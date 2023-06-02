LA CROSSE — Madison Country Day junior Hannah Hallick prefers “extreme” conditions for track and field meets.

That means temperatures that are really hot or extremely cold.

“I hope for bad weather and that other people will back off in the bad weather,” she said.

Temperatures soared into the high 80s at the WIAA Division 2 and 3 track and field meet Friday at UW-La Crosse’s Veterans Memorial Field Complex.

However, she said, “That was not extreme enough,” to help her cause after her fifth-place finish in the Division 3 girls 1,600-meter race.

But she returned about two hours later and turned up the heat, finishing third in the 800.

Chequamagon junior Autumn Michalski set a blistering pace in that race and established a division state record (2 minutes, 12.13 seconds). Hallick finished in 2:15.95.

After finishing seventh in both the 800 and 1,600 last year, Hallick was looking to return to the podium this year and improve on her finishes. She did that twice Friday shortly before the Division 2 and 3 meet went into a weather delay during the afternoon.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to be here,” she said.

It was the start of Hallick’s busy state meet schedule, running the 1,600 and the 800 on Friday and the 3,200 on Saturday.

“It might be a little hard (Saturday),” said Hallick, who started competing in track and field in eighth grade.

Michalski also was the 1,600 winner in 4:52.35.

Hallick, who was seeking to run sub-5:05, finished fifth in the 1,600 in 5:07.20. Her teammate, senior Ella Whiffen, was 12th (5:25.39).

“I usually do pretty well in the heat,” Hallick said after the 1,600. “I was hoping to PR, but it didn’t happen today. Last year I was seventh. I figured I’d get on the podium.”

Madison Country Day freshman Batteh Doumbya qualified as the seventh seed for Saturday’s finals in the 200.

Photos: Day 1 of the 2023 WIAA state track and field meet