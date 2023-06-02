LA CROSSE
Madison Country Day junior Hannah Hallick prefers “extreme” conditions for track and field meets. —
That means temperatures that are really hot or extremely cold.
“I hope for bad weather and that other people will back off in the bad weather,” she said.
Temperatures soared into the high 80s at the WIAA Division 2 and 3 track and field meet Friday at UW-La Crosse’s Veterans Memorial Field Complex.
However, she said, “That was not extreme enough,” to help her cause after her fifth-place finish in the Division 3 girls 1,600-meter race.
But she returned about two hours later and turned up the heat, finishing third in the 800.
Chequamagon junior Autumn Michalski set a blistering pace in that race and established a division state record (2 minutes, 12.13 seconds). Hallick finished in 2:15.95.
Madison Country Day School’s Hannah Hallick, left, finished the Division 3 800-meter run in 2:15.95 on Friday in La Crosse.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL PHOTOS
After finishing seventh in both the 800 and 1,600 last year, Hallick was looking to return to the podium this year and improve on her finishes. She did that twice Friday shortly before the Division 2 and 3 meet went into a weather delay during the afternoon.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to be here,” she said.
It was the start of Hallick’s busy state meet schedule, running the 1,600 and the 800 on Friday and the 3,200 on Saturday.
“It might be a little hard (Saturday),” said Hallick, who started competing in track and field in eighth grade.
Michalski also was the 1,600 winner in 4:52.35.
Hallick, who was seeking to run sub-5:05, finished fifth in the 1,600 in 5:07.20. Her teammate, senior Ella Whiffen, was 12th (5:25.39).
“I usually do pretty well in the heat,” Hallick said after the 1,600. “I was hoping to PR, but it didn’t happen today. Last year I was seventh. I figured I’d get on the podium.”
Madison Country Day freshman Batteh Doumbya qualified as the seventh seed for Saturday’s finals in the 200.
Photos: Day 1 of the 2023 WIAA state track and field meet
Mary Kilar, right, encourages her daughter, Kindyl Kilar of Whitewater High School as she runs during the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. Also pictured are her husband, Mike, center, and family friend Nicki Nelson. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
McFarland’s Brock Spiegel, left, and Westin Fisher, right, compete in the 3,200 meter relay event during the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Madison Country Day School’s Hannah Hallick, left, finished the Division 3 800-meter run in 2:15.95 on Friday in La Crosse.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL PHOTOS
McFarland’s Brandon Dyer-Vsaguirre dowses himself with water after competing in the 800 meter relay event during the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
McFarland’s Andrew Kelley, center, competes in a preliminary heat of the 100 meter run during the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Bellville/New Glarus high jumper Lawrence Vasquez competes during the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
McFarland’s Brandon Dyer-Vsaguirre encourages teammate Remington Burns after handing off the baton during a preliminary running of the 400 meter relay event on the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Lodi’s Aiden Groskopf competes in the 100 meter run during the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Portage’s Estella Brees competes in the triple jump event during the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Fans cheer on competitors during the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Lodi’s Lilly Callahan catches the bar during her final jump in the Division 2 pole vault event during the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. Callahan finished second in her division. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Dodgeland’s Tara Schaalma, right, competes against Faith Christian’s Emily Sorensen during the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Columbus’ Maya Pearcy, right, begins her competition in the 800 meter run during the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
McFarland’s Julia Akley clears the bar while competing in the pole event during the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Waupun’s Katrina Reinhart and McFarland’s Julia Ackley compete in the 100 meter high hurdles event during the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
McFarland’s Remington Burns, left, and Paul Morris, right, celebrate following their team’s 400 meter relay finish in a preliminary heat during the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Horicon’s Isaac Howard competes in the triple jump during the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Lodi’s Lilly Callahan competes during the Division 2 pole vault event during the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. Callahan finished second in her division. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Waupun’s Katrina Reinhart, left, McFarland’s Julia Ackley, center, and Mauston’s Brie Eckerman compete in the 100 meter high hurdles event during the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
McFarland’s Isaac Ewing competes in the 3,200 meter run during the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Waupun’s Jacob Abel speaks to members of the media after winning the Division 2 long jump during the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Lodi’s Gavin Sargeant competes in the long jump during the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Mauston’s Eli Boppart competes in the 3,200 meter run during the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!