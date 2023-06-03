LA CROSSE – Madison Edgewood senior Nick Gehring’s day at the WIAA Division 2 state track and field meet began on a high note.
However, it ended on a difficult note at the end of the 1,600-meter relay.
Gehring finished second in the boys 400-meter dash Saturday at UW-La Crosse’s Veterans Memorial Field Complex.
Shorewood senior Nathan Cumberbatch won the 400 in 47.83 seconds, his third consecutive title in the event. Gehring was runner-up in 49.08.
“I wanted to get out hard and compete with Nathan,” Gehring said. “(Second place) means a lot. Of course, I’d like to get first, but you can’t always win.”
Later, Gehring was the anchor runner on the Crusaders’ 1,600 relay – Edgewood’s lineup also featured junior Tanner Krantz, senior Will Rosemurgy and sophomore Owen Orville.
Edgewood finished third, but was later disqualified after Gehring threw down the baton after he crossed the finish line and it bounced on the track. The meet’s jury of appeals made the ruling. Gehring wasn’t available for comment after that race.
The decision also affected the event results, with teams moving up. Lakeside Lutheran, which won the team title, moved up one spot to third.
His 400 time wasn’t a personal best, which was a school record 48.92 he established during the season. He said he also holds the school record in the 200 and as part of three relay teams (200, 400, 800 relays).
He praised his parents, family and coaches for their support.
Madison Edgewood's Nick Gehring leaves the blocks en route to a second place finish in the Division 2 400 meter dash event during the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023.
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
“I went pretty hard in the offseason, definitely harder than any other year,” he said. “That contributed a lot to my success.”
He was sixth in the 400 at state as a sophomore and third as a junior.
“It’s definitely an improvement and an accomplishment,” he said.
Gehring said he plans to run as a walk-on at the University of Colorado. His father, Mark Gehring, wrote in an email earlier Saturday that Nick’s older sister Eileen – who won the Division 2 girls 400 title in 2010 – also attended Colorado and that Nick “has wanted to follow Eileen’s footsteps since he watched her as a little kid.”
Photos: Day 2 of the 2023 WIAA state track and field meet
With sunny skies and projected temperatures in the 90's, athletes and coaches prepare for the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023. Applying sunscreen to Eau Claire Regis athlete Carson Tait prior to competition is the team's assistant coach Beth Borst.
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
With high temperatures expected in the 90's athletes take practice runs as the sun rises on the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023.
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Pole vault competitors, including Verona's Josie O'Sheridan, right, shade themselves prior to taking warm-up runs during the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023.
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin Dells' Jacob Rogers reflects on his fourth place finish in the Division 2 110 meter hurdles during the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023.
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Mauston's Brie Eckerman runs to a fourth place finish in the finals of the Division 2 100 meter hurdles during the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023.
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Madison Edgewood's Nick Gehring leaves the blocks en route to a second place finish in the Division 2 400 meter dash event during the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023.
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
McFarland's Andrew Kelley runs the final leg of the Division 2 800 meter relay helping his team to a first place finish in the event during the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023.
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
McFarland's Andrew Kelly runs to a third place finish in the Division 2 100 meter dash during the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023.
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Mauston's Eli Boppart and McFarland's Spencer Alf cross the finish line to earn fourth and third place awards respectively in the Division 2 1,600 meter run during the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023.
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Lodi's Lily Strong runs to a third place finish in the Division 2 100 meter dash event during the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023.
JOHN HART R STATE JOURNAL
Dodgeland's Ava Finger crosses the finish line to earn second place in the 100 meter dash wheelchair event during the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023.
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Randolph's Savannah Duckett runs to a sixth place finish in the Division 3 100 meter dash event during the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023.
JOHN HART R STATE JOURNAL
McFarland's Remington Burns takes the baton from teammate Brandon Dyer-Ysaguirre in the Divison 2 800 meter relay helping the team to a first place finish in the event during the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023.
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
From left, McFarland's Andrew Kelley, Remington Burns and Brandon Dyer-Ysaguirre celebrate their team's first place finish in the Division 2 800 meter relay event during the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023.
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
At right, McFarland's Paul Morris, left, and Brandon Dyer-Ysaguirre embrace following their team's first place finish in the Division 2 800 meter relay event during the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023.
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Lodi's Lily Strong runs to a third place finish in the Division 2 200 meter dash during the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023.
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Madison Country Day School's Hannah Hallick runs to third place finish in the Division 3,200 meter run during the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023.
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Madison Edgewood's Nick Gehring tosses his relay baton out of frustration at the end of the Division 2 3,200 meter relay event during the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023. The team had finished third, but was disqualified as a result of the infraction.
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Madison Edgewood's Will Rosemurgy takes the baton from teammate Tanner Krantz while running in the Division 2 3,200 meter relay during the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023. A disqualification at the end of the race ended up costing Edgewood a third place finish in the event.
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Deforest's Anna Szepieniec, center, leads the pack on her way to a first place finish in the Division 1 100 meter hurdles during the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023.
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Middleton's Finn Patenaude runs to a fifth place finish in the 110 meter hurdles during Division 1 finals competition the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023.
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Fans cheer top finishers taking the awards stand during Division 1 finals competition the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023. Pictured at center is Oumou Dowling, and her father, Adam Dowling, cousin and uncle of Finn Patenaude of Middleton who was on the stand after finishing fifth in the 110 meter hurdles.
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Deforest's Anna Szepieniec is congratulated by a co-competitor after her first place finish in the Division 1 100 meter hurdles during the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023.
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Waunakee's Andrew Regnier leaves the blocks on his way to a second place finish in the 400 meter dash during Division 1 finals competition the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023.
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Waunakee's Andrew Regnier stumbles as he crosses the finish line after finishing second in the 400 meter dash during Division 1 finals competition the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023.
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Deforest's Ann Szepieniec gestures toward the scoreboard after realizing her and teammate Stacy Kipkoskei, right, finished second and first respectively in the 300 meter hurdles event during Division 1 finals competition the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023.
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Middleton's Harper Fahey reacts after winning the 800-meter run during Division 1 finals at the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet on Saturday at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Middleton's Zaira Malloy-Salgado overtakes Muskego's Noelle Junig on the final lap of the 3,200-meter run on her way to winning the event during Division 1 finals competition at the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse on Saturday.
JOHN HART PHOTOS, STATE JOURNAL
Verona's Nicole Repka receives the baton from teammate Ava Maradiaga helping Verona to a fourth place finish in the 1,600 meter relay event in Division 1 finals competition the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023.
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Members of the Waunakee 1,600 meter relay team gather following their third place finish in the event during Division 1 finals competition the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023. Pictured clockwise from upper left are William Garcia-Heinrdich. Andrew Regnier, Isaiah Jakel and Jake Bova.
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Deforest's Stacy Kipkoskei, left, and Ann Szepieniec hoist the Division 1 girls team championship trophy following competition on the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023. The teammates accounted for all of Deforest's points in the event.
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
