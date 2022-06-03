'It's very cool': Yordanos Zelinski went from an Ethiopian orphanage to a Wisconsin state champion

LA CROSSE — Oregon senior Yordanos Zelinski’s life journey that began with struggle and hardship in Ethiopia took him to the top of the podium Friday at the WIAA state track and field meet.
Zelinski won his first state championship when he turned in a dominant performance to claim the Division 1 boys 800-meter title in 1 minute, 51.51 seconds.
Zelinski had a difficult childhood without much supervision that included roaming the streets and looking and begging for food before an orphanage became his home at age 6. He was adopted by Kathleen and John Zelinski and moved to Oregon from Ethiopia when he was 11 years old.
“It definitely tells me I can strive for whatever goal I set for myself,” Yordanos “Yordi” Zelinski said. “With hard work and the right mindset, it is achievable.”
Zelinski came up just short of the Division 1 state record of 1:51.48, set by Eric Brown II of Wisconsin Lutheran in 2013.
“It felt good (winning),” Zelinski said. “I wasn't too happy about the time because I was going for the state record. … It’s my last (individual) race, so it’s a good way to end.”
Hartford senior Cael Schoemann, who won the 800 at last year’s state meet, was second in 1:53.59.
“Being prepared mentally, I knew I wanted to push the first lap to make the gap bigger,” Zelinski said. “Those kids didn’t go with me for the first 200 because I was like 25 (seconds) and they probably wanted to go about 26 or 27. I think I was just prepared to go out there and make it an honest race.”
He said he thought other competitors might go with him, “But they all did their own race.”
Zelinski finished seventh in the 800 at last year’s state meet after getting boxed in. He didn’t want that to happen again.
“It’s really cool,” Zelinski said. “I was very happy about what I did. Mentally and physically, I prepared over the winter. I started training a lot because I wanted to win the 800. That was the biggest goal for myself, and I was able to make that happen.”
Zelinski has five school records to his credit in cross country and track and field. In track, he holds records in the 3,200 (9:20), 1,600 (4:14) and 800 (1:51.09) and was the anchor of the 3,200 relay (8:02), according to information provided by Oregon. His school record time in cross-country was :15:35.
Zelinski said he wants to compete in running in college and hopes to make a decision soon.
Photos: Day 1 2022 WIAA state track and field championships
Fort Atkinson fans cheer during the Division 1 girls 3200 meter relay during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, June 3, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
DeForest's Anna Szepieniec competes in the Division 1 girls 300 meter preliminary hurdles during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, June 3, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
DeForest's Anna Szepieniec hugs teammate Stacy Kipkoskei, right, after they competed in the Division 1 girls 300 meter preliminary hurdles during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, June 3, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Oregon's Yordanos Zelinski competes in the Division 1 boys 800 meter run during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, June 3, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Waunakee's Andrew Regnier, left, and Oshkosh North's Devin Williams make their way to the finish in the Division 1 boys 400 meter dash preliminary race during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, June 3, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Participants compete in the Division 1 girls 3200 meter run during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, June 3, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Madison Memorial's Ana Ashworth, left, and Monona Grove's Madeline Hogan compete in the Division 1 girls 100 meter preliminary hurdles during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, June 3, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Chippewa Falls' Brayden Warwick, with Arrowhead's Mikey Nugent, at left, races to the finish line in the Division 1 boys 110 meter preliminary hurdles during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, June 3, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Middleton's Griffin Ward makes his way to the finish line in the Division 1 boys 1600 meter run during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, June 3, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Participants compete in the Division 1 boys 1600 meter run during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, June 3, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Middleton's Zaira Malloy-Salgado took first place in the Division 1 girls 3200 meter run during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, June 3, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Oregon's Yordanos Zelinski won the boys 800 in 1 minute, 51.51 seconds.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
La Crosse Central's Isaac Dauffenbach, left, and Madison Memorial's Anthony Ward make their way to the finish line in the Division 1 boys 800 meter relay during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, June 3, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
DeForest's Anna Szepieniec, left, and Nicolet's Lauren Graham compete in the Division 1 girls 100 meter preliminary hurdles during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, June 3, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Chippewa Falls' Brooklyn Sandvig races to the finish line against Oconomowoc's Caitlyn Hodgins, right, in the Division 1 girls 100 meter dash preliminary race during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, June 3, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Verona Area's Aidan Manning competes in the Division 1 boys 1600 meter run during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, June 3, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Tomah's Elijah Brown competes in the Division 1 boys 100 meter dash preliminary race during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, June 3, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Runners compete in the boys Division 1 1,600-meter run Friday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Madison Memorial's Anthony Ward competes in the Division 1 long jump Friday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Reedsburg Area's Bryant Yanke, right, runs to the finish in the WIAA Division 1 300-meter hurdles preliminaries during the state track and field meet Friday at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
La Crosse Central's Bennett Fried competes in the Division 1 long jump Friday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Menomonie's Jayden Williams competes in the Division 1 long jump Friday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
DeForest's Anna Szepieniec competes in the Division 1 triple jump Friday at UW-La Crosse.
PETER THOMSON, LA CROSSE TRIBUNE
Whitefish Bay's Joe Brunner, a University of Wisconsin football signee, competes in the Division 1 shot put Friday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Fort Atkinson's Drew Evans competes in the Division 1 shot put Friday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Westby's Erin Gluch celebrates with coach Chris Yaske after Gluch won the Division 2 girls high jump Friday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Bangor's Sam Crenshaw competes in the Division 3 pole vault Friday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Lodi's Lucas Heyroth competes in the Division 2 triple jump Friday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Westby's Evan Gluch competes in the Division 2 pole vault Friday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
