This week’s high school sports spotlight is Mary Lyons, a senior at St. Ambrose Academy. She competes on the Madison Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose Academy girls track and field team. She plans to attend and compete at UW-Platteville.

Mary Lyons, sr., Madison Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose Academy

Sport: Girls track and field

Key statistics/achievements: Placed first in the discus at WIAA regionals (108 feet, 8 inches) and was seeded first going into sectionals in 2022. Placed sixth in shot put at regionals.

Favorite athletic memory: It wasn’t just placing first at regionals last year, it was the energy and support from our whole team.

Favorite class: Religion 3 with Miss Klinkhammer.

Favorite place to compete on the road: Definitely Deerfield. The location of the throwing events is closer to the rest of the events.

Quotable: “Mary is not only a great athlete, her leadership and work ethic make her a standout,” Madison Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose track and field coach Amy Parker said. “She is respected by her teammates.”