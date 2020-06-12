You are the owner of this article.
Madison Memorial's Grace Korger-Mitchell makes college decision for women's track and field
Madison Memorial's Grace Korger-Mitchell makes college decision for women's track and field

track-and-field-regionals-01-H2Y0282-05202019191656

Madison Memorial's Grace Korger-Mitchell, right, and Micah Wade, left, take first and second in the 100-meter dash during the Wisconsin WIAA Division 1 high school track and field regional on Monday, 5/20/19 at Middleton High School. Korger-Mitchell finishes in 12.48 seconds; Wade, in 12.57 seconds.

 Greg Dixon Photo

Madison Memorial senior Grace Korger-Mitchell has committed to Edgewood College and plans to compete in women’s track and field, Madison Memorial girls track and field coach Drew Slempkes said Friday.

During her prep career, Korger-Mitchell was a two-time WIAA Division 1 state qualifier in the girls 100-meter dash, the 400 relay and the 800 relay; a state qualifier in the high jump; a three-time Big Eight Conference champion in the 400 relay; a two-time conference champion in the 800 relay; and a conference champion in the high jump, according to Slempkes.

Korger-Mitchell is the sixth member of the Spartans’ senior class planning to compete in track and field at the collegiate level, Slemkes wrote in an email.

The other Spartans planning to compete in college include: Gabri Gaines, UW-Stevens Point; Hayley Gaines, Marywood University in Pennsylvania; Cynthia Rosales, UW-Milwaukee; Reette Thorns, Grand Valley State in Michigan; and Micah Wade, Bryant & Stratton College in Wauwatosa.

Korger-Mitchell finished 14th in the 100 preliminaries (12.61 seconds) at the WIAA Division 1 state girls track and field meet in 2019 in La Crosse. She was part of the Spartans’ 800 relay that was 12th and the 400 relay that was 14th. She tied for 21st in the high jump.

The 2020 spring sports competitions and state tournaments were canceled by the WIAA because of concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

