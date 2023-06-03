LA CROSSE
Muskego freshman Ella Anschutz rallied down the stretch for the victory in the girls 1,600-meter race in a featured race at Friday night’s WIAA Division 1 track and field meet. —
Anschutz, who finished in 4 minutes, 50.27 seconds, and runner-up Sara Mlodik, a junior from D.C. Everest, passed Mount Horeb junior Abby Sadler in the late stages of the race. Mlodik finished in 4:50.53 at UW-La Crosse's Veterans Memorial Field Complex.
Sadler, who took the lead on the second and third laps, wound up third in 4:52.20.
Mount Horeb’s Abby Sadler, left, and Middleton’s Zaira Malloy-Salgado finish third and fourth respectively in the 1,600 meter run during Division 1 competition on the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Middleton senior Zaira Malloy-Salgado, a University of Wisconsin commit, placed fourth (4:52.73).
Oregon senior Dasha Vorontsov finished 10th (4:59.88) and Monona Grove sophomore Mackenzie Babcock was 13th (5:01.01).
Malloy-Salgado was the 3,200 winner last year and has qualified for that event again this year.
Friday’s 1,600 originally was scheduled to have two heats of 12 runners but was reconfigured and had all 24 runners in the race.
Sadler was scheduled to run the 800 later in the first day’s schedule, which ran into the early hours Saturday.
Photos: Day 1 of the 2023 WIAA state track and field meet
After a rain delay during Division 1 competition on the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet, a full moon emerges behind a spectator making their way back to the bleachers at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Verona’s Noah Kundert, left, receives the baton from teammate Ryan Cassidy while competing in the 3,200 meter relay event during Division 1 competition on the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Madison Memorial’s Emerson Myers competes in the long jump during Division 1 competition on the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Deforest’s Anna Szepieniec competes in the long jump during Division 1 competition on the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Waunakee’s Kyla Saleh competes in the high jump during Division 1 competition on the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Mount Horeb’s Abby Sadler, left, and Middleton’s Zaira Malloy-Salgado finish third and fourth respectively in the 1,600 meter run during Division 1 competition on the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Monona Grove’s Madeline Hogan competes in the 100 meter hurdles during Division 1 competition on the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
DeForest’s Anna Szepieniec competes in the 100 meter hurdles during Division 1 competition on the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Madison Memorial’s Emerson Myers competes in the high jump during Division 1 competition on the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Mount Horeb’s Abigail Sadler leads the pack during in the 1,600 meter run during Division 1 competition on the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Athletes take practice runs by the light of the scoreboard after most of the stadium lights temporarily went dark during Division 1 competition on the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Mary Kilar, right, encourages her daughter, Kindyl Kilar of Whitewater High School as she runs during the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. Also pictured are her husband, Mike, center, and family friend Nicki Nelson. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
McFarland’s Brock Spiegel, left, and Westin Fisher compete in the 3,200 meter relay.
Madison Country Day School’s Hannah Hallick, left, finished the Division 3 800-meter run in 2:15.95 on Friday in La Crosse.
McFarland’s Brandon Dyer-Vsaguirre dowses himself with water after competing in the 800 meter relay event during the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
McFarland’s Andrew Kelley, middle, competes in a preliminary heat of the 100-meter run. He earned the third seed after finishing in 10.97 seconds.
Bellville/New Glarus high jumper Lawrence Vasquez competes during the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
McFarland’s Brandon Dyer-Vsaguirre encourages teammate Remington Burns after handing off the baton during a preliminary running of the 400 meter relay event on the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Lodi’s Aiden Groskopf competes in the 100 meter run during the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Portage’s Estella Brees competes in the triple jump event during the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Fans cheer on competitors during the opening day of the 2023 WIAA state track and field meet Friday.
Lodi’s Lilly Callahan catches the bar during her final jump in the Division 2 pole vault event during the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. Callahan finished second in her division. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Dodgeland’s Tara Schaalma, right, competes against Faith Christian’s Emily Sorensen during the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Columbus’ Maya Pearcy, right, begins her competition in the 800 meter run during the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
McFarland’s Julia Akley clears the bar while competing in the pole event.
Waupun’s Katrina Reinhart and McFarland’s Julia Ackley compete in the 100 meter high hurdles event during the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
McFarland’s Remington Burns, left, and Paul Morri celebrate following their team’s 400-meter relay finish in a preliminary heat.
Horicon’s Isaac Howard competes in the triple jump during the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Lodi’s Lilly Callahan competes during the Division 2 pole vault event during the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. Callahan finished second in her division. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Waupun’s Katrina Reinhart, left, McFarland’s Julia Ackley, center, and Mauston’s Brie Eckerman compete in the 100 meter high hurdles event during the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
McFarland’s Isaac Ewing competes in the 3,200 meter run during the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Waupun’s Jacob Abel speaks to members of the media after winning the Division 2 long jump during the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Lodi’s Gavin Sargeant competes in the long jump during the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Mauston’s Eli Boppart competes in the 3,200 meter run during the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Athletes in the WIAA Division 1 pole vault event prepare to take their practice runs prior to the start of the competition on the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
