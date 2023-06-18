Madison-area athletes had plenty to cheer about at the conclusion of the WIAA state track and field championships.

Individuals combined for 31 podium finishes, including five individual champions, while three relays made their way to the medal stand.

Teams fared just as well, with a first-time team champion and three other top-10 finishes across all three divisions.

It's a deep pool of talent that comprises the Wisconsin State Journal's All-Area team selections.

Athlete of the year

Anna Szepieniec, sr. DeForest — The UW-Milwaukee track commit capped her career in style with plenty of gold at the WIAA Division 1 state championships.

Szepieniec added two more gold medals to her trophy case and walked away from UW-La Crosse’s Veterans Memorial Field Complex with four medals in all. Szepieniec won a pair of events for the first time, winning gold in both the long jump and 100-meter hurdles.

She won the long jump with a leap of 18 feet, 9¾ inches, and got gold in the 100 hurdles in 14.38 seconds. Szepieniec also had runner-up finishes in the triple jump (38-9½) and 300 hurdles (43.99) to bring her career state medal total to nine.

Coach of the year

Christopher Smith, DeForest — With just two qualifiers, Smith helped lead DeForest to its first Division 1 team championship.

The Norskies, represented by just Szepieniec and junior Stacy Kipkoskei, combined for 46 points to upend 2021 co-champion Muskego (41½). The duo accounted for three first places and two runner-up finishes, including going 1-2 in the 300 hurdles, with Kipkoskei winning gold in 43.64 ahead of Szepieniec.

The Norskies finished second in the Badger East Conference championships and third at both the Oregon regional and Sauk Prairie sectional.

100-meter dash — Lily Strong, sr., Lodi; Lilly Wepking, jr., Verona.

200 dash — Lily Strong, sr., Lodi; Marley McIntyre, so., Mount Horeb.

400 dash — Emily Berger, fr., Waunakee; Jessica Bugielski, jr., Waunakee.

800 run — Abby Sadler, jr., Mount Horeb; Delaney Nyenhuis, jr., Oregon.

1,600 run — Abby Sadler, jr., Mount Horeb; Zaira Malloy-Salgado, sr., Middleton.

100 hurdles — Anna Szepieniec, sr., DeForest; Madeline Hogan, sr., Monona Grove.

300 hurdles — Stacy Kipkoskei, jr., DeForest; Anna Szepieniec, sr., DeForest.

400 relay — Verona (Annika Rufenacht, jr.; Nicole Repka, so.; Kate Bjorklund, sr.; Lilly Wepking, jr.) and Oregon (Addie Peters, jr; Sophie Herweijer, jr.; Anna Johnson, jr.; Emma Schell, jr.).

800 relay — Verona (Ava Maradiaga, sr.; Nicole Repka, so.; Annika Rufenacht, jr.; Lilly Wepking, jr.) and Oregon (Emma Schell, jr.; Sophie Herweijer, jr.; Jaclyn Schelitzche, fr.; Delaney Nyenhuis, jr.).

1,600 relay — Verona (Ava Maradiaga, sr.; Nicole Repka, so.; Annika Rufenacht, jr.; Sophie Petta, jr.) and Waunakee (Jessica Bugielski, jr.; Kyla Saleh, sr.; Clare Bucalow, sr.; Emily Berger, fr.).

3,200 relay — Verona (Hannah Dohnal, sr.; Lexi Remiker, jr.; Liz den Daas, soph.; Sophie Petta, jr.) and Mount Horeb (Katherine Straka, so.; Megan Van Orsdel, sr.; Emmy Bennin, jr.; Abby Sadler, jr.).

High jump — Kyla Saleh, sr., Waunakee; Lainey Chancellor, fr., Waunakee.

Pole vault — Audrey Seefeld, jr., Sun Prairie East; Lilian Reiner, jr., Madison East.

Long jump — Anna Szepieniec, sr., DeForest; Emerson Myers, jr., Madison Memorial.

Triple jump — Anna Szepieniec, sr., DeForest; Emerson Myers, jr., Madison Memorial.

Shot put — Madilyn Vander Sanden, sr., Middleton; Kaleese Burrell, so., Madison Memorial.

Discus — Anneka Cassel. jr., Waunakee; Lauren Adams, sr., Sun Prairie West.

Photos: Day 2 of the 2023 WIAA state track and field meet