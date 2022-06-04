'It wasn't the same': Madison Edgewood senior savors repeating as state champ in full stadium

LA CROSSE — The result was the same but the feeling was much different for Madison Edgewood senior Caden Thomas.

Thomas defended his title in the Division 2 boys high jump at the WIAA state track and field meet Saturday in rainy conditions at UW-La Crosse’s Veterans Memorial Stadium Complex.

The UW-Milwaukee commit savored the normalcy of all three divisions competing together Friday and Saturday, unlike last year when the state meet was spread by divisions over three days due to COVID-19 accommodations.

He also relished having family in attendance, including his grandmother, Dina Stoenner of Mount Horeb, who couldn’t attend last year. He said his heart was pounding standing atop the podium Saturday.

“Last year because of COVID, it was kind of weird,” Thomas said. “I jumped and I won state, but it wasn’t the same. Being here with all the different divisions and competing with all of them was very nice. I’m pleased I won it this year.”

The Edgewood girls 800-meter relay also defended its state championship, and Crusaders senior Amber Grosse won the 300 hurdles after being part of the victorious relay.

“We had come this far,” said Grosse, a UW-La Crosse commit. “Like we talked about as a relay, ‘We were doing this for each other, not just for ourselves.’”

Thomas won the high jump, clearing 6 feet, 7 inches, which he said was a high school personal best (he’s jumped 6-8 in AAU). He said he felt less pressure after clearing 6-6 on his second jump before clearing 6-7 on his third try. He said his footing and steps weren’t affected by the rain and temperatures in the 60s.

“It was kind of nice because it’s been rainy and cold all year,” he said. “So this meet really isn’t any different from that.”

The team of senior Brookelle Ternus, sophomore Gillian Koning, Grosse and senior Nikita Lebbie earned first in the girls 800 relay in 1 minute, 45.01 seconds.

“It’s our last one, so we wanted to end it with a bang,” said Lebbie, a Minnesota State-Mankato commit.

Ternus, Gross and Lebbie were three members of Edgewood’s victorious 800 relay last year.

“I’ve been running with them (Grosse and Ternus) since freshman year, so it’s fun to finish it off here,” Lebbie said.

Koning reveled in running at state. She ran on the 800 relay at sectionals last year, but she wasn’t available for the state meet because she already was scheduled to compete in a club volleyball national tournament.

“It was awesome running with these seniors,” she said. “I got along really well with them. I’m going to miss them all next year.”

Grosse came off a seventh-place finish earlier Saturday in the 100 hurdles and was eager for a better performance.

“The 100 hurdles didn’t go the way I planned,” Grosse said. “So I thought, ‘You know what? Let’s go win the 4x2 and make it up there (to the top of the podium).’ It felt nice.”

Grosse finished her day by winning the 300 hurdles championship in 46.27 despite clipping the last hurdle.

“I think it went pretty well,” Grosse said about the 300 hurdles. “Honestly, I was nervous after the 100 hurdles. I was thinking, ‘This one has to go well.’ Plus it was my last race of the day. And the last race of my senior year.”

Grosse, who was sixth in the long jump Friday, and the Edgewood girls finished fifth in the team standings with 25 points. Shorewood was first with 38.

“I just persevered,” Grosse said. “I thought, ‘Whatever happens, happens.’ You have to have a short memory. It doesn’t always go according to plan. You just have to keep going and compete.”

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.