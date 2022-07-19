 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Meet the State Journal's 2022 boys track and field All-Area team

From the See the State Journal's 2022 spring All-Area boys teams, players and coaches of the year series
Lucas Heyroth, Lodi

Lodi's Lucas Heyroth, center, makes his way to the finish in the Division 2 boys 110-meter preliminary hurdles during the WIAA state track and field meet on June 3. Heyroth is the State Journal's 2022 Boys Track and Field Athlete of the Year.

Wisconsin State Journal 2022 All-Area boys track and field team

Athlete of the year

Lucas Heyroth, sr., Lodi – Heyroth, a University of Wisconsin track and field commit, won the 110-meter hurdles and the 300 hurdles at the WIAA Division 2 state track and field meet in June at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. He also finished second in the triple jump and third in the long jump at the state meet, totaling 34 points.

Lodi - Lucas Heyroth

Lodi's Lucas Heyroth wins the 110-meter hurdles during the May 17 Capitol Conference meet at Lodi. He's the State Journal's 2022 Boys Track and Field Athlete of the Year.

Coach of the year

Lodi’s Randy Skellenger – Lodi, led by Heyroth, finished second in the WIAA Division 2 state track and field meet in June at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. The Blue Devils, who shared the crown with Jefferson last year, finished with 45 points — one point behind first-place Shorewood this year.

First team

100 meters – Andrew Kelley, so., McFarland, 11.15 seconds (second place at the WIAA Division 2 state meet).

200 – Andrew Kelley, so., McFarland, :22.28 (second in Division 2).

400 – Andrew Regnier, jr., Waunakee, :47.80 (first at the Division 1 state meet).

800 – Yordanos Zelinski, sr., Oregon, 1 minute, 51.51 seconds (first in Division 1).

1,600 – Griffin Ward, sr., Middleton, 4:14.86 (first in Division 1).

3,200 – Griffin Ward, sr., Middleton, 9:07.04 (first in Division 1).

110 hurdles – Lucas Heyroth, sr., Lodi, :14.90 (first in Division 2).

300 hurdles – Bryant Yanke, sr., Reedsburg, :39.11 (first in Division 1), and Lucas Heyroth, sr., Lodi, :39.54 (first in Division 2).

400-meter relay – Madison Memorial (first four listed — Antonio Thomas, sr.; Mac Carroll, jr.; Cole Hendrickson, sr.; Anthony Ward, sr.), :43.11 (seventh in Division 1).

800 relay – Monroe (Lucas Flom, sr.; Charlie Wiegel, jr.; Lucas Sathoff, sr.; J.T. Seagreaves, sr.), 1:30.04 (first in Division 2).

1,600 relay – Waunakee (Jake Bova, so.; Isaiah Jakel, jr.; Drew Mais, sr.; Andrew Regnier, jr.), 3:23.44 (fourth in Division 1).

3,200 relay – Oregon (Eli Weink, sr., Lewis Tanner, sr.; John Ruth, sr., Yordanos Zelinski, sr.), 8:06.31 (fifth in Division 1).

High jump – Caden Thomas, sr., Madison Edgewood, 6 feet, 7 inches (first in Division 2).

Pole vault – Trevor Schultz, jr., Sun Prairie, 13 feet (eighth in Division 1); Wyatt Amend, jr., Portage, 13 feet (10th in Division 2); and Chandler Curtis, sr., Lodi (12th in Division 2).

Long jump – Anthony Ward, sr., Madison Memorial, 22-6 (fifth in Division 1).

Triple jump – Lucas Heyroth, sr., Lodi, 46-2 (second in Division 2), and Trey Colts, sr., Cambridge, 45-8¼ (first in Division 3).

Shot put – Drew Evans, sr., Fort Atkinson, 58-9 (second in Division 1).

Discus – Jaret Boehm, sr., Watertown, 155-03 (seventh in Division 1).

Honorable mention

100 – Fred Foueppe, jr., Madison East; Damien Wright-Rodriguez, sr., Sauk Prairie; Cortez LeGrant Jr., jr., Sun Prairie; Trey Colts, sr., Cambridge.

200 – Kyle Main, sr., Lakeside Lutheran; Will Chapman, so., Fort Atkinson; Carter Brown, sr., Cambridge; Damien Wright-Rodriguez, sr., Sauk Prairie.

400 – Nick Gehring, jr., Madison Edgewood; Caleb Ekezie, sr., DeForest; Lucas Holtz, jr., Watertown Luther Prep; Cameron Swapsy, jr., Middleton; Ben Olson, sr., Sun Prairie; Zach Clark, sr., Oregon.

800 – Parker Heintz, sr., Lodi; Jake Zarov, sr., Madison Memorial; Paul Treiber, sr., Madison West; Jayden Zywicki, sr., Stoughton.

1,600 – Aidan Manning, sr., Verona; Parker Heintz, sr., Lodi; Mateo Alvarado Venegas, jr., Sun Prairie; Jake Zarov, sr., Madison Memorial.

3,200 – Mateo Alvarado Venegas, jr., Sun Prairie; Carter Scholey, so., Belleville/New Glarus (Sugar River); Spencer Alf, fr., McFarland; Joseph Freng, sr., Sun Prairie; Zach Temple, so., Madison West; Zach Huffman, sr., Cambridge; Isaac Ewing, fr., McFarland.

110 hurdles – Bryant Yanke, sr., Reedsburg; Dayton Lasack, sr., Deerfield; Benjamin Gifford, jr., Watertown; Nolan Zachgo, sr., Fort Atkinson; Finn Patenaude, jr., Middleton; Kyle Popowski, sr., Lake Mills; Manjot Singh, sr., Madison East; Jason Carpenter, sr., Monroe; Quyen Wirts, fr., Oregon.

300 hurdles – Andrew Regnier, jr., Waunakee; Nolan Zachgo, sr., Fort Atkinson; Manjot Singh, sr., Madison East; Jeremiah Stanton, sr., Watertown Luther Prep; Kyle Popowski, sr., Lake Mills; Deezle Richards, jr., Janesville Parker; Dayton Lasack, sr., Deerfield.

400 relay – Monona Grove; Monroe; Sun Prairie; Lake Mills; Cambridge; Columbus.

800 relay – Madison Memorial; Sun Prairie; DeForest; Watertown; Belleville/New Glarus (Sugar River); Lakeside Lutheran.

1,600 relay – Sun Prairie; Watertown Luther Prep; Verona; Middleton; Monroe; Deerfield.

3,200 relay – Verona; Lodi; Lakeside Lutheran; Madison La Follette; Deerfield; DeForest.

High jump – Trey Colts, sr., Cambridge; Milam Harvey, jr., Verona; Lawrence Vasquez, so., Belleville/New Glarus (Sugar River); Caleb Andrews, sr., Lakeside Lutheran; Levi Birkholz, jr., Lakeside Lutheran; Levi Booker, so., Janesville Craig; Chayton Jenson, sr., Milton.

Pole vault – Bryant Yanke, sr., Reedsburg; Isaiah Bauer, jr., DeForest; Avrey Pierick, sr., DeForest; Miles Adkins, jr., Sun Prairie.

Long jump – Lucas Heyroth, sr., Lodi; Treveon Sanda, sr., Janesville Parker; Hunter Francis, jr., Portage; Jaylen Montgomery, sr., Lodi; Alexander Maggit, jr., Sun Prairie.

Triple jump – Andrew Regnier, jr., Waunakee; Bradyn Taylor, so., Madison Memorial; Markale Curry, sr., Monona Grove; Rickie Jefferson, jr., Madison La Follette.

Shot put – Caden Maas, sr., Watertown; Jacob Brost, sr., Janesville Parker; Ian Phebus, jr., Waunakee; Will Lenoch, so., Waunakee; Ben Buxa, jr., Lakeside Lutheran; Vince Mancheski, sr., Deerfield.

Discus – Drew Evans, sr., Fort Atkinson; Ryan Norton, sr., River Valley; Ben Buxa, jr., Lakeside Lutheran; Jacob Brost, sr., Janesville Parker; Owen Nowak, sr., Baraboo; Ian Phebus, jr., Waunakee.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

