'It's very cool': Yordanos Zelinski went from an Ethiopian orphanage to a Wisconsin state champion

LA CROSSE — Oregon senior Yordanos Zelinski’s life journey that began with struggle and hardship in Ethiopia took him to the top of the podium Friday at the WIAA state track and field meet.

Zelinski won his first state championship when he turned in a dominant performance to claim the Division 1 boys 800-meter title in 1 minute, 51.51 seconds.

Zelinski had a difficult childhood without much supervision that included roaming the streets and looking and begging for food before an orphanage became his home at age 6. He was adopted by Kathleen and John Zelinski and moved to Oregon from Ethiopia when he was 11 years old.

“It definitely tells me I can strive for whatever goal I set for myself,” Yordanos “Yordi” Zelinski said. “With hard work and the right mindset, it is achievable.”

Zelinski came up just short of the Division 1 state record of 1:51.48, set by Eric Brown II of Wisconsin Lutheran in 2013.

“It felt good (winning),” Zelinski said. “I wasn't too happy about the time because I was going for the state record. … It’s my last (individual) race, so it’s a good way to end.”

Hartford senior Cael Schoemann, who won the 800 at last year’s state meet, was second in 1:53.59.

“Being prepared mentally, I knew I wanted to push the first lap to make the gap bigger,” Zelinski said. “Those kids didn’t go with me for the first 200 because I was like 25 (seconds) and they probably wanted to go about 26 or 27. I think I was just prepared to go out there and make it an honest race.”

He said he thought other competitors might go with him, “But they all did their own race.”

Zelinski finished seventh in the 800 at last year’s state meet after getting boxed in. He didn’t want that to happen again.

“It’s really cool,” Zelinski said. “I was very happy about what I did. Mentally and physically, I prepared over the winter. I started training a lot because I wanted to win the 800. That was the biggest goal for myself, and I was able to make that happen.”

Zelinski has five school records to his credit in cross country and track and field. In track, he holds records in the 3,200 (9:20), 1,600 (4:14) and 800 (1:51.09) and was the anchor of the 3,200 relay (8:02), according to information provided by Oregon. His school record time in cross-country was :15:35.

Zelinski said he wants to compete in running in college and hopes to make a decision soon.

