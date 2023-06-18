Madison-area athletes had plenty to cheer about at the conclusion of the WIAA state track and field championships.
Individuals combined for 31 podium finishes, including five individual champions, while three relays made their way to the medal stand.
Teams fared just as well, with a first-time team champion and three other top-10 finishes across all three divisions.
It's a deep pool of talent that comprises the Wisconsin State Journal's All-Area team selections.
Athlete of the year Anna Szepieniec, sr. DeForest — The UW-Milwaukee track commit capped her career in style with plenty of gold at the WIAA Division 1 state championships.
Szepieniec added two more gold medals to her trophy case and walked away from UW-La Crosse’s Veterans Memorial Field Complex with four medals in all. Szepieniec won a pair of events for the first time, winning gold in both the long jump and 100-meter hurdles.
DeForest’s Anna Szepieniec, center, leads on the way to a first-place finish in the Division 1 100-meter hurdles at the WIAA state track and field championships on June 3 at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
She won the long jump with a leap of 18 feet, 9¾ inches, and got gold in the 100 hurdles in 14.38 seconds. Szepieniec also had runner-up finishes in the triple jump (38-9½) and 300 hurdles (43.99) to bring her career state medal total to nine.
Coach of the year Christopher Smith, DeForest — With just two qualifiers, Smith helped lead DeForest to its first Division 1 team championship.
The Norskies, represented by just Szepieniec and junior Stacy Kipkoskei, combined for 46 points to upend 2021 co-champion Muskego (41½). The duo accounted for three first places and two runner-up finishes, including going 1-2 in the 300 hurdles, with Kipkoskei winning gold in 43.64 ahead of Szepieniec.
The Norskies finished second in the Badger East Conference championships and third at both the Oregon regional and Sauk Prairie sectional.
100-meter dash — Lily Strong, sr., Lodi; Lilly Wepking, jr., Verona. 200 dash — Lily Strong, sr., Lodi; Marley McIntyre, so., Mount Horeb. 400 dash — Emily Berger, fr., Waunakee; Jessica Bugielski, jr., Waunakee. 800 run — Abby Sadler, jr., Mount Horeb; Delaney Nyenhuis, jr., Oregon. 1,600 run — Abby Sadler, jr., Mount Horeb; Zaira Malloy-Salgado, sr., Middleton. 3,200 run — Zaira Malloy-Salgado, sr., Middleton; Olivia Chellevold, fr., Middleton. 100 hurdles — Anna Szepieniec, sr., DeForest; Madeline Hogan, sr., Monona Grove. 300 hurdles — Stacy Kipkoskei, jr., DeForest; Anna Szepieniec, sr., DeForest. 400 relay — Verona (Annika Rufenacht, jr.; Nicole Repka, so.; Kate Bjorklund, sr.; Lilly Wepking, jr.) and Oregon (Addie Peters, jr; Sophie Herweijer, jr.; Anna Johnson, jr.; Emma Schell, jr.). 800 relay — Verona (Ava Maradiaga, sr.; Nicole Repka, so.; Annika Rufenacht, jr.; Lilly Wepking, jr.) and Oregon (Emma Schell, jr.; Sophie Herweijer, jr.; Jaclyn Schelitzche, fr.; Delaney Nyenhuis, jr.). 1,600 relay — Verona (Ava Maradiaga, sr.; Nicole Repka, so.; Annika Rufenacht, jr.; Sophie Petta, jr.) and Waunakee (Jessica Bugielski, jr.; Kyla Saleh, sr.; Clare Bucalow, sr.; Emily Berger, fr.). 3,200 relay — Verona (Hannah Dohnal, sr.; Lexi Remiker, jr.; Liz den Daas, soph.; Sophie Petta, jr.) and Mount Horeb (Katherine Straka, so.; Megan Van Orsdel, sr.; Emmy Bennin, jr.; Abby Sadler, jr.). High jump — Kyla Saleh, sr., Waunakee; Lainey Chancellor, fr., Waunakee. Pole vault — Audrey Seefeld, jr., Sun Prairie East; Lilian Reiner, jr., Madison East. Long jump — Anna Szepieniec, sr., DeForest; Emerson Myers, jr., Madison Memorial. Triple jump — Anna Szepieniec, sr., DeForest; Emerson Myers, jr., Madison Memorial. Shot put — Madilyn Vander Sanden, sr., Middleton; Kaleese Burrell, so., Madison Memorial. Discus — Anneka Cassel. jr., Waunakee; Lauren Adams, sr., Sun Prairie West.
With sunny skies and projected temperatures in the 90’s, athletes and coaches prepare for the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023. Applying sunscreen to Eau Claire Regis athlete Carson Tait prior to competition is the team’s assistant coach Beth Borst. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
With high temperatures expected in the 90’s athletes take practice runs as the sun rises on the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Pole vault competitors, including Verona’s Josie O’Sheridan, right, shade themselves prior to taking warm-up runs Saturday.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin Dells’ Jacob Rogers reflects on his fourth place finish in the Division 2 110 meter hurdles during the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Mauston’s Brie Eckerman runs to a fourth place finish in the finals of the Division 2 100 meter hurdles during the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Madison Edgewood’s Nick Gehring leaves the blocks en route to a second place finish in the Division 2 400 meter dash event during the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
McFarland’s Andrew Kelley runs the final leg of the Division 2 800 meter relay helping his team to a first place finish in the event during the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
McFarland’s Andrew Kelly runs to a third place finish in the Division 2 100 meter dash during the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Mauston’s Eli Boppart and McFarland’s Spencer Alf cross the finish line to earn fourth and third place awards respectively in the Division 2 1,600 meter run during the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Lodi’s Lily Strong runs to a third place finish in the Division 2 100 meter dash event during the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART R STATE JOURNAL
Dodgeland’s Ava Finger crosses the finish line to earn second place in the 100 meter dash wheelchair event during the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Randolph’s Savannah Duckett runs to a sixth place finish in the Division 3 100 meter dash event during the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART R STATE JOURNAL
McFarland’s Remington Burns takes the baton from teammate Brandon Dyer-Ysaguirre in the Divison 2 800 meter relay helping the team to a first place finish in the event during the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
From left, McFarland’s Andrew Kelley, Remington Burns and Brandon Dyer-Ysaguirre celebrate their team’s first place finish in the Division 2 800 meter relay event during the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
At right, McFarland’s Paul Morris, left, and Brandon Dyer-Ysaguirre embrace following their team’s first-place finish in the Division 2 800-meter relay Saturday.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Lodi’s Lily Strong runs to a third place finish in the Division 2 200 meter dash during the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Madison Country Day School’s Hannah Hallick runs to third place finish in the Division 3,200 meter run during the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Madison Edgewood’s Nick Gehring tosses his relay baton out of frustration at the end of the Division 2 3,200 meter relay event during the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023. The team had finished third, but was disqualified as a result of the infraction. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Madison Edgewood’s Will Rosemurgy takes the baton from teammate Tanner Krantz while running in the Division 2 3,200 meter relay during the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023. A disqualification at the end of the race ended up costing Edgewood a third place finish in the event. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
DeForest’s Anna Szepieniec, center, leads the pack on her way to a first-place finish in the Division 1 100-meter hurdles.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Middleton’s Finn Patenaude runs to a fifth place finish in the 110 meter hurdles during Division 1 finals competition the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Fans cheer top finishers taking the awards stand during Division 1 finals competition the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023. Pictured at center is Oumou Dowling, and her father, Adam Dowling, cousin and uncle of Finn Patenaude of Middleton who was on the stand after finishing fifth in the 110 meter hurdles. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
DeForest’s Anna Szepieniec is congratulated by a co-competitor after her first-place finish in Saturday's Division 1 100-meter hurdles.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Waunakee’s Drew Regnier leaves the blocks on his way to a second-place finish in the Division 1 400-meter dash.
Waunakee’s Andrew Regnier stumbles as he crosses the finish line after finishing second in the 400 meter dash during Division 1 finals competition the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
DeForest’s Anna Szepieniec gestures toward the scoreboard after realizing she and teammate Stacy Kipkoskei, right, finished second and first, respectively, in the 300-meter hurdles.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Middleton’s Harper Fahey reacts after winning the 800-meter run in 1 minute, 53.46 seconds.
Middleton senior Zaira Malloy-Salgado overtakes Muskego’s Noelle Junig on the final lap of the Division 1 3,200-meter run Saturday in La Crosse.
JOHN HART PHOTOS, STATE JOURNAL
Verona’s Nicole Repka receives the baton from teammate Ava Maradiaga helping Verona to a fourth place finish in the 1,600 meter relay event in Division 1 finals competition the second day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Saturday, June 3, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Members of the Waunakee 1,600-meter relay team gather following their third-place finish during Saturday's WIAA Division 1 state track and field finals at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse. Clockwise from upper left are William Garcia-Heinrich. Andrew Regnier, Isaiah Jakel and Jake Bova.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
DeForest’s Stacy Kipkoskei, left, and Anna Szepieniec hoist the Division 1 girls team championship trophy at Saturday's WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
