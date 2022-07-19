Meet the State Journal's 2022 boys track and field All-Area team

Lodi's Lucas Heyroth, center, makes his way to the finish in the Division 2 boys 110-meter preliminary hurdles during the WIAA state track and field meet on June 3. Heyroth is the State Journal's 2022 Boys Track and Field Athlete of the Year.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
Wisconsin State Journal 2022 All-Area boys track and field team Athlete of the year Lucas Heyroth, sr., Lodi – Heyroth, a University of Wisconsin track and field commit, won the 110-meter hurdles and the 300 hurdles at the WIAA Division 2 state track and field meet in June at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. He also finished second in the triple jump and third in the long jump at the state meet, totaling 34 points.
Lodi's Lucas Heyroth wins the 110-meter hurdles during the May 17 Capitol Conference meet at Lodi. He's the State Journal's 2022 Boys Track and Field Athlete of the Year.
KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
Coach of the year
Lodi’s Randy Skellenger – Lodi, led by Heyroth, finished second in the WIAA Division 2 state track and field meet in June at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. The Blue Devils, who shared the crown with Jefferson last year, finished with 45 points — one point behind first-place Shorewood this year. First team 100 meters – Andrew Kelley, so., McFarland, 11.15 seconds (second place at the WIAA Division 2 state meet). 200 – Andrew Kelley, so., McFarland, :22.28 (second in Division 2). 400 – Andrew Regnier, jr., Waunakee, :47.80 (first at the Division 1 state meet). 800 – Yordanos Zelinski, sr., Oregon, 1 minute, 51.51 seconds (first in Division 1). 1,600 – Griffin Ward, sr., Middleton, 4:14.86 (first in Division 1). 3,200 – Griffin Ward, sr., Middleton, 9:07.04 (first in Division 1). 110 hurdles – Lucas Heyroth, sr., Lodi, :14.90 (first in Division 2). 300 hurdles – Bryant Yanke, sr., Reedsburg, :39.11 (first in Division 1), and Lucas Heyroth, sr., Lodi, :39.54 (first in Division 2). 400-meter relay – Madison Memorial (first four listed — Antonio Thomas, sr.; Mac Carroll, jr.; Cole Hendrickson, sr.; Anthony Ward, sr.), :43.11 (seventh in Division 1). 800 relay – Monroe (Lucas Flom, sr.; Charlie Wiegel, jr.; Lucas Sathoff, sr.; J.T. Seagreaves, sr.), 1:30.04 (first in Division 2). 1,600 relay – Waunakee (Jake Bova, so.; Isaiah Jakel, jr.; Drew Mais, sr.; Andrew Regnier, jr.), 3:23.44 (fourth in Division 1). 3,200 relay – Oregon (Eli Weink, sr., Lewis Tanner, sr.; John Ruth, sr., Yordanos Zelinski, sr.), 8:06.31 (fifth in Division 1). High jump – Caden Thomas, sr., Madison Edgewood, 6 feet, 7 inches (first in Division 2). Pole vault – Trevor Schultz, jr., Sun Prairie, 13 feet (eighth in Division 1); Wyatt Amend, jr., Portage, 13 feet (10th in Division 2); and Chandler Curtis, sr., Lodi (12th in Division 2). Long jump – Anthony Ward, sr., Madison Memorial, 22-6 (fifth in Division 1). Triple jump – Lucas Heyroth, sr., Lodi, 46-2 (second in Division 2), and Trey Colts, sr., Cambridge, 45-8¼ (first in Division 3). Shot put – Drew Evans, sr., Fort Atkinson, 58-9 (second in Division 1). Discus – Jaret Boehm, sr., Watertown, 155-03 (seventh in Division 1). Honorable mention 100 – Fred Foueppe, jr., Madison East; Damien Wright-Rodriguez, sr., Sauk Prairie; Cortez LeGrant Jr., jr., Sun Prairie; Trey Colts, sr., Cambridge. 200 – Kyle Main, sr., Lakeside Lutheran; Will Chapman, so., Fort Atkinson; Carter Brown, sr., Cambridge; Damien Wright-Rodriguez, sr., Sauk Prairie. 400 – Nick Gehring, jr., Madison Edgewood; Caleb Ekezie, sr., DeForest; Lucas Holtz, jr., Watertown Luther Prep; Cameron Swapsy, jr., Middleton; Ben Olson, sr., Sun Prairie; Zach Clark, sr., Oregon. 800 – Parker Heintz, sr., Lodi; Jake Zarov, sr., Madison Memorial; Paul Treiber, sr., Madison West; Jayden Zywicki, sr., Stoughton. 1,600 – Aidan Manning, sr., Verona; Parker Heintz, sr., Lodi; Mateo Alvarado Venegas, jr., Sun Prairie; Jake Zarov, sr., Madison Memorial. 3,200 – Mateo Alvarado Venegas, jr., Sun Prairie; Carter Scholey, so., Belleville/New Glarus (Sugar River); Spencer Alf, fr., McFarland; Joseph Freng, sr., Sun Prairie; Zach Temple, so., Madison West; Zach Huffman, sr., Cambridge; Isaac Ewing, fr., McFarland. 110 hurdles – Bryant Yanke, sr., Reedsburg; Dayton Lasack, sr., Deerfield; Benjamin Gifford, jr., Watertown; Nolan Zachgo, sr., Fort Atkinson; Finn Patenaude, jr., Middleton; Kyle Popowski, sr., Lake Mills; Manjot Singh, sr., Madison East; Jason Carpenter, sr., Monroe; Quyen Wirts, fr., Oregon. 300 hurdles – Andrew Regnier, jr., Waunakee; Nolan Zachgo, sr., Fort Atkinson; Manjot Singh, sr., Madison East; Jeremiah Stanton, sr., Watertown Luther Prep; Kyle Popowski, sr., Lake Mills; Deezle Richards, jr., Janesville Parker; Dayton Lasack, sr., Deerfield. 400 relay – Monona Grove; Monroe; Sun Prairie; Lake Mills; Cambridge; Columbus. 800 relay – Madison Memorial; Sun Prairie; DeForest; Watertown; Belleville/New Glarus (Sugar River); Lakeside Lutheran. 1,600 relay – Sun Prairie; Watertown Luther Prep; Verona; Middleton; Monroe; Deerfield. 3,200 relay – Verona; Lodi; Lakeside Lutheran; Madison La Follette; Deerfield; DeForest. High jump – Trey Colts, sr., Cambridge; Milam Harvey, jr., Verona; Lawrence Vasquez, so., Belleville/New Glarus (Sugar River); Caleb Andrews, sr., Lakeside Lutheran; Levi Birkholz, jr., Lakeside Lutheran; Levi Booker, so., Janesville Craig; Chayton Jenson, sr., Milton. Pole vault – Bryant Yanke, sr., Reedsburg; Isaiah Bauer, jr., DeForest; Avrey Pierick, sr., DeForest; Miles Adkins, jr., Sun Prairie. Long jump – Lucas Heyroth, sr., Lodi; Treveon Sanda, sr., Janesville Parker; Hunter Francis, jr., Portage; Jaylen Montgomery, sr., Lodi; Alexander Maggit, jr., Sun Prairie. Triple jump – Andrew Regnier, jr., Waunakee; Bradyn Taylor, so., Madison Memorial; Markale Curry, sr., Monona Grove; Rickie Jefferson, jr., Madison La Follette. Shot put – Caden Maas, sr., Watertown; Jacob Brost, sr., Janesville Parker; Ian Phebus, jr., Waunakee; Will Lenoch, so., Waunakee; Ben Buxa, jr., Lakeside Lutheran; Vince Mancheski, sr., Deerfield. Discus – Drew Evans, sr., Fort Atkinson; Ryan Norton, sr., River Valley; Ben Buxa, jr., Lakeside Lutheran; Jacob Brost, sr., Janesville Parker; Owen Nowak, sr., Baraboo; Ian Phebus, jr., Waunakee.
Photos: Day 1 2022 WIAA state track and field championships
Fort Atkinson fans cheer during the Division 1 girls 3200 meter relay during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, June 3, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
DeForest's Anna Szepieniec competes in the Division 1 girls 300 meter preliminary hurdles during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, June 3, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
DeForest's Anna Szepieniec hugs teammate Stacy Kipkoskei, right, after they competed in the Division 1 300-meter preliminary hurdles.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Oregon's Yordanos Zelinski competes in the Division 1 boys 800 meter run during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, June 3, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Waunakee's Andrew Regnier, left, and Oshkosh North's Devin Williams make their way to the finish in the Division 1 boys 400 meter dash preliminary race during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, June 3, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Participants compete in the Division 1 girls 3,200-meter run
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Madison Memorial's Ana Ashworth, left, and Monona Grove's Madeline Hogan race in the Division 1 100-meter preliminary hurdles
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Chippewa Falls' Brayden Warwick, with Arrowhead's Mikey Nugent, at left, races to the finish line in the Division 1 boys 110 meter preliminary hurdles during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, June 3, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Participants compete in the Division 1 boys 1600 meter run during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, June 3, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Middleton's Zaira Malloy-Salgado won the Division 1 girls 3,200 run.
Oregon's Yordanos Zelinski won the boys 800 in 1 minute, 51.51 seconds.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
La Crosse Central's Isaac Dauffenbach, left, and Madison Memorial's Anthony Ward make their way to the finish line in the Division 1 boys 800 meter relay during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, June 3, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
DeForest's Anna Szepieniec, left, and Nicolet's Lauren Graham compete in the Division 1 girls 100 meter preliminary hurdles during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, June 3, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Chippewa Falls' Brooklyn Sandvig races to the finish line against Oconomowoc's Caitlyn Hodgins, right, in the Division 1 girls 100 meter dash preliminary race during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, June 3, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Verona Area's Aidan Manning competes in the Division 1 boys 1600 meter run during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, June 3, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Tomah's Elijah Brown competes in the Division 1 boys 100 meter dash preliminary race during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, June 3, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Runners compete in the boys Division 1 1,600-meter run Friday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Madison Memorial's Anthony Ward competes in the Division 1 long jump Friday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Reedsburg Area's Bryant Yanke, right, runs to the finish in the WIAA Division 1 300-meter hurdles preliminaries during the state track and field meet Friday at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Menomonie's Jayden Williams competes in the Division 1 long jump Friday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
DeForest's Anna Szepieniec competes in the Division 1 triple jump Friday at UW-La Crosse.
PETER THOMSON, LA CROSSE TRIBUNE
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Fort Atkinson's Drew Evans competes in the Division 1 shot put Friday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Westby's Erin Gluch celebrates with coach Chris Yaske after Gluch won the Division 2 girls high jump Friday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Bangor's Sam Crenshaw competes in the Division 3 pole vault Friday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Lodi's Lucas Heyroth competes in the Division 2 triple jump Friday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
PETER THOMSON, LA CROSSE TRIBUNE
Westby's Evan Gluch competes in the Division 2 pole vault Friday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Fans cheer during the Division 1 boys 800-meter run at the WIAA state track and field meet on Friday.
ERIC LEE
La Crosse Tribune
Members of 800-meter relay teams pass the baton during the WIAA state track and field meet on Friday.
ERIC LEE
La Crosse Tribune
ERIC LEE
La Crosse Tribune
A volunteer sets up hurdles during the WIAA state track and field meet on Friday.
ERIC LEE
La Crosse Tribune
ERIC LEE
La Crosse Tribune
Onalaska junior Nick Odom takes off on his long jump during the WIAA state track and field meet on Friday.
ERIC LEE
La Crosse Tribune
Athletes prepare to start the 300-meter hurdles during the WIAA state track and field meet on Friday.
ERIC LEE
La Crosse Tribune
ERIC LEE
La Crosse Tribune
ERIC LEE
La Crosse Tribune
Homestead senior Peyton Berryman clears 12 feet, 9 inches on the pole vault during the WIAA state track and field meet on Friday.
ERIC LEE
La Crosse Tribune
Oregon senior Yordanos Zelinski gets water after winning the Division 1 800-meter run during the WIAA state track and field meet on Friday.
ERIC LEE
La Crosse Tribune
Logan sophomore Wyatt Peterson holds up a fifth-place sign after finishing fifth in the wheelchair shot put during the WIAA state track and field meet on Friday.
ERIC LEE
La Crosse Tribune
A kid throws a football at the WIAA state track and field meet on Friday.
ERIC LEE
La Crosse Tribune
A volunteer rakes the shot put pit during the WIAA state track and field meet on Friday.
ERIC LEE
La Crosse Tribune
Whitefish Bay athletes stretch in preparation for the WIAA state track and field meet on Friday.
ERIC LEE
La Crosse Tribune
A Stevens Point athlete stretches in preparation for the WIAA state track and field meet on Friday.
ERIC LEE
La Crosse Tribune
A starter gets athletes set during the WIAA state track and field meet on Friday.
ERIC LEE
La Crosse Tribune
Oshkosh West senior Ja'siah Williams lands in the long jump pit during the WIAA state track and field meet on Friday.
ERIC LEE
La Crosse Tribune
Athletes run in the 1,600-meter run during the WIAA state track meet on Friday.
ERIC LEE
La Crosse Tribune
D.C. Everest senior Brenna Lehrke jumps in the triple jump during the WIAA state track and field meet on Friday.
ERIC LEE
La Crosse Tribune
Sun Prairie junior Alexander Maggit takes off on his long jump during the WIAA state track and field meet on Friday.
ERIC LEE
La Crosse Tribune
Menomonee Falls senior Evan Redding takes off on his long jump during the WIAA state track and field meet on Friday. Redding won the Division 1 long jump at 23 feet, 3 inches.
ERIC LEE
La Crosse Tribune
A fan cheers during the WIAA state track and field meet on Friday.
ERIC LEE
La Crosse Tribune
Hurdles line the track during the WIAA state track meet on Friday.
ERIC LEE
La Crosse Tribune
ERIC LEE
La Crosse Tribune
Fond du Lac senior Sydney Arndt clears a hurdle during the second heat of the Division 1 100-meter hurdles at the WIAA state track meet on Friday.
ERIC LEE
La Crosse Tribune
Gilman's Bailey Angell competes in the shot put Friday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Logan's Martell Owens competed in the Division 2 discus Friday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Black River Falls' Blake Williams competed in the Division 2 discus Friday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Madison Edgewood's Nick Gehring, left, and Shorewood's Nathan Cumberbatch compete in the Division 2 boys 400 meter dash preliminary race during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, June 3, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Lodi's Lily Strong competes in the Division 2 girls 100 meter dash preliminary race during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, June 3, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Firari
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Waupun Area's Lydia Aalsma, left, and Rice Lake's Eliana Sheplee compete in the Division 2 girls 400 meter dash preliminary race during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, June 3, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
La Crosse Logan's Lauren Jarrett competes in the Division 2 girls 800 meter relay preliminary race during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, June 3, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Madison Edgewood's Gillian Koning races during the Division 2 800-meter relay preliminary
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Aquinas' Collin Conzemius, left, and Catholic Memorial's Eddie Jones compete in the Division 2 boys 100 meter dash preliminary race during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, June 3, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Durand's Parker Schneider reacts after crossing the finish line in the Division 3 boys 1600 meter run during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, June 3, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Wisconsin Dell's Hailey Anchor runs to the finish in the Division 2 girls 400 meter dash preliminary race during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, June 3, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
McFarland's Andrew Kelley, right, races to the finish against St. Croix Falls' Dayo Oye in the Division 2 100-meter dash prelims.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Horicon's Austin Zamorano competes in the Division 3 boys 1600 meter run during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, June 3, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Lodi's Lily Strong, center, runs to the finish against Brown Deer's Aniya Young, left, Milwaukee Academy's Stacey Howard, right, in the Division 2 girls 100 meter dash preliminary race during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, June 3, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Webster's Ava Washburn, center, competes against Immanuel Lutheran's Riley Naumann, right, and Cassville's Tunde Lippai, left, in the Division 3 girls 100 meter preliminary hurdles during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, June 3, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Mauston's Brie Eckerman competes in the Division 2 girls 100 meter preliminary hurdles during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, June 3, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Madison Edgewood's Amber Grosse, left, takes part in the Division 2 100-meter preliminary hurdles.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Lodi's Lucas Heyroth, center, makes his way to the finish against St. Francis' Randolph Slade Jr., left, and Richland Center's Bryson Clarson in the Division 2 boys 110 meter preliminary hurdles during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, June 3, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Madison Edgewood's Amber Grosse, left, and G-E-T's Quinn Wenthe compete in the Division 2 girls 100 meter preliminary hurdles during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, June 3, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Photos: Day 2 2022 WIAA state track and field championships
Lodi's Lucas Heyroth, center, won the Division 2 110-meter hurdles in 14.90 seconds Saturday.
PETER THOMSON, LA CROSSE TRIBUNE
Aquinas junior Collin Conzemius runs the 100-meter dash Saturday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. Conzemius won the event in 11.02 seconds.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Chippewa Falls' Brooklyn Dandvig competes in the Division 1 100-meter dash Saturday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
DeForest's Anna Szepieniec, center, competes in the Division 1 100-meter hurdles Saturday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Mauston's Brie Eckerman, middle, wins the Division 2 100-meter hurdles in 15.63 seconds Saturday.
PETER THOMSON, LA CROSSE TRIBUNE
La Crosse Central's Bennett Fried competes in the Division 1 boys triple jump during the final day of the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Saturday, June 4, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Menomonie's Jayden Williams competes in the Division 1 boys triple jump during the final day of the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Saturday, June 4, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Pardeeville's Devin Seth competes in the Division 3 boys long jump during the final day of the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Saturday, June 4, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Lodi's Lucas Heyroth competes in the Division 2 long jump at the WIAA state meet.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Waunakee's Andrew Regnier competes in the Division 1 boys triple jump during the final day of the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Saturday, June 4, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Dodgeland's Adrianne Bader competes in the Division 3 girls discus throw during the final day of the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Saturday, June 4, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Webster's Ava Washburn competes in the Division 3 girls triple jump during the final day of the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Saturday, June 4, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
La Crosse Logan's Kalli Knoble competes in the Division 2 girls triple jump during the final day of the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Saturday, June 4, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
La Crosse Central's Bennett Fried competes in the Division 1 boys triple jump during the final day of the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Saturday, June 4, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Portage's Hunter Francis competes in the Division 2 boys long jump during the final day of the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Saturday, June 4, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Chippewa Falls' Brooklyn Sandvig competes in the Division 1 girls long jump during the final day of the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Saturday, June 4, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Colfax's Jeanette Hydukovich competes in the Division 3 girls discus throw during the final day of the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Saturday, June 4, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Cashton's Jack Schlesner competes in the Division 3 boys high jump during the final day of the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Saturday, June 4, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Madison Edgewood senior Caden Thomas cleared 6 feet, 7 inches, in the Division 2 high jump.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Dodgeland's Miranda Firari competes in the Division 3 girls pole vault during the final day of the WIAA state track and field meet.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Arcadia's Casidi Pehler competes in the Division 2 girls pole vault during the final day of the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Saturday, June 4, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
La Crosse Logan's Zay Boyd competes in the Division 2 boys shot put during the final day of the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Saturday, June 4, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
McFarland's Julia Ackley competes in the Division 2 girls pole vault during the final day of the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Saturday, June 4, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
La Crosse Logan's Martell Owens competes in the Division 2 boys shot put during the final day of the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Saturday, June 4, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
McFarland's Julia Ackley reacts after clearing 10 feet, 6 inches on her first attempt in the Division 2 girls pole vault during the final day of the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Saturday, June 4, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Chippewa Falls' Brooklyn Sandvig prepares to run the Division 1 400-meter dash during the WIAA state track and field meet Saturday.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Waupon's Lydia Aalsma competes in the Division 2 400 meters Saturday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Monona Grove freshman Mackenzie Babcock ran the 1,600 meters in 4 minutes, 56.76 seconds Saturday in La Crosse.
PETER THOMSON, LA CROSSE TRIBUNE
La Crosse Central's Bennett Fried competes in the Division 1 800-meter relay Saturday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Madison Edgewood's Gillian Koning, right, and Nikita Lebbie celebrate their win in the Division 2 800-meter relay Saturday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Monona Grove's Mackenzie Babcock, left, Menomonie's Isabella Jacobsen compete in the Division 1 1,600 meters Saturday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Monona Grove freshman Mackenzie Babcock runs to victory in the Division 1 1,600 meters Saturday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Central's Isaac Dauffenbach reacts after finishing the Division 1 boys 400-meter relay at the WIAA state track and field meet Saturday.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Waunakee's Andrew Regnier runs in the Division 1 400-meter dash Saturday.
PETER THOMSON, LA CROSSE TRIBUNE
Reedsburg's Bryant Yanke, left, wins the Division 1 300-meter hurdles Saturday during the WIAA track and field state championships at UW-La Crosse. He also finished second in the 110 hurdles.
PETER THOMSON, LA CROSSE TRIBUNE
G-E-T's Quinn Wenthe runs the 300-meter hurdles during the WIAA Division 2 state track and field meet Saturday.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Madison Edgewood senior Amber Grosse ran the 300-meter hurdles in 46.27 seconds Saturday during the WIAA Division 1 state track and field meet in La Crosse.
PETER THOMSON, LA CROSSE TRIBUNE
C-FC's Wesley Pronschinsken competes in the Division 3 3,200 meters Saturday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
McDonell's Dan Anderson, center, competes in the Division 3 3,200 meters Saturday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Aquinas' Collin Conzemius celebrates after the Division 2 200 meters Saturday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Dodgeland's Miranda Firari competes in the Division 3 200 meters Saturday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Stevens Point's Roisin Willis competes in the Division 1 800 meters Saturday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Stevens Point's Roisin Willis competes in the Division 1 800 meters Saturday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Wisconsin Dells' Hailey Anchor, left, competes in the Division 2 800 meters Saturday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
