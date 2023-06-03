LA CROSSE – McFarland junior Andrew Kelley had crossed the finish line and looked upward at the scoreboard for validation.
What he saw brought him great joy.
“When I crossed the line, I immediately looked to the board,” Kelley said. “I saw `McFarland’ showed up in the No. 1 spot. I started throwing my hands up. I’m like, 'This is it. Nothing else is going to happen. We are state champions. This is what we wanted. We got the gold medal.’’’
The Spartans’ team of seniors Paul Morris and Brandon Dyer-Ysaguirre, junior Remington Burns and Kelley won the WIAA Division 2 boys 800-meter relay at the state track and field meet Saturday at UW-La Crosse’s Veterans Memorial Field Complex.
McFarland was first in a school record 1 minute, 28.07 seconds, ahead of runner-up Freedom 1:28.31.
He finished third in the boys 100-meter dash (10.76) prior to running the relays.
La Crosse Aquinas senior Collin Conzemius defended his 100 title. He finished first in 10.72, just ahead of second-place Simon Alexander (10.76), a Denmark senior.
“I’m doing pretty good,” Kelley said after the 100 (he was second in the event last year). “I wished the result was a little better than it was. But I can’t keep my head down about that. I have two other races and we are trying to win a state title. As of right now, my legs are good. I’m feeling pretty good.”
Kelley, who also plays football and basketball, said he likes track best after getting involved with it as a freshman.
“Track is definitely my favorite,” Kelley said. “I fell in love with it, doing the workouts, being with the rest of the team. It climbed up to be my top list of sports I like.”
He said he is planning to compete in track and field in college.
McFarland sophomore Spencer Alf finished third in the Division 2 boys 1,600 (in a personal-best 4:19.59). He kicked hard down the stretch and passed Mauston senior Eli Boppart (4:19.75), who wound up fourth.
The winner was Whitewater sophomore Jack Hefty (4:16.47).
Alf said he hoped to finish second to fifth and run a sub 4:17.
“At state, you really don’t care about time so much, it’s more about place,” he said. “I thought it was a solid race.”
Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.
From left, McFarland’s Andrew Kelley, Remington Burns and Brandon Dyer-Ysaguirre celebrate their team’s first place finish in the Division 2 800 meter relay event during the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
McFarland’s Andrew Kelley runs the final leg of the Division 2 800 meter relay helping his team to a first place finish in the event during the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL