Madison Edgewood track coach values trust as much as speed when constructing a winning relay lineup

There is an obvious need for speed when Madison Edgewood track and field coach Jeff Gifford considers candidates for a relay lineup.

“You want the fastest kids,” he said.

Then it’s all about trust.

Gifford seeks runners who mesh, notably on handoffs.

“Meshing together means trusting each other,” said Gifford, who oversees the girls and boys track and field teams. “... If an outgoing runner doesn't trust their incoming runner, they may not get out as fast as they need to and the pass may be clean but it's not as fast as we need it to be. The adage is you never want the baton to slow down, so that outgoing runner needs to be moving as fast as the incoming when the baton is passed. If they don't trust each other, you won't get that.”

Speed and trust combined when Edgewood won the girls 800-meter relay at last June’s WIAA Division 2 state track and field meet. The relay team of then-juniors Brookelle Ternus, Amber Grosse and Nikita Lebbie and then-senior Joelle Browne won the state championship in a program-record 1 minute, 43.85 seconds.

“I thought we were going to win,” said Grosse, who ran the third leg. “Throughout the season, we were kind of building up to that. In my head, I was thinking, 'We are getting either first or second. I’m feeling really competitive today, so I want to win.' And we did. That was really cool."

Pieces to the puzzle

Ternus, at her best as Edgewood’s leadoff runner in relays, Grosse and Lebbie, the closer as the anchor, are back as seniors and part of the relay configuration puzzle.

It is a process Gifford and his colleagues at other schools are going through now — putting together relays they hope will score maximum points at the upcoming conference meets and make a serious run at postseason plaudits.

“It’s fun and it’s kind of stressful in the sense that I have some kids that were on relays that won’t make it this year,” Gifford said about putting together the puzzle pieces for four relays. “It’s just there are freshmen and sophomores who are running faster. It’s a good problem, but some kids are going to be left out.”

April’s inclement weather hampered decision-making for Gifford in figuring out which of several candidates might make the best fit. But the improved weather should bring combinations into better focus.

“I will play with different relay combinations at meets throughout the year to see who works well with who,” Gifford said. “What leg a kid might run better on, who trusts who to get out on the handoff. It's not always about having the right four, either. It’s about having the right four in the right order."

In good hands

Handoff training is something Ternus, Grosse and Lebbie recalled working on often since they started in track as freshmen.

“I always feel like Amber (on the third leg) and I have really good handoffs,” Lebbie said. “I just trust Amber with our handoffs because it’s always been clean and we’ve never had any problems. So I was pretty confident in the handoffs (at state last year). It was just if we were going to sprint and go our fastest.”

The outcome of the handoffs in a race can prove significant. That's why significant portions of practice can be spent working on them.

“Early in the season, we generally just rep handoffs the day before a meet with the kids who will be running the relay," Gifford said. "I like to see three good passes between each before we move on, sometimes that may take six or seven reps. As we get into the postseason and we now have a set four who are running, we will rep the handoffs daily at practice, we start to cut back on workouts and start fine-tuning the areas where we may be able to shave some more time off.”

When considering a relay prospect, the coach must decide how athletes will be used in individual events.

Grosse, who finished third in the 300 hurdles and 10th in the 100 hurdles at state last year, likely will compete in the two hurdle events, long jump and one relay in the postseason.

Lebbie, who placed fifth in the 100 at state last year, probably will be entered in the 100, long jump and possibly two relays, Gifford said.

Grosse is highly ranked in Division 2 in the hurdles events, while Lebbie and Grosse were second and third, respectively, this week in the long jump, according to the wi.milesplit.com honor roll.

Edgewood's 800 relay had the best time in Division 2 so far this season, according to wi.milesplit.com.

Of course, all the planning can need alteration because the unexpected can occur (injuries, illnesses) or availability issues might arise. That’s why alternates need to be prepared.

Gifford will shuffle the relay lineups for the Badger West Conference meet Tuesday in Mount Horeb in an attempt to score more team points (the Edgewood girls won the Badger South meet last year when the conference had a North-South alignment). He will lock in the six runners (including two alternates) in each relay for WIAA Division 2 regional competition. Victoria Rodriguez (a junior), sophomores Gillian Koning and Izzi Jaeckle and freshman Erin Schauer are among those in the running to fill spots on relays, including the 800 relay, which again could include Ternus, Grosse and Lebbie, Gifford said.

“You have people relying on you,” Grosse said. “You have to lean on each other.”

