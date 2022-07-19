Meet the State Journal's 2022 boys track and field All-Area team

Wisconsin State Journal 2022 All-Area boys track and field team

Athlete of the year

Lucas Heyroth, sr., Lodi – Heyroth, a University of Wisconsin track and field commit, won the 110-meter hurdles and the 300 hurdles at the WIAA Division 2 state track and field meet in June at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. He also finished second in the triple jump and third in the long jump at the state meet, totaling 34 points.

Coach of the year

Lodi’s Randy Skellenger – Lodi, led by Heyroth, finished second in the WIAA Division 2 state track and field meet in June at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. The Blue Devils, who shared the crown with Jefferson last year, finished with 45 points — one point behind first-place Shorewood this year.

First team

100 meters – Andrew Kelley, so., McFarland, 11.15 seconds (second place at the WIAA Division 2 state meet).

200 – Andrew Kelley, so., McFarland, :22.28 (second in Division 2).

400 – Andrew Regnier, jr., Waunakee, :47.80 (first at the Division 1 state meet).

800 – Yordanos Zelinski, sr., Oregon, 1 minute, 51.51 seconds (first in Division 1).

1,600 – Griffin Ward, sr., Middleton, 4:14.86 (first in Division 1).

3,200 – Griffin Ward, sr., Middleton, 9:07.04 (first in Division 1).

110 hurdles – Lucas Heyroth, sr., Lodi, :14.90 (first in Division 2).

300 hurdles – Bryant Yanke, sr., Reedsburg, :39.11 (first in Division 1), and Lucas Heyroth, sr., Lodi, :39.54 (first in Division 2).

400-meter relay – Madison Memorial (first four listed — Antonio Thomas, sr.; Mac Carroll, jr.; Cole Hendrickson, sr.; Anthony Ward, sr.), :43.11 (seventh in Division 1).

800 relay – Monroe (Lucas Flom, sr.; Charlie Wiegel, jr.; Lucas Sathoff, sr.; J.T. Seagreaves, sr.), 1:30.04 (first in Division 2).

1,600 relay – Waunakee (Jake Bova, so.; Isaiah Jakel, jr.; Drew Mais, sr.; Andrew Regnier, jr.), 3:23.44 (fourth in Division 1).

3,200 relay – Oregon (Eli Weink, sr., Lewis Tanner, sr.; John Ruth, sr., Yordanos Zelinski, sr.), 8:06.31 (fifth in Division 1).

High jump – Caden Thomas, sr., Madison Edgewood, 6 feet, 7 inches (first in Division 2).

Pole vault – Trevor Schultz, jr., Sun Prairie, 13 feet (eighth in Division 1); Wyatt Amend, jr., Portage, 13 feet (10th in Division 2); and Chandler Curtis, sr., Lodi (12th in Division 2).

Long jump – Anthony Ward, sr., Madison Memorial, 22-6 (fifth in Division 1).

Triple jump – Lucas Heyroth, sr., Lodi, 46-2 (second in Division 2), and Trey Colts, sr., Cambridge, 45-8¼ (first in Division 3).

Shot put – Drew Evans, sr., Fort Atkinson, 58-9 (second in Division 1).

Discus – Jaret Boehm, sr., Watertown, 155-03 (seventh in Division 1).

Honorable mention

100 – Fred Foueppe, jr., Madison East; Damien Wright-Rodriguez, sr., Sauk Prairie; Cortez LeGrant Jr., jr., Sun Prairie; Trey Colts, sr., Cambridge.

200 – Kyle Main, sr., Lakeside Lutheran; Will Chapman, so., Fort Atkinson; Carter Brown, sr., Cambridge; Damien Wright-Rodriguez, sr., Sauk Prairie.

400 – Nick Gehring, jr., Madison Edgewood; Caleb Ekezie, sr., DeForest; Lucas Holtz, jr., Watertown Luther Prep; Cameron Swapsy, jr., Middleton; Ben Olson, sr., Sun Prairie; Zach Clark, sr., Oregon.

800 – Parker Heintz, sr., Lodi; Jake Zarov, sr., Madison Memorial; Paul Treiber, sr., Madison West; Jayden Zywicki, sr., Stoughton.

1,600 – Aidan Manning, sr., Verona; Parker Heintz, sr., Lodi; Mateo Alvarado Venegas, jr., Sun Prairie; Jake Zarov, sr., Madison Memorial.

3,200 – Mateo Alvarado Venegas, jr., Sun Prairie; Carter Scholey, so., Belleville/New Glarus (Sugar River); Spencer Alf, fr., McFarland; Joseph Freng, sr., Sun Prairie; Zach Temple, so., Madison West; Zach Huffman, sr., Cambridge; Isaac Ewing, fr., McFarland.

110 hurdles – Bryant Yanke, sr., Reedsburg; Dayton Lasack, sr., Deerfield; Benjamin Gifford, jr., Watertown; Nolan Zachgo, sr., Fort Atkinson; Finn Patenaude, jr., Middleton; Kyle Popowski, sr., Lake Mills; Manjot Singh, sr., Madison East; Jason Carpenter, sr., Monroe; Quyen Wirts, fr., Oregon.

300 hurdles – Andrew Regnier, jr., Waunakee; Nolan Zachgo, sr., Fort Atkinson; Manjot Singh, sr., Madison East; Jeremiah Stanton, sr., Watertown Luther Prep; Kyle Popowski, sr., Lake Mills; Deezle Richards, jr., Janesville Parker; Dayton Lasack, sr., Deerfield.

400 relay – Monona Grove; Monroe; Sun Prairie; Lake Mills; Cambridge; Columbus.

800 relay – Madison Memorial; Sun Prairie; DeForest; Watertown; Belleville/New Glarus (Sugar River); Lakeside Lutheran.

1,600 relay – Sun Prairie; Watertown Luther Prep; Verona; Middleton; Monroe; Deerfield.

3,200 relay – Verona; Lodi; Lakeside Lutheran; Madison La Follette; Deerfield; DeForest.

High jump – Trey Colts, sr., Cambridge; Milam Harvey, jr., Verona; Lawrence Vasquez, so., Belleville/New Glarus (Sugar River); Caleb Andrews, sr., Lakeside Lutheran; Levi Birkholz, jr., Lakeside Lutheran; Levi Booker, so., Janesville Craig; Chayton Jenson, sr., Milton.

Pole vault – Bryant Yanke, sr., Reedsburg; Isaiah Bauer, jr., DeForest; Avrey Pierick, sr., DeForest; Miles Adkins, jr., Sun Prairie.

Long jump – Lucas Heyroth, sr., Lodi; Treveon Sanda, sr., Janesville Parker; Hunter Francis, jr., Portage; Jaylen Montgomery, sr., Lodi; Alexander Maggit, jr., Sun Prairie.

Triple jump – Andrew Regnier, jr., Waunakee; Bradyn Taylor, so., Madison Memorial; Markale Curry, sr., Monona Grove; Rickie Jefferson, jr., Madison La Follette.

Shot put – Caden Maas, sr., Watertown; Jacob Brost, sr., Janesville Parker; Ian Phebus, jr., Waunakee; Will Lenoch, so., Waunakee; Ben Buxa, jr., Lakeside Lutheran; Vince Mancheski, sr., Deerfield.