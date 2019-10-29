WIAA state track and field meet

Madison Memorial's Reette Thorns competes in the Division 1 girls shot put during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, May 31, 2019. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

Two Madison Memorial track and field standouts, seniors Reette Thorns and Cynthia Rosales, have made oral commitments for college.

Thorns plans to compete in women’s track and field at Grand Valley State University and Rosales plans to compete in women’s track and field at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, according to separate congratulatory announcements on Twitter from Madison Memorial track and field.

Grand Valley State is in Allendale, Michigan, near Grand Rapids.

Thorns and Rosales are top competitors in the throws — the shot put and discus.

Thorns finished second in the girls shot put and Rosales was fourth in the girls discus at the WIAA Division 1 state track and field meet May 31 to June 1 in La Crosse.

Bucky!

Subscribe to our BadgerBeat email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

View comments