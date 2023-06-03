LA CROSSE – Madison Edgewood senior Nick Gehring’s day at the WIAA Division 2 state track and field meet began on a high note.

However, it ended on a difficult note at the end of the 1,600-meter relay.

Gehring finished second in the boys 400-meter dash Saturday at UW-La Crosse’s Veterans Memorial Field Complex.

Shorewood senior Nathan Cumberbatch won the 400 in 47.83 seconds, his third consecutive title in the event. Gehring was runner-up in 49.08.

“I wanted to get out hard and compete with Nathan,” Gehring said. “(Second place) means a lot. Of course, I’d like to get first, but you can’t always win.”

Later, Gehring was the anchor runner on the Crusaders’ 1,600 relay – Edgewood’s lineup also featured junior Tanner Krantz, senior Will Rosemurgy and sophomore Owen Orville.

Edgewood finished third, but was later disqualified after Gehring threw down the baton after he crossed the finish line and it bounced on the track. The meet’s jury of appeals made the ruling. Gehring wasn’t available for comment after that race.

The decision also affected the event results, with teams moving up. Lakeside Lutheran, which won the team title, moved up one spot to third.

His 400 time wasn’t a personal best, which was a school record 48.92 he established during the season. He said he also holds the school record in the 200 and as part of three relay teams (200, 400, 800 relays).

He praised his parents, family and coaches for their support.

“I went pretty hard in the offseason, definitely harder than any other year,” he said. “That contributed a lot to my success.”

He was sixth in the 400 at state as a sophomore and third as a junior.

“It’s definitely an improvement and an accomplishment,” he said.

Gehring said he plans to run as a walk-on at the University of Colorado. His father, Mark Gehring, wrote in an email earlier Saturday that Nick’s older sister Eileen – who won the Division 2 girls 400 title in 2010 – also attended Colorado and that Nick “has wanted to follow Eileen’s footsteps since he watched her as a little kid.”

Photos: Day 2 of the 2023 WIAA state track and field meet