LA CROSSE – McFarland junior Andrew Kelley had crossed the finish line and looked upward at the scoreboard for validation.

What he saw brought him great joy.

“When I crossed the line, I immediately looked to the board,” Kelley said. “I saw `McFarland’ showed up in the No. 1 spot. I started throwing my hands up. I’m like, 'This is it. Nothing else is going to happen. We are state champions. This is what we wanted. We got the gold medal.’’’

The Spartans’ team of seniors Paul Morris and Brandon Dyer-Ysaguirre, junior Remington Burns and Kelley won the WIAA Division 2 boys 800-meter relay at the state track and field meet Saturday at UW-La Crosse’s Veterans Memorial Field Complex.

McFarland was first in a school record 1 minute, 28.07 seconds, ahead of runner-up Freedom 1:28.31.

“This is awesome,” said Morris, who has committed to UW-Stevens Point and plans to play football. “This is a great way to end my high school athletic career.”

The relay victory was one of the day’s highlights for McFarland, which finished third in the race for the Division 2 team title.

Lakeside Lutheran was team champion with 45 points, while Shorewood finished second (43).

McFarland later wound up fourth in the 400 relay, finishing in 43.17 seconds. Denmark was the winner (42.11).

Kelley served as the anchor on the Spartans’ relays – a role in the lineup that he enjoys.

“I like it a lot, especially to be in a position to hunt somebody down,” Kelley said. “I like taking on that role and doing that for my team. Every single time, I do it, I enjoy it.”

Kelley had three races in fairly rapid succession.

He finished third in the boys 100-meter dash (10.76) prior to running the relays.

La Crosse Aquinas senior Collin Conzemius defended his 100 title. He finished first in 10.72, just ahead of second-place Simon Alexander (10.76), a Denmark senior.

“I’m doing pretty good,” Kelley said after the 100 (he was second in the event last year). “I wished the result was a little better than it was. But I can’t keep my head down about that. I have two other races and we are trying to win a state title. As of right now, my legs are good. I’m feeling pretty good.”

Kelley, who also plays football and basketball, said he likes track best after getting involved with it as a freshman.

“Track is definitely my favorite,” Kelley said. “I fell in love with it, doing the workouts, being with the rest of the team. It climbed up to be my top list of sports I like.”

He said he is planning to compete in track and field in college.

McFarland sophomore Spencer Alf finished third in the Division 2 boys 1,600 (in a personal-best 4:19.59). He kicked hard down the stretch and passed Mauston senior Eli Boppart (4:19.75), who wound up fourth.

The winner was Whitewater sophomore Jack Hefty (4:16.47).

Alf said he hoped to finish second to fifth and run a sub 4:17.

“At state, you really don’t care about time so much, it’s more about place,” he said. “I thought it was a solid race.”

Temperatures were in the 80s, which were a factor.

“The heat was pretty bad,” Alf said. “You felt it during the middle of the race. It definitely slowed down the race, but overall it still was a fast race.”

He later finished ninth in the 800.

Photos: Day 2 of the 2023 WIAA state track and field meet