LA CROSSE — Muskego freshman Ella Anschutz rallied down the stretch for the victory in the girls 1,600-meter race in a featured race at Friday night’s WIAA Division 1 track and field meet.

Anschutz, who finished in 4 minutes, 50.27 seconds, and runner-up Sara Mlodik, a junior from D.C. Everest, passed Mount Horeb junior Abigail Sadler in the late stages of the race. Mlodik finished in 4:50.53 at UW-La Crosse's Veterans Memorial Field Complex.

Sadler, who took the lead on the second and third laps, wound up third in 4:52.20.

Middleton senior Zaira Malloy-Salgado, a University of Wisconsin commit, placed fourth (4:52.73).

Oregon senior Dasha Vorontsov finished 10th (4:59.88) and Monona Grove sophomore Mackenzie Babcock was 13th (5:01.01).

Malloy-Salgado was the 3,200 winner last year and has qualified for that event again this year.

Friday’s 1,600 originally was scheduled to have two heats of 12 runners but was reconfigured and had all 24 runners in the race.

Sadler was scheduled to run the 800 later in the first day’s schedule, which ran into the early hours Saturday.

Photos: Day 1 of the 2023 WIAA state track and field meet