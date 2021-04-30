Javell Heggs takes charge as La Follette's girls track coach

Javell Heggs has begun his first in-person season as the Madison La Follette girls track and field coach, according to a release from La Follette athletic director Tim Rockhold.

It is Heggs’ second season as coach but is his first full opportunity for in-person coaching after the WIAA canceled spring competitions and tournament series, including track and field, last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Heggs has eagerly awaited the opportunity.

“I have coached about 30 years, but I never would have thought that we would have a crisis that impacted high school sports in such a way,” Heggs said in the release. “Our kids have gone through so much!”

He added: “COVID was one thing, but the social issues and the isolation that our students face is really hard to overcome. We just try to provide as much support that we can, but love for each other is the real goal.”

Heggs, who is from St. Louis and competed in athletics at Southern Illinois University, has coached many sports in more than 24 years of coaching at La Follette. He’s helped produce five state champions.