Two Madison Memorial track and field standouts, seniors Reette Thorns and Cynthia Rosales, have made oral commitments for college.
Thorns plans to compete in women’s track and field at Grand Valley State University and Rosales plans to compete in women’s track and field at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, according to separate congratulatory announcements on Twitter from Madison Memorial track and field.
Grand Valley State is in Allendale, Michigan, near Grand Rapids.
Thorns and Rosales are top competitors in the throws — the shot put and discus.
Thorns finished second in the girls shot put and Rosales was fourth in the girls discus at the WIAA Division 1 state track and field meet May 31 to June 1 in La Crosse.