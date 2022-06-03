Madison Edgewood's Amber Grosse hurdles, leaps and sprints during hectic first day at state meet

LA CROSSE — Madison Edgewood senior Amber Grosse had a busy day at the track and field venue she will call home in college.

Grosse, a UW-La Crosse track and field commit, finished sixth in the Division 2 girls long jump Friday night during the WIAA state track and field championships at UW-La Crosse’s Veterans Memorial Stadium Complex.

That followed her finishing as the fastest qualifier in the 100-meter hurdles in 15.23 seconds.

That made her the top seed for Saturday’s finals in the event. Belleville/New Glarus junior Alexandra Atwell earned the sixth seed (:15.93).

In addition, Edgewood gained a chance to defend its title in the 800 relay, turning in the fastest qualifying time of 1:45.43 with a team of Grosse, Minnesota State-Mankato commit Nikita Lebbie, Brookelle Ternus and Gillian Koning. Lebbie and Ternus are seniors and Koning a sophomore.

Grosse was the second-fastest qualifier in the 300 hurdles (:46.36) behind Gale-Ettick-Trempealeau senior Quinn Wenthe (:46.10).

Antigo sophomore Mackenzie Wissbroecker won the long jump with a leap of 18 feet, 11¼ inches. Grosse, who wasn’t available for comment after the long jump finals late Friday, had a top jump of 17-4¾.

Grosse finished third in the 300 hurdles and 10th in the 100 hurdles at last year’s Division 2 state meet.

