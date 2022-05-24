How an early mark is a winning formula for high school shot put, discus competitors

DEFOREST — The first shot put throw often is the best for Middleton junior Madilyn Vander Sanden.

Her energy is at its highest at that point when the primary goal for competitors in the shot put and discus at a WIAA Division 1 regional is to record a strong early mark, preferably on the first throw, in their quest to finish in the top four.

That makes Vander Sanden’s penchant for immediate success a winning strategy — one she demonstrated need not stop there, all the way to a school record.

“I’m always keeping tabs on everyone that I’m going to be competing with in regionals and sectionals throughout the season to see where I am,” she said. “I think getting those first and second marks, making sure they were good, really made me feel good about my spot.”

Vander Sanden’s first two throws of 36 feet, 2½ inches and 37-6 during the three-throw trials of the girls discus moved her into the finals featuring nine competitors and three more throws at the WIAA Division 1 DeForest track and field regional Monday night.

She then broke the Middleton school record with a winning throw of 40-1 on her fifth overall attempt.

“Normally my first throw is always my best throw,” she said. “I guess I was happy — and in a good mood (during the subsequent throws).”

Madison Memorial assistant coach Joe Frontier, the Spartans’ throws coach, said the first step for top-seeded competitors is to get a first mark that comfortably will advance them into the finals round, then build from there.

“The idea behind having a mark in your back pocket on the first throw is now you have five throws to do something with,” Frontier said. “If you don’t have a mark on the first throw, the meet starts to shrink on you and the pressure starts building. You have less throws to do what you came to do.

“You might put more pressure on yourself, and sometimes it really falls apart for kids. At regionals, there is a particular pressure on top-seeded kids to get the job done, and I think some kids seize the opportunity and it’s easy for them. And other kids crumble.”

A good start also can help ward against needing a late rally.

DeForest senior Cam Bendixen established a personal best of 48-5½ on his first throw in the boys shot put, which wound up as the first-place effort.

“I focused on having fun and going into it with a good mindset,” said Bendixen, who has committed to UW-Oshkosh, where he plans to study athletic training and compete in the throws. “I try not to take things too seriously.”

But he was serious about starting well because then he didn’t have to worry as much.

“I usually always try to get a mark first and if I need to correct things after, I correct them,” he said.

Frontier said once an athlete advances into the final round of throws as a top qualifier, “You can get after it and find out if there is a big mark in you that day and take risks.”

Vander Sanden, who finished 15th in the shot put at the Division 1 state meet last year, had a big mark in her Monday.

Vander Sanden, after using her glide to open a big lead during the shot put trials, said she decided to give her recently developed spin move a whirl in the finals. It paid off.

“Forty is a big milestone for high school girls to beat,” said Frontier, who instructed Vander Sanden last summer at the Madison Throws Club.

Waunakee junior Ian Phebus, the top seed in the discus, established himself as a top qualifier with solid preliminary throws (including 136½), then came up with the event’s top throw of 138-4 on his fifth attempt. Bendixen was second with 130-2.

“I was trying to get a smaller mark that would qualify me and then go for a bigger mark,” Phebus said. “I figured I was fine. Then I’d go as hard as I can and try to go for something big. Typically I go all-out on the first one and keep going. I usually get a mark on one of the first three. But here I wanted to make sure because it’s regionals.”

He said that approach made for less nervousness, when the goal was to reach the top four and advance to Thursday’s sectional in Baraboo.

“Just move on,” he said. “It feels good to win.”

Phebus later had a throw of 47-5¼ on his second try while finishing as runner-up to Bendixen in the shot put.

Madison Memorial junior Olivia Morgan helped the Spartans win the girls regional title, claiming the discus (109-9) ahead of DeForest senior Miranda Manghera (107-9). Morgan had 106 on her second throw; her top effort came on her fourth throw.

Morgan had a personal-best 34-7½ and finished third behind Vander Sanden and Waunakee junior Ally Saleh (35-5¼) in the shot put.

“I just have to try to calm myself down,” Morgan said. “I’m a very anxious person. When it comes to this, I like to listen to my music before I throw the shot put or discus. I just sit and listen and try to hype myself up. I have a certain playlist I play every time. It gets me in a mode — focused and tuned in.”

