thrown out of whack and eventually altered after the Division 1 meet started Friday night and lasted until after 1 a.m. Saturday. The Division 1 running events wound up being held after the Division 2 and 3 competition ended Saturday and finished Saturday night.

Middleton senior Finn Patenaude nicely summed up the weekend.

“Chaos, just straight chaos,” Patenaude said. “But I’ll live for that. It’s just fun. You’ve got to embrace it or you get swept away.”

Patenaude finished fourth in the boys 300-meter hurdles in 38.80 seconds and placed fifth in the 110 hurdles in 14.58.

After the 110 hurdles Saturday, he said: “It was a PR. That’s all I can ask for. A little one, but we’ll take it. In races, it’s just, `Go, go, go.’ There is not a lot of thinking about it. I was really focused on my start and staying really low, and that went really well. That set up the rest. So, it felt really good. It was nice and warm, too, and that really helps.”

He also was on the Cardinals’ 1,600 relay that finished seventh Saturday night.

Patenaude plans to run at the University of Vermont and study environmental studies.

Middleton finished seventh in the Division 1 boys team race with 22 points. Stevens Point and Hartland Arrowhead shared the title with 47 points.

