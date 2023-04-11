Waunakee senior Kyla Saleh is a multiple-event athlete for the Warriors’ girls track and field team.

She competes in the high jump, long jump, both hurdle events and relays with the high jump and 100-meter hurdles her two favorite events. She won the state high jump title with a leap of 5 feet, 4 inches as a sophomore at the WIAA Division 1 state track and field meet at UW-La Crosse.

She has committed to the University of Wisconsin for track and field, and her versatility likely will lead her to compete in multiple events in college and possibly the heptathlon, she said.

Saleh comes from an athletic family that includes twin sister Ally Saleh, an senior outside hitter who helped lead Waunakee's volleyball team to a Division 1 sectional final berth last fall, and her father, Tarek Saleh, a former University of Wisconsin football standout.

