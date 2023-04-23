The State Journal is committed to recognizing outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes, whether during or away from competition.
This week’s high school sports spotlight is Mary Lyons, a senior at St. Ambrose Academy. She competes on the Madison Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose Academy girls track and field team. She plans to attend and compete at UW-Platteville.
To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at wsjsports@madison.com, with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.
Mary Lyons, sr., Madison Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose Academy
Sport: Girls track and field
Key statistics/achievements: Placed first in the discus at WIAA regionals (108 feet, 8 inches) and was seeded first going into sectionals in 2022. Placed sixth in shot put at regionals.
Favorite athletic memory: It wasn’t just placing first at regionals last year, it was the energy and support from our whole team.
Favorite class: Religion 3 with Miss Klinkhammer.
Favorite place to compete on the road: Definitely Deerfield. The location of the throwing events is closer to the rest of the events.
Quotable: “Mary is not only a great athlete, her leadership and work ethic make her a standout,” Madison Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose track and field coach Amy Parker said. “She is respected by her teammates.”
