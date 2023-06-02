LA CROSSE — McFarland sophomore Isaac Ewing’s performance a year ago in the boys 3,200-meter race at the WIAA Division 2 state track and field meet weighed heavily on his mind.

His 16th-place finish last year served as a year-long motivation.

“I did make it last year (to state), but I wasn’t pleased with my performance,” Ewing said.

He cut 18 seconds off his personal best and finished second in 9 minutes, 24.02 seconds in the Division 2 boys 3,200 at the WIAA state meet Friday at UW-La Crosse’s Veterans Memorial Field Complex.

“This race to me was really about redemption from last year,” said Ewing, who finished in 10:31.44 as a freshman.

Sheboygan Falls senior Connor Murphy was the event winner in 9:21.51, followed by Ewing.

“I’ve been working toward it this entire season,” Ewing said. “I haven’t been going all out in my other races and trying to be strategic about when I put in all my effort.”

The meet resumed with the Division 2 3,200 after a weather delay in mid-afternoon after temperatures reached the high 80s earlier in the day.

“I don’t think the delay had a huge impact,” Ewing said. “I just tried to stay in the mindset that I’m still racing and not get too caught up in that we had to wait a little longer. It was nice that the weather got a little bit cooler because of the rain. So that definitely helped. I was ready to go out at a smart pace and to put myself in a position to advance.”

Ewing was part of the Spartans’ 3,200 relay that finished fourth (8:03.98) earlier in the day. He led off, followed by junior Westin Fisher, junior Brock Spiegel and sophomore Spencer Alf. Green Bay Notre Dame was the winner in 8:00.16.

Alf said that was a team-best by six seconds, while Fisher added that each of the runners on the team demonstrated improvement as the season progressed.

“It felt good,” Ewing said. “It helped to have the 3,200 as a confidence-booster. As my friend Spencer said earlier, it did set the tone for the day.”

The performance also gave the four runners added confidence for next year.

“Two sophomores and two juniors — we want a little more next year,” Spiegel said.

McFarland junior Andrew Kelley and the Spartans’ boys sprint relays also had a good day in preliminary events, setting up them for Saturday’s finals.

Kelley earned the third seed in the Division 2 100, finishing in 10.97 seconds. La Crosse Aquinas’ Collin Conzemius had the fastest time in the preliminary races (10.94).

Paul Morris, Brandon Dyer-Ysaguirre, Remington Burns and Kelley had the fastest time in the 800 relay (1:28:51) in the preliminaries.

The same group of four had the second-best time in the prelims for the 400 relay (42.74), right behind Denmark (42.65).

In the girls pole vault, McFarland sophomore Julia Ackley finished fifth, clearing 10 feet, 6 inches.

Arcadia junior Casidi Pehler won the event (11-6). Lodi senior Lilly Callahan was second (11-3).

